DEAR HARRIETTE: I was offered a position that pays well, but it has nothing to do with the field that I'm interested in working in. A family friend recommended me for the position, and after a couple of interviews, I was offered a full-time job in the human resources department of a hospital. My real passion is photography. My last job was right up my alley, but it didn't pay a living wage. I'm conflicted because I need the money, but I don't want to veer too far off track from my goals and interests. Should I take the job? -- Next Steps

DEAR NEXT STEPS: Sometimes a job serves a particular purpose other than career fulfillment. Perhaps this job is here for you so that you can pay your bills and save money. Perhaps it frees you to pursue your photography on evenings and weekends. Look at your whole life and map out a plan that affords you space to do what you love as you take care of yourself. Many people have to piece together more than one way of making money in order to pursue their dreams. In order for that to work long-term, you have to be willing to look at your job as a positive in your life, even if it isn't exactly how you want to spend your time.

Your big-picture plan may be to turn your interest in photography into a full-time career. If that's the case, refine your skills and search for opportunities. Meanwhile, be grateful for what you have, and put your all into the job so that it will be yours as long as you want it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about weight training because of how it completely changed my life in high school. Weight training made me stronger not only physically, but also mentally. A man I've been seeing for a few months recently told me that he finds my muscles "kinda masculine," but also that he doesn't mind at all. This hurt my feelings for obvious reasons. No cisgender woman wants to be considered masculine. I've been skipping the gym lately because of how much those comments wounded me. I've still been seeing the man, but it's been hard to get his comments out of my head. What should I do? -- Weight Trainer

DEAR WEIGHT TRAINER: Is this the right man for you? This is a real question you should ask yourself. The fact that you are diligent about being strong and healthy should be appealing to your partner. It sounds like he is either intimidated or turned off by the work you have been doing on yourself.

Tell him how his comments made you feel. You need to be honest with him. Pay attention to how he reacts. If he truly is not as interested in you because of how you are sculpting your body, that's a sign that he may not be your perfect match. What you shouldn't do is stop exercising because he criticized you. Keep up the great work!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm graduating soon, and I need a certain number of community service hours before I can get my diploma. My sister volunteers at a soup kitchen some weekends, so she allowed me to come along with her to earn some hours. I finished in a few days, but even after I earned all my hours, she still expected me to join her. I don't want to continue working there on the weekends. I enjoy helping, but I would rather spend that time with my friends. How do I tell her this without sounding completely heartless? – Volunteering

DEAR VOLUNTEERING: You should have established clearly with your sister how many hours you were going to offer to her soup kitchen. Then everyone would have been clear. Since she did help you out in a pinch, you should continue to help her, too -- within reason. Offer to volunteer for a set additional number of hours, and fulfill your promise. This will allow you to be of service and visit with friends.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have to deliver a speech tomorrow in front of 50 individuals. It is for my summer program's closing ceremony. Although public speaking is a fairly easy task to many, it's rather daunting to me. I get so scared I'll mess up or slur my words that I start to sweat. I'm even scared of forgetting what I have to say. Do you have any public speaking tips? -- Stage Fright

DEAR STAGE FRIGHT: You can overcome your fear of public speaking. Start by making sure that you fully own the content that you will deliver. Practice a lot. Then make a short list with keywords on a note card that will help you to stay on track as you are speaking. Before you walk out onto the stage, take three deep breaths and remind yourself that you can do this.

Consider this presentation a service to your class and community. When you think of your appearance as service, it can help you to focus on fulfilling the service rather than worrying about how well you are performing. Before you speak, look out at your audience. Go from left to right, across the whole space. Smile at people when you make eye contact. Recognize that everyone there is supporting you. Notice the people who are smiling back at you. They truly want you to do a good job -- I promise you. Even if it is only for selfish reasons, people want to see and hear something good. So, believe it or not, they are cheering for you! Stand with your feel firmly planted on the floor, look out at your audience and begin. If you ever feel a little nervous, look at the people who had kind eyes before. Their smiling faces will help buoy you through your presentation. You can do it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am neighbors with this boy who is the same age as me. When we were little, we would ride our bikes around town, make lemonade stands, play soccer in the yard, and do what little kids would do.

The issue is that we aren't little kids anymore. My mom keeps pushing our friendship, but we are two different people in two different places in life. I don't think our priorities and morals are the same. I feel obligated to be friends because of my mom and because he doesn't have many friends, but I don't think it's fair to me. I'm busy with my own life, and I'm not sure if I'm being selfish by neglecting him. What do you think? What should I do? -- Boy Next Door

DEAR BOY NEXT DOOR: Kindness goes a long way. While you do not need to be close friends with this boy, it would be nice of you to maintain a rapport with him. Without disrupting your burgeoning social life, consider carving out time intermittently to check in with him. Become a good listener. Learn more about him before writing him off. If he truly is into things that bother you, let your mom know you don't want to be associated. But if mainly it is that he is awkward and isolated, be the kind one and extend a lifeline. A small effort on your part could mean so much for him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is going away to college. It dawned on me the other day that I've never taught her how to cook. She plans on living in the dorms for the first year of school, but I'm afraid she'll be ill-prepared when she lives on her own. She leaves for school in less than a month. Is she going to be OK? -- Leaving Home

DEAR LEAVING HOME: It is not too late to teach your daughter a few basic recipes along with how to navigate a kitchen. Buy her a set of kitchen essentials: mixing spoons, knives, spatula, pots and pans, mixing bowls, spices. Write out or photocopy a few recipes for simple meals. Think of dishes that require very few steps, such as scrambled eggs, baked potato, steak, broccoli. Teach your daughter how to read labels so that she can be mindful of sodium and sugar content in processed foods.

