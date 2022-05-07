Sense & Sensitivities

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like nothing is going right in my life. I am busy with work, which is good, but it just feels like a treadmill. I get up, and it seems like the week whizzes by. I don't do anything much for fun. My husband and I live in the same house but barely talk to each other. My life is boring and just ... nothing.

I listen to my co-workers talk about the fun things that they did on the weekend or after work. I do nothing. I'm beginning to think that my life isn't worth it. Like, what am I working so hard for if I never to anything interesting? I think this is an unhealthy state of mind, but I don't quite know what to do next. -- Unmotivated

DEAR UNMOTIVATED: The moment of awareness is when you can do something about it. Take stock of your interests. If you ever had hobbies, what were they? What did you do for fun? Can you resume one of those activities now? Especially if those interests could involve other people, go for it. For example, I used to crochet a lot. I would go to certain yarn shops and sit with others who knitted or crocheted for company. Those types of engagements are starting again. Look for like-minded gatherings.

Invite your husband out on a date. Break up the monotony of your household routine. Coax him out to do fun things with you that take you out of the house and out of your comfort zones with the goal of simply having fun.

You can also find a therapist to help you sort through your thoughts and feelings.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son will be going off to college in the fall, and I'm feeling a wave of panic come over me. He is prepared -- that is not the problem. A good friend told me years ago when my son was born that the most important thing I could do for myself was to ensure that my marriage was tight after I had my child. I didn't really do that. I poured everything into my child. Now that he is about to go, I have the mess of my marriage left to deal with.

Whenever my husband and I have had issues, I have tried to get us to address them, but he has refused therapy and generally blown me off when I have pointed out things that bother me. I'm tired of turning a blind eye to the things that tick me off, but I don't want to have to put up with this stuff anymore. I don't know that I want a divorce. I do know that I don't want what we have right now. What can I do? -- Turing Point

DEAR TURNING POINT: Find a therapist for yourself, and sort through your feelings and state of mind. What do you want for yourself now? What are you ready to do to manifest that? What can you do to inspire your husband to meet you where you want to be? What will you do if you cannot get him to do anything? Invite your husband to join you in therapy. He may surprise you this time.

Ultimately, you have to decide if you are willing to stay where you are or make other choices. Don't stay in purgatory. Make a conscious choice for your life and then put everything into it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's dog died, and she is devastated. She is a single woman in her late 40s. Most of her friends have kids. She had her dog. She has decided to host a funeral for the dog. I think that's a bit extreme, but it's what she wants to do. She and I are pretty close, but I don't know how I feel about this. Do you think I should go to the funeral? -- Doggy Service

DEAR DOGGY SERVICE: You are right. Some people think of their pets as their children. Losing them can be a deeply sorrowful experience, and hosting a service to honor them has proven to be helpful for some pet owners. You don't have to understand your friend's motivations in order to support her.

I recommend going to the funeral. Be there for your friend. Let her know that you care about her and that you are sorry that she is in mourning. Be reverent and respectful, even if you don't quite understand the gravity of her pain. That's what good friends do.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been getting along very well for some time now. Recently, I noticed that he changed the password on his cellphone. He has never done this before in the nearly 30 years we have been married. My guess is he did it because I questioned him about a "friend" he has been spending time with who I think is inappropriate. I knew he was seeing her more than he admitted because I saw messages from her on his phone a while back. I didn't tell him what I saw, though. Do I confront him now about the locked phone? About this woman again? What should I do? Even though we haven't been close recently, I'm not ready to give up on us. -- Unlock His Heart

DEAR UNLOCK HIS HEART: The locked phone and the surreptitious engagements with this woman are an indication of something bigger going on that you two need to address. Are you ready to have a serious conversation with your husband? Being married for 30 years is not an insurance policy for your future. If you want your marriage to survive, you have to fight for it.

Ask your husband to sit down and have a heart-to-heart talk with you. Bring up some positive highlights of your life together -- from back in the day and any you can think of from recent times. Point out that your relationship has been distant and rocky, and you are concerned. Tell him that you want the two of you to choose to work on your marriage and add some spark back into your lives.

I spoke to the legendary actress Ruby Dee, who was married to Ossie Davis for more than 50 years, about the secret to a long, happy marriage. She told me that one partner always has to want to work for the marriage. If neither wants it, there's no chance for survival. Declare that you want your marriage to work, and ask your husband to recommit as well. You should also ask him if he is willing to walk away from whatever extramarital bonds he is forming in order to give your marriage a chance.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend lives in East Los Angeles, and I live in the Valley. Whenever we hang out, she usually suggests that we do things on her side of town because the Valley "doesn't have a nightlife scene." I don't mind taking the drive every once in a while, but most of the time she wants to drink. Because of the drive I have to make, I don't get to drink with her. I don't think that this is fair, but I don't want to make it into a big issue. How can we compromise? -- Meet Halfway

DEAR MEET HALFWAY: It's smart that you are thinking hard on this one. Drinking and driving is dangerous, as you know, and Los Angeles has very strict penalties for those who break the rules. Even more, you want to be safe.

Talk to your friend and tell her what your concern is. You do not always want to be the one who can't hang out. Do your research to learn if there are any fun places in your neighborhood where she might want to visit. Invite her to try one of them. You may also consider doing sleepovers on the nights that you do hang out. For safety, think about going to your friend's house, dropping off both cars and getting a car service to take you to the bar. Sleep at her house and then drive home sober the next day. The same could work when you go out in the Valley.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was drinking the other day and told me something that he didn't mean to. I mentioned it to him today, and he was immediately shocked that he would share a secret like that with me. I'm a little offended that he didn't initially trust me enough to tell me and had to be inebriated before he could share it with me. I don't keep secrets from him. Am I right to be offended? -- Keeping Secrets

DEAR KEEPING SECRETS: People have different thresholds for what they keep to themselves. It's not going to help you to be offended by the fact that your friend withheld information from you. Instead, assure him that his secret is safe with you and that he can trust you no matter what is happening in his life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is applying for college this year and will likely go away to school next fall. I have prepared for this day for years. I know my job as a parent is to get him ready to be an independent adult. He is ready -- but I don't know if I am. That's in part because I don't know how my marriage is going to survive after my son goes.

I spend most of my time with my son. My husband sits around watching sports or hanging out with his friends. He hardly ever even sees me. I feel like we are ships passing in the night, even when we are both sitting in the same room. Part of me wishes my son would go to school locally because I think it might help to keep our family together. I know that sounds crazy, but I don't know what I'll do when he walks out that door next year. Is there anything I should be doing now to prepare myself for that day? -- What's Next

DEAR WHAT'S NEXT: Sounds like you have done all you can to prepare your son for his life as an adult, but you have neglected to pay attention to your own. Yes, you can do something. Right now. Think about what you want in your life and your marriage. What would make you happy? What might you enjoy doing with your husband?

Start inviting your husband to do the things that you would appreciate sharing with him. Don't try to make him choose between watching a game and going out to dinner with you. That's a recipe for disaster. Choose a neutral time when he could be available. Invite him to participate in a simple activity -- taking a drive, inviting friends over for dinner, watching a movie together. Think of something you both might enjoy. Begin to cultivate couple time now. This will help when it's just the two of you at home.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

