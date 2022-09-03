DEAR HARRIETTE: I serve on a community board in my city that has done a lot of good over the years. I have had many different roles, and it has been a good run. I am getting older now and want to retire. The problem is that the board is small, and its members are pressing me to stay on. I appreciate the support, but I have had health issues and know that it is time for me to step down. I spoke to the chair of the board recently, and he refused to accept my resignation. To guilt me, he claims that if I leave, the board will be in violation because they are required by law to have a certain number of board members. I'm sorry if that is true, but that is not my problem. How can I extricate myself without things getting ugly? -- Time To Go

DEAR TIME TO GO: Because you are so committed to this board and its work, consider giving them a deadline by which they need to find a replacement board member, and agree that you will remain on the board in the meantime. Make it clear that when that date arrives, you will be leaving, period.

Remind the chair and the board of your unwavering commitment to the work as you also reinforce that it is now time for you to retire from this role. Be prepared to submit a formal letter of resignation to the board in which you list your reasons for leaving. Should your departure put the organization in jeopardy, remember that it is not your fault. You gave them ample notice and many years of service.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine wrote a book, and I have offered to help him promote it. It turns out that he is pretty shy and reluctant to accept my help. I know that he has to hustle himself in order to get the word out and sell. I don't mean to be pushy, but if he sits back and doesn't do anything, chances are, the book will come and go without any fanfare or real sales. Should I continue to push him to promote himself even if he doesn't currently feel comfortable doing it? If so, what can I do to get him to do more? -- Promote Your Book

DEAR PROMOTE YOUR BOOK: As an author myself, I can tell you that writing a book is very different from promoting it. Many authors are quiet and somewhat reclusive, so it can be hard for them to step up and wear their marketing hat. Indeed, many authors don't know the first thing about marketing.

You are kind to want to help your friend. Maybe you can start small with him. Offer to host a small gathering of friends who will want to learn about his book. Create an intimate book signing where he will feel comfortable talking about his book. This may warm him up for larger engagements. However, know that you can only push so much. If he continues to balk, stop. Let the future play out as it will.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been working for my digital print company for about 10 years now. Just recently, I found out that he has been making side sales with my customers, using my resources under his name, not my company's name. He's my brother, so I'd normally be glad to share anything I have, but I'm not too happy about sharing my business resources and not receiving a profit from it. Am I wrong to feel this way? -- It's Business, Bro

DEAR IT'S BUSINESS, BRO: Family or not, you have to confront your brother immediately. Gather your evidence so that you can prove to your brother what you have learned about his actions. Call a meeting and ask him to explain what he has been doing. Give him a chance to come clean before you give him examples.

Family relationships can be complicated. However, since your brother has violated your trust, it is unlikely that he can continue to work for you. It may not be necessary for you to file charges against him if you work through the issues and come to a clear way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband's niece has gotten pregnant, and she has not told her mom (whom she lives with). I suspected she was pregnant and asked her while I was visiting her, and she began pulling out the baby clothes she'd been hiding from her mom for seven months! I told her if she doesn't tell her mom soon, I will. But it doesn't help that she's pregnant by my nephew, who lives across the street from me and my husband. Should I say something to her mom, or should I just stay out of it? -- Should I Tell?

DEAR SHOULD I TELL?: What a difficult position you are in! On one hand, this is none of your business. This is your niece's life, and she is going to have to figure out a way forward -- and soon. It is natural for you to want to give the family a heads-up about what to expect in the coming days and months, but it really isn't your place to do so.

Why not speak to the niece again and urge her to talk to her family so they can help her come up with a plan for the future? She needs to have family support in order to care for this baby that she is bringing into the world. Given that she is not independent, it is important that she include her family in this conversation so that they can talk it out and determine a way forward.

If she refuses, you may want to speak to your husband and tell her that you are concerned about his niece. Without revealing her secret, tell him that his sister needs to talk to her urgently. If he presses you about why, you can withhold the information and simply say that it is for her to discuss, but you believe she needs help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grown daughter keeps bringing up the fact that I wasn't in her life as a child. This is really frustrating to me because I'm here now, and when I wasn't there, my parents were. I went off to college when she was born, and the one time I tried to get her as a baby, her mother wouldn't allow it, so I left things alone and let my parents be involved. I've built a great life for myself now, so why can't she just appreciate the present day? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: Children cannot process why their parents are absent. All they really know is whether they are around or not. You cannot expect her to erase her memories of her formative years because you have shown up now. You are going to have to be patient and be present.

Start by talking to her. Apologize for not being around when she was young. Admit that you were young when she was born, and you made the choice to pursue your education rather than to stay with her. It's a hard reality, but you need to say it. Think about that time. What else can you tell her that shows your truth without being more hurtful than helpful? Over time, you should share your story with her so she gets to know how you grew to be the person you are today.

Be consistently present in your daughter's life now. Reach out to her regularly. Invite her to spend time with you. Be more of an observer, especially as you build your bond. The last thing she will want is for you to swoop in and start telling her what to do. Be a good listener. Pay attention to her and identify ways that you can be supportive. Ask before you jump in and offer help.

Continue to let her know that you are sorry you weren't there for her. Tell her you thought she was OK because her mother and your parents were with her. Acknowledge that now you realize that wasn't enough.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently started planning her wedding and didn't tell me. I always thought that we would share this type of moment with each other. I found out from a mutual friend that she had started planning nearly a year ago and even set a date without telling me anything! It's now two weeks before the wedding, and she just reached out to ask if I'd come. I'm so hurt by this that I don't know how I should respond. What should I do? -- Late Invite

DEAR LATE NOTICE: Sounds like the two of you don't hold each other in the same regard. Inviting you two weeks before the big event is an afterthought. Naturally, this hurt your feelings. There could have been unusual circumstances. As we know, COVID-19 threw a wrench into many couples' wedding plan. But the fact that she didn't talk to you about it at all is what is particularly troubling.

Before RSVPing, get your friend on the phone. Congratulate her on her nuptials and ask her why you are just now learning about it, only two weeks before the big day. Tensions are usually high around weddings, but her behavior is extreme if you two actually were best friends. Find out why she gave you the cold shoulder. Depending on her answer and how you feel, decide whether you should attend. The choice is totally up to you. You owe her nothing. She broke that covenant when she kept you in the dark for so long.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106