DEAR HARRIETTE: I am neighbors with this boy who is the same age as me. When we were little, we would ride our bikes around town, make lemonade stands, play soccer in the yard, and do what little kids would do.

The issue is that we aren't little kids anymore. My mom keeps pushing our friendship, but we are two different people in two different places in life. I don't think our priorities and morals are the same. I feel obligated to be friends because of my mom and because he doesn't have many friends, but I don't think it's fair to me. I'm busy with my own life, and I'm not sure if I'm being selfish by neglecting him. What do you think? What should I do? -- Boy Next Door

DEAR BOY NEXT DOOR: Kindness goes a long way. While you do not need to be close friends with this boy, it would be nice of you to maintain a rapport with him. Without disrupting your burgeoning social life, consider carving out time intermittently to check in with him. Become a good listener. Learn more about him before writing him off. If he truly is into things that bother you, let your mom know you don't want to be associated. But if mainly it is that he is awkward and isolated, be the kind one and extend a lifeline. A small effort on your part could mean so much for him.