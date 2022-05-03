Sense & Sensitivities

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss dropped the ball and is blaming it on me. She was supposed to send out an internal email with an important deadline, but she never told anyone about it. She was sitting on the information for a while and didn't let anyone know. Today, my colleagues and I got an urgent message from her stating that we have to work to meet the deadline within 48 hours. When my colleague asked why we were given such short notice, she said that I was the one who was supposed to remind her to send the notice. I'm furious. What should I do? -- Scapegoat

DEAR SCAPEGOAT: Take a few deep breaths and calm down. You have to think strategically here. Your goal is to get your boss to be more collaborative and to communicate more fully with you so that you can successfully support her. In this case, that didn't happen.

Ask to talk to your boss after this deadline is met. Tell her that you were surprised that she said you were remiss in not reminding her of this email; you were unaware of it. Suggest that you have a daily or weekly check-in with her where the two of you address priorities and deadlines. Point out that you want to be able to have her back. In order to do so, you need to be aware of what is needed and when.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a predominantly white neighborhood with a white housemate. My housemate is much older than I am, but she is very kind, and we've built a strong friendship. She is the homeowner, so I pay her monthly to stay in her home. The other day, her neighbor spewed a racial slur at me. I told my housemate immediately, expecting her to take action. She hasn't done anything about it. She agreed that I should not be the one to deal with her neighbor because it could make matters worse, but if I can't do it, then she needs to do it. She knows the man who did it. I can't understand why she won't stick up for me. I feel betrayed and angry. Is this cause to find somewhere else to live? -- Do Something

DEAR DO SOMETHING: I disagree with your neighbor. You should speak up for yourself. Relying on someone else to defend you often leads to disappointment. It is not too late to say something about how inappropriate the comment was. Or you can wait until he says something else and address that comment in the moment. Yes, your housemate should have said something, acknowledging that you live in her house and deserve the respect of the neighborhood for being part of the community.

Should you move? If you feel unsafe, you definitely should move. If you doubt he will take violent action against you, it is not necessary to move. Sadly, people say racist things all the time. Should they feel comfortable doing so? No, but you should not be forced to move out of your home, either. You can ignore him. You can report him to the police if he crosses the line into violent hate speech. You can record him on your phone the next time he starts a rant, then share it on a community social media page. You don't have to just sit there and take it. You can speak up for yourself. Your neighbor should speak up as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I learned that my neighbor is suffering from a terminal disease. She is very private. I was told by another neighbor who is close to her. I want to be able to support her during this tough time, but I'm not sure what to do since she hasn't told me of her condition directly. In the past we have spoken, but I have not visited her or anything. How can I be of help without being invasive? -- Sick Neighbor

DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: If you have her phone number, call your neighbor and say you wanted to check in. Let her know that you noticed during quarantine that you haven't seen her much and wanted to see how she is doing. Make some food that you can share, such as a casserole, a loaf of bread or a dessert. Don't make it a big deal. Just tell her you would like to share and ask if you can drop it off. That lets her know you aren't trying to come in to visit unless she invites you. Check in on her periodically, letting her know you are thinking about her.

Also, talk to the neighbor who revealed her secret, and ask if there's anything you can do anonymously to help. If that neighbor is in the sick woman's inner circle, she may be able to point you to ways that you can provide support in this challenging moment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hired a lovely woman to work with me, and it turns out that she is not good at the tasks I hired her to perform. This is tough for me because I like her a lot. I want to keep her on my team, but I can't afford it. How can I let her go and also let her know how much I care about her? I have found her another job if she is willing to take it, but I fear that her feelings will be deeply hurt when she learns that I can't have her on my payroll anymore. -- Transition

DEAR TRANSITION: Tell this employee exactly what you just told me. Point out what is exceptional about her, in your eyes, and what doesn't work for your company. Tell her how hard it has been for you to come to the conclusion that she is not right for the role you hired her to fulfill. Add that because you care for her and trust her other abilities, you have found another opportunity for her, should she be interested. Set her up for an interview and make it clear that it is her decision to accept the job or not. That is a generous and thoughtful way to let her go.

Give her time to process her feelings. Offer to talk through everything with her. Know that this may be hard for her to handle at first. With your support, she should be able to see the light and recognize that you did go the extra mile for her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my husband and I have been hanging out with two other couples. Unfortunately, we have figured out that we cannot afford to hang with them. They are high rollers -- for real. They drive luxury sports cars, drink expensive champagne and go out regularly on extremely expensive dates. We went out with them once, and they picked up the tab, so I didn't even think about how much it cost.

