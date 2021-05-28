DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up

DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.