Sense & Sensitivities

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very talkative and outgoing roommate. I am a complete introvert, and social interaction can be very draining for me. Sometimes I do not want to be bothered at the end of a long day, but my roommate will still knock on my door and start casual conversations with me. I don't want to hurt her feelings, because I really like her. How do I tell her that I want to be left alone in a way that won't offend her? -- Chatty Roommate

DEAR CHATTY ROOMMATE: Establishing house rules can be extremely helpful for roommates. It will be to the benefit of you both if you speak up and let your roommate know who you are, how you like to interact and what makes you happy. Don't feel that sharing this with her is offensive. Instead, it is offering clarity. To live with someone requires excellent communication between the two parties. Otherwise, people will try to figure out on their own why the other is behaving in a particular way. Usually, those considerations are not accurate.

It's good that you know yourself well enough to be able to point out what you like and need on the social interaction front. Tell your roommate that you are an introvert and that alone time is essential for your peace of mind. Specifically, if your door is closed, please do not enter. Knock only if it is urgent. Because she needs interaction, it would be good to let her know when you two can talk. This will help limit her pouncing on you with chatter the moment you open your door. Perhaps every day for 15 minutes at a particular time you two have coffee and catch up. Work it out together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My colleague has a terrible stuttering issue but insists on running all of our meetings. Her speech issues will often result in long and unproductive meetings where we can't cover much ground. She doesn't like being interrupted and will still attempt to make her point even when you cut her off. I think it would be helpful if she stopped taking the lead in these meetings. I know that she cannot help her speech issues, but it would be for the good of our company. Would it be a good idea to suggest this to her? -- Speech Issue

DEAR SPEECH ISSUE: On one hand, it is excellent that your colleague who stutters is determined to be a full participant at the job. Too often, people who stutter shy away from speaking publicly. However, the anxiety that can naturally come with public speaking can trigger more stuttering for a person with that challenge.

For anyone who stutters, it is recommended that you engage the breath to calm yourself down, be fully prepared and speak slowly to help control your communication. For more ideas: duarte.com/presentation-skills-resources/stop-that-stutter-7-steps-to-overcome-presentation-performance-anxiety.

For the team, why not rotate the presenters so that everybody gets a chance? In this way, each team member gets to practice presenting before the group. Chances are, others will benefit from being in the hot seat, and the burden will be taken away from one person having to do it each time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I learned that my neighbor is suffering from a terminal disease. She is very private. I was told by another neighbor who is close to her. I want to be able to support her during this tough time, but I'm not sure what to do since she hasn't told me of her condition directly. In the past we have spoken, but I have not visited her or anything. How can I be of help without being invasive? -- Sick Neighbor

DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: If you have her phone number, call your neighbor and say you wanted to check in. Let her know that you noticed during quarantine that you haven't seen her much and wanted to see how she is doing. Make some food that you can share, such as a casserole, a loaf of bread or a dessert. Don't make it a big deal. Just tell her you would like to share and ask if you can drop it off. That lets her know you aren't trying to come in to visit unless she invites you. Check in on her periodically, letting her know you are thinking about her.

Also, talk to the neighbor who revealed her secret, and ask if there's anything you can do anonymously to help. If that neighbor is in the sick woman's inner circle, she may be able to point you to ways that you can provide support in this challenging moment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hired a lovely woman to work with me, and it turns out that she is not good at the tasks I hired her to perform. This is tough for me because I like her a lot. I want to keep her on my team, but I can't afford it. How can I let her go and also let her know how much I care about her? I have found her another job if she is willing to take it, but I fear that her feelings will be deeply hurt when she learns that I can't have her on my payroll anymore. -- Transition

DEAR TRANSITION: Tell this employee exactly what you just told me. Point out what is exceptional about her, in your eyes, and what doesn't work for your company. Tell her how hard it has been for you to come to the conclusion that she is not right for the role you hired her to fulfill. Add that because you care for her and trust her other abilities, you have found another opportunity for her, should she be interested. Set her up for an interview and make it clear that it is her decision to accept the job or not. That is a generous and thoughtful way to let her go.

Give her time to process her feelings. Offer to talk through everything with her. Know that this may be hard for her to handle at first. With your support, she should be able to see the light and recognize that you did go the extra mile for her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my husband and I have been hanging out with two other couples. Unfortunately, we have figured out that we cannot afford to hang with them. They are high rollers -- for real. They drive luxury sports cars, drink expensive champagne and go out regularly on extremely expensive dates. We went out with them once, and they picked up the tab, so I didn't even think about how much it cost.

Last weekend we went out and agreed to split the bill. Our share was nearly $1,000. Nuh-uh. We do not have it like that -- at all. How can we stay friends with these people if we cannot afford to spend time with them? -- Too Rich for My Blood

DEAR TOO RICH FOR MY BLOOD: You can handle this in one of two ways. You can stop going out with them and instead invite them to do things at home, where you can manage the expenses. You can invite them over for dinner or cocktails on occasion.

You can also be straight with them. Tell them how much you enjoy their company, but you cannot afford to hang the way they do. Agree that you will see each other occasionally -- and that's that. There's no need for you to feel bad that you cannot afford the extravagances that are their everyday lives. As long as you are comfortable in your own skin, you are good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am uncomfortable with the amount of work-related phone calls and text messages that I receive on my personal phone after hours. I don't want anyone texting me after 5 p.m. unless it is urgent. I do not want to offend, but how can I be sure that this won't happen to me in the future? What is the most polite way to ask work colleagues to leave me alone? -- After Hours

DEAR AFTER HOURS: Work-life balance virtually evaporated during quarantine. Office hours collapsed for many people when they started working from home. Creating boundaries around time became even harder than it was before. It is important to create limitations around your time that fall within reason of where you work.

I will venture to guess that a hard out at 5 p.m. is unrealistic in today's working world unless you punch a clock. You may want to talk to your supervisor and colleagues. Suggest that unless something is urgent, you will handle it the next morning. Ask them to label texts as urgent if they expect an immediate reply.

Your challenge will be whether or not you can convince others to follow your recommendations. If you are the only one turning off your phone and you disrupt the workflow, that may negatively impact you and your team. But you may be willing to take a stand. If nobody speaks up, you will not be able to break the cycle of endless work at all hours of the day and night.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I introduced two of my closest friends a few months ago. I was absolutely thrilled with how much they liked each other and how well everything was going. I thought it would be so nice to be able to regularly hang out with both of them at the same time. This morning I found out that the two of them have been hanging out without me and talking pretty regularly. I didn't know that they were hanging out -- they have never once invited me out with them. I'm pretty upset about this. I have no problem with their growing friendship, but why do I have to be excluded? Am I right to be upset? -- Left Out

DEAR LEFT OUT: Friendships can be complicated. Too often that happens with friends of three, because it is common for two to connect more closely than all three as a unit. Yes, you can tell your friends that you are happy that they like each other -- as you knew they would -- but that it saddens you that they have excluded you from the covenant. Suggest that the three of you do something together sometimes.

Beyond that, there's little you can do. You cannot force them to involve you in their regular conversations or get-togethers. You do not want to come off as desperate or jealous -- that will not attract them to you. It is natural for your feelings to be hurt given what you have just learned. But you are going to have to accept that this is how things are unfolding right now.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

