DEAR HARRIETTE: I am tired of arguing with my husband about every little thing. I began to notice that just about every conversation that we have is an argument. If I say something, he almost always challenges me. I don't like waking up to arguments. Because we are still working from home, I am seeing a pattern that I don't like. I started paying closer attention and noticed that just about every time he speaks to me, it is judgmental, negative or dismissive.

A couple of weeks ago, I decided that I would stop talking to him. That's what I have done. For the most part, I say virtually nothing to him. I keep my distance. I say good morning when I see him. I pass by him without talking. I say "excuse me" if I need him to move. Rarely do I say anything else. That has brought me much less negativity, but it's super-awkward, and I think it's hard on my daughter being in the middle of what may seem like a standoff -- one I doubt my husband even sees. I have asked my husband to go to counseling in the past, and he has refused. Should I ask him again? I worry that it will cause a fight. -- Standoff

DEAR STANDOFF: The existence that you and your husband are living right now is not healthy -- as you know -- and it is not sustainable over time. It is not healthy for you or your daughter. So, yes, you need to say something to your husband. Ideally, you should talk when your daughter is not around. Ask him if he has noticed your silence. Do know that he could be oblivious. Either way, tell him that you made the decision to stop talking to him because he is so consistently unkind to you. Tell him that you do not want to live like this and that you believe you two need help. Ask him once again to go to counseling with you.

If he refuses, schedule counseling for yourself anyway. You need professional help in standing up for yourself and making healthier choices about how to live. Eventually, you two will need to address the ways you interact if you are to preserve your marriage. Marriage should not feel like a prison sentence. It should be infused with joy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married for about five years now. I have always kept a separate savings account with what my mother used to call "mad money" that I could use for shopping or anything I want. My husband lost his job a few months ago, and I am tempted to use that money to pay bills. But I worry that now this money is the only savings we really have. I think I should pretend like I don't have it at all unless we find ourselves in dire circumstances. I have been able to add some hours at work, and my husband is looking for another job. Do you think I should use my savings for groceries? -- Mad Money

DEAR MAD MONEY: If you are able to ignore that small pot of money right now and live off of the resources you are bringing in, do that. Now is a time of struggle for your family. The struggle will not likely ease significantly if you empty the one stash of cash that you have. I do think you should consider it differently, as an emergency fund rather than a "fun" fund.

DEAR HARRIETTE: At Christmas dinner, my dad called me out about my outfit in front of everyone. He told me that what I was wearing was completely inappropriate and that I should change immediately. I'm a grown woman, but I was absolutely humiliated by the way my dad spoke to me in front of friends and family. I'm not even sure why he still feels that he can talk to me that way. I haven't spoken to him since the incident, and I'm not sure when I will speak to him again. When I do speak to him, what should I say? -- Dad Called Me Out

DEAR DAD CALLED ME OUT: You have triggered a memory for me. I remember going back to my very strict family home for the holidays wearing my hair curly and natural, kind of like a big 'fro. My father told me that I could not sit down at the table with the family. He offered me a comb and told me to go comb my hair. I was so upset. I never came back to the table. And I didn't go home to visit for a while. After I calmed down -- much later -- I realized that my conservative father, who had grown up under Jim Crow, only understood that you needed to conform in the way that you presented yourself in order to get ahead. He was harsh, but in his mind, he was giving me tough love that would protect me in the long run. I still do not agree with his method or his rejection of my natural hair, but I understand it better now.

I don't know what you were wearing, but it sounds like it was not conservative. Your dad was trying to direct you to a safer version of yourself based on his value system and beliefs, which are grounded in his history.

After you calm down, talk to your dad. Tell him you were offended by how he addressed you at Christmas. Point out that no matter what his opinion is, it was disrespectful for him to call you out like that in front of others. Remind him that you are an adult and must make your own decisions. You might also acknowledge that you believe he meant well even if his delivery was hurtful.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids will be learning remotely for the rest of the semester, and I'm extremely tired of them being at home all the time. I work from home as well, and most days I can hardly get through a meeting without having to tell my kids to quiet down. I am thinking of enrolling them in a new school where the classes are resuming in-person effective immediately. Is it selfish of me to do this? -- Back to School

DEAR BACK TO SCHOOL: If you can find a small school that has strict COVID-19 protocols and low outbreak numbers, yes, consider transferring your children there. It is optimal for children to be in school with other students. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is so insidious that it is hard to get away from it.

If you cannot enroll them in an in-person school, create a schedule with them that is strict and that has rewards. If they follow directions and remain quiet during your work hours, later they get to do something they enjoy -- play video games, play with you, watch a bit of TV, something that will inspire them to exercise discipline.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising senior in high school dating a rising freshman in college. We just passed our eight-month anniversary. I'm aware that I'm just in high school and may not know everything, but I know I love her. I've heard a lot of talk. Some people say high school relationships should always break up for college to save us from the inevitable mental turmoil. Others say it's possible that it can work if we try hard enough. Where do you stand on the issue? -- Need a Third Opinion

DEAR NEED A THIRD OPINION: This is a tricky situation that doesn't have one answer. Personally, I remember that my high school boyfriend broke up with me at the end of high school. He said it was because we were going to different schools, so our relationship naturally had to end. I was devastated. That should not be a given, at least not in my book. I recommend that the two of you have a heart-to-heart. Talk about your relationship and your future. If you both want to give it a chance, do that. Sure, it could be hard to manage, but you won't know unless you try. If you choose to give your relationship a chance, establish markers that indicate when you need to rethink your status, such as if either of you meets someone else, the frequency of your communication wanes, etc.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad -- and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I'm just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don't know if she wants to talk through her mother's death or just pretend like it never happened. I'm not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? -- Dealing With Grief

DEAR DEALING WITH GRIEF: Losing a parent can be devastating for a long time and, for some, can seem to be an inconsolable loss. As her roommate, you see her grief more plainly than anyone. What you can do is gently and continually let her know that you are there for her. Ask her if she needs anything, including the need to talk. Offer to be a good listener in case she wants to unload at any point. Do not offer estimates on when she will feel better because you do not know. Do your best to live your life as before, following your same habits. You can also ask her if she needs you to do anything differently for now to support her during this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.

Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. She may have a different opinion; find out. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