Last weekend we went out and agreed to split the bill. Our share was nearly $1,000. Nuh-uh. We do not have it like that -- at all. How can we stay friends with these people if we cannot afford to spend time with them? -- Too Rich for My Blood

DEAR TOO RICH FOR MY BLOOD: You can handle this in one of two ways. You can stop going out with them and instead invite them to do things at home, where you can manage the expenses. You can invite them over for dinner or cocktails on occasion.

You can also be straight with them. Tell them how much you enjoy their company, but you cannot afford to hang the way they do. Agree that you will see each other occasionally -- and that's that. There's no need for you to feel bad that you cannot afford the extravagances that are their everyday lives. As long as you are comfortable in your own skin, you are good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am uncomfortable with the amount of work-related phone calls and text messages that I receive on my personal phone after hours. I don't want anyone texting me after 5 p.m. unless it is urgent. I do not want to offend, but how can I be sure that this won't happen to me in the future? What is the most polite way to ask work colleagues to leave me alone? -- After Hours

DEAR AFTER HOURS: Work-life balance virtually evaporated during quarantine. Office hours collapsed for many people when they started working from home. Creating boundaries around time became even harder than it was before. It is important to create limitations around your time that fall within reason of where you work.

I will venture to guess that a hard out at 5 p.m. is unrealistic in today's working world unless you punch a clock. You may want to talk to your supervisor and colleagues. Suggest that unless something is urgent, you will handle it the next morning. Ask them to label texts as urgent if they expect an immediate reply.

Your challenge will be whether or not you can convince others to follow your recommendations. If you are the only one turning off your phone and you disrupt the workflow, that may negatively impact you and your team. But you may be willing to take a stand. If nobody speaks up, you will not be able to break the cycle of endless work at all hours of the day and night.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I introduced two of my closest friends a few months ago. I was absolutely thrilled with how much they liked each other and how well everything was going. I thought it would be so nice to be able to regularly hang out with both of them at the same time. This morning I found out that the two of them have been hanging out without me and talking pretty regularly. I didn't know that they were hanging out -- they have never once invited me out with them. I'm pretty upset about this. I have no problem with their growing friendship, but why do I have to be excluded? Am I right to be upset? -- Left Out

DEAR LEFT OUT: Friendships can be complicated. Too often that happens with friends of three, because it is common for two to connect more closely than all three as a unit. Yes, you can tell your friends that you are happy that they like each other -- as you knew they would -- but that it saddens you that they have excluded you from the covenant. Suggest that the three of you do something together sometimes.

Beyond that, there's little you can do. You cannot force them to involve you in their regular conversations or get-togethers. You do not want to come off as desperate or jealous -- that will not attract them to you. It is natural for your feelings to be hurt given what you have just learned. But you are going to have to accept that this is how things are unfolding right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-boyfriend started dating a girl he knew through me. I don't have any feelings for him whatsoever, but I don't see a reason to be cordial with either of them. The girl insists on commenting on my Facebook pictures and leaving me nice messages. What is the most polite way to tell her that I want her to back off? -- Not My Friend

DEAR NOT MY FRIEND: Being cordial is a sign of basic respect. I think it's fine to be a gracious, cordial person. What you do not have to be is a friend to either of them.

Love relationships are so often difficult to navigate -- especially after the fact. Some friends set rules around who can date whom. If you are close, the unwritten rule is that you don't date your friend's ex. If you just were friendly, the lines are not so clear. Sounds like you aren't mad that they are dating; more, you don't want to be a party to it at all. That's fair.

She may feel uncomfortable that she's dating your ex and is overcompensating for it by her sugary social media stalking. You can ignore her, unfriend her, block her or talk to her directly and ask her to back off. If you talk to her, don't be mean. Be direct. It's fine that she's dating your ex, but you do not want to be a part of their lives. Ask her to stop engaging you on social.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a pretty explosive fight with my friend last weekend. We made up almost immediately, but today she told me that she told her other friends about our argument. She told me that these other friends advised her to end our friendship. I'm offended that she took our issues to other people. Her friends are not necessarily my friends, and I feel that they took this opportunity to badmouth me. How should I handle this? -- Not My Friends

DEAR NOT MY FRIENDS: When bad things happen, people often go to others to discuss. You can't fault your friend for confiding in these people. Clearly, she needed to talk about it.

