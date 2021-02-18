DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I decided to lay off the booze for a month. We had been drinking too much all last year. While it was fun, we knew we were overdoing it. Anyhow, for all of January we went cold turkey. It was good for us. But then we immediately started drinking again when February started. And we overdid it. We both drank a lot and woke up hungover. It was awful. Does that mean we are alcoholics? -- CAN'T STOP DRINKING

DEAR CAN'T STOP DRINKING: You can decide for yourself or with a medical professional as to whether you are alcoholics. What you have clearly identified is that you like to drink and that in the past you have drunk too much. Why not go back to your January plan and stop drinking again? Follow the idea of one day at a time. Decide that today you will not have a drink. Get through today, then go for tomorrow. If you aren't interested in stopping completely, give yourself a day of the week when you can have a drink. Decide in advance what that day will be and how much you are allowing yourself to consume. Do this with your girlfriend so that you can support each other.

If it is too difficult to drink in moderation, you may have a drinking problem. If you feel you need help to stop, get it. You can visit Alcoholics Anonymous online to get started at aa.org.