Step back a moment and think about the situation. What actually happened? What did you say to each other, and what was your role in the fight? Do you feel like you crossed a line? Whatever your part was in the argument, apologize for it. Tell your friend exactly how you feel about what you said or did and how sincere you are about regretting it. Then add that you know that if the two of you decide you can move beyond the explosion and forgive each other, your friendship will be OK. Tell her you understand that she needs to talk about it, but you hope that she will not allow her other friends' opinions to sever your ties.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older sister has been unemployed for a while. We used to go out and have dinner together, shop, see movies, etc. before she lost her job. Nowadays, if I want to go and do things with her, I'll have to pay for her, and that gets old. I can't even invite her to come out with my friends unless I pay for her. Is it fair that I stop inviting her out because she can't pay? I feel bad, but I'm not sure what else to do. -- Tired of Spotting Her

DEAR TIRED OF SPOTTING HER: Losing one's job can be devastating on many fronts, including your social life. It is wonderful that you have been able to spot your sister as much as you have over this period, and understandable that you cannot do this indefinitely.

For now, what you may want to do is invite her less frequently to go on your various outings, but don't exclude her entirely. Invite her to do things that have little or no cost, like coming over to your house to visit. If you cook at home, the cost is much lower than dining out, for example. Or have her over to watch a movie or just hang.

You can even talk to her about it. Be upfront. Remind her of how much you do enjoy spending time with her, but, for now, you need to do it differently. Tell her you love her and know how tough this time has been for her. You want to help her in any way you can, but you cannot pay for everything. You can also encourage her to continue her job search and help with that as much as possible.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an event the other day -- for the first time in nearly two years -- and I saw some people I know there. One friend posted pictures from the event on social media. She included several shots of me that simply are not flattering. She caught me in one shot where my butt is up in the air. I think I was leaning down to pick something up off the floor. In another shot, I'm eating food and you can see me chewing. And in another, I just don't look good. I can't imagine why she would have chosen these shots. All the pictures of her look great. I'm thinking she didn't look closely at the ones of me. I want to ask her to take down my pictures. Do you think that's going too far? -- No More Photos

DEAR NO MORE PHOTOS: We live in a social media world, and that sometimes -- or often -- means that people are snapping photos of you and posting them without your permission. If you are in a public place, technically people can take pictures of you and everybody else who is there. You may not have a legal leg to stand on here.

But you didn't ask that. Of course you should reach out to your friend. Tell her how nice it was to see her at the event. You can reminisce about whatever stood out for you during the gathering. Then pivot and tell her you saw the photos she posted on social. Directly tell her that you do not think that the photos she posted of you are flattering. Tell her what you do not like about them, and ask her to take them down. If she has other photos that are more flattering, perhaps she can replace the photos in question with those, or simply exclude you from the posting. Be clear and strong with your request, but know that she may not comply.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's dog died, and she is devastated. She is a single woman in her late 40s. Most of her friends have kids. She had her dog. She has decided to host a funeral for the dog. I think that's a bit extreme, but it's what she wants to do. She and I are pretty close, but I don't know how I feel about this. Do you think I should go to the funeral? -- Doggy Service

DEAR DOGGY SERVICE: You are right. Some people think of their pets as their children. Losing them can be a deeply sorrowful experience, and hosting a service to honor them has proven to be helpful for some pet owners. You don't have to understand your friend's motivations in order to support her.

I recommend going to the funeral. Be there for your friend. Let her know that you care about her and that you are sorry that she is in mourning. Be reverent and respectful, even if you don't quite understand the gravity of her pain. That's what good friends do.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been getting along very well for some time now. Recently, I noticed that he changed the password on his cellphone. He has never done this before in the nearly 30 years we have been married. My guess is he did it because I questioned him about a "friend" he has been spending time with who I think is inappropriate. I knew he was seeing her more than he admitted because I saw messages from her on his phone a while back. I didn't tell him what I saw, though. Do I confront him now about the locked phone? About this woman again? What should I do? Even though we haven't been close recently, I'm not ready to give up on us. -- Unlock His Heart

DEAR UNLOCK HIS HEART: The locked phone and the surreptitious engagements with this woman are an indication of something bigger going on that you two need to address. Are you ready to have a serious conversation with your husband? Being married for 30 years is not an insurance policy for your future. If you want your marriage to survive, you have to fight for it.

Ask your husband to sit down and have a heart-to-heart talk with you. Bring up some positive highlights of your life together -- from back in the day and any you can think of from recent times. Point out that your relationship has been distant and rocky, and you are concerned. Tell him that you want the two of you to choose to work on your marriage and add some spark back into your lives.

I spoke to the legendary actress Ruby Dee, who was married to Ossie Davis for more than 50 years, about the secret to a long, happy marriage. She told me that one partner always has to want to work for the marriage. If neither wants it, there's no chance for survival. Declare that you want your marriage to work, and ask your husband to recommit as well. You should also ask him if he is willing to walk away from whatever extramarital bonds he is forming in order to give your marriage a chance.