Make the lessons fun so that your daughter will want to learn. Consider it a bonding exercise for the two of you. Check out cookbooks together and give her a book that piques her interest. This can be the start of a new, ongoing connection for the two of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my personal trainer is taking things way too far. I don't appreciate the way he talks to me in our workouts when I feel too tired to continue. I think there's a fine line between being motivational and being pushy and harsh, and he crosses it every time. Should I find a new trainer, or am I just being sensitive? -- Harsh Trainer

DEAR HARSH TRAINER: There are many trainers in the world -- not just this one. The goal in working with a trainer is not for you to be shamed into working harder; you should be inspired to push ahead. It really doesn't matter if your reaction is a sign of sensitivity or not. Even if you are super-sensitive, you deserve to work with a trainer who understands that and who is willing to figure out how to work with you to get you to push harder. It would be different if you were in a class with many people so that the harshness isn't individualized. But the whole point of working one-on-one with a trainer is so that you can have personalized coaching JUST FOR YOU that meets your needs.

It sounds like this trainer is manipulating you or bullying you. Neither is good, nor do you have to endure it anymore. You can end that relationship immediately. Ask your friends for referrals. If you hired this trainer through your gym or another organization, give them feedback on your experience with him. You can do the same on his social media -- not slamming him, but providing honest feedback on what it was like for you to work with him.

Do your research so that whomever you choose next has not only the skills but also a temperament that suits you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college professor passed away unexpectedly last weekend. She and I never really got along, but I had a lot of respect for her as my professor. Because we didn't have the best relationship, and at times I could be quite rude to her, I'm feeling a bit of guilt. She wasn't much older than my mother and has kids that are the same age as me. I feel awful for them. What should I do? -- Feeling Guilty

DEAR FEELING GUILTY: There is nothing that you can do about your past behavior, especially since your professor is gone. You can review in your mind the way that the two of you interacted and look for clues as to why you reacted so strongly and so negatively to her. Did she remind you of someone else? Why did she trigger you so much? Examine your engagement with her in an effort to learn so that you don't make the same mistake again. That is how you can resolve guilt, by learning from the situation and vowing to behave better in the future.

You can also pay your respects to your professor's family. You may want to attend her funeral, or you can send a card to her family expressing your condolences and saying how much you respected her as a professor. Share the positive memories about your rapport, including what you learned from her. If you go to the funeral, be a good listener. Hear the memories that people share about this woman. Learn by listening so that you get a sense of who she was from other people's perspectives. If other students from your class attend and start talking about her, keep your involvement in the conversation positive. Do not talk negatively about her as you travel down memory lane. This is a time to be respectful.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has absolutely no willpower when it comes to her diet. She will cry to me for hours about not being able to lose weight, but I've only seen her stick to a weight loss plan for a maximum of two days. How can I help someone who doesn't want to help herself? Frankly, I'm tired of hearing her complain. -- No Willpower

DEAR NO WILLPOWER: Encourage your sister to get professional help. Whatever is keeping her from sticking to a weight-loss program is real -- for her. Tell her you cannot help her anymore and acknowledge that it is frustrating for you to listen to her for hours only to see her fall back into her old patterns right away. Tell her that you do not have the capacity to help her through this situation. Recommend options like WW (formerly Weight Watchers), getting a nutritionist, seeking out a trainer or joining a support group like Overeaters Anonymous. Your sister needs to find a community of professionals and peers with similar goals who can encourage each other to seek out the help they need and stick to it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I quit a job on the first day of training. It was a restaurant job. The environment was so stressful and awful I could just tell it wasn't going to work out. The same day that I quit, I received a slew of hateful text messages from an unknown number; I'm assuming it was the girl who trained me. Should I go and say something to her? Now it has been a week, and the messages have subsided, but that was really creepy. I didn't say anything rude to the people when I quit. I just knew it wasn't right for me, so I told them that I wouldn't be coming back. -- Quit During Training

DEAR QUIT DURING TRAINING: I'm sorry that you were besieged with such a negative response after you quit your training. It must have been hard to walk away from the job in the first place. Even though you knew it wasn't a good fit, it was still an opportunity, and you put effort into it. But that is probably what your trainer was feeling too: namely, that she put in a lot of effort, and you didn't give her a chance. Perhaps she was upset because your departure made her feel like she failed. Who knows?

The good news is that the negative texts have ended. You should save them for now, in case anything else flares up down the road, but do not dwell on them. I should add: If the texts were so offensive that you think the restaurant should know about them, you can share them with management. Otherwise, just keep them in case you need them down the line.

The bigger question for you is about how you handle stress and where you should look for work given your personality and tolerance for intensity. Restaurants typically are high-stress environments. What other interests do you have? Look for a field that better matches your personality and capabilities, and give whatever you choose a chance -- definitely more than one day next time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is having a hard time getting over his ex-girlfriend. I believe he's holding on to some hope that they will get back together, but to me it's quite obvious that she's moved on. I don't want him to set himself up for even more heartbreak. How can I help my friend come to terms with reality? -- Time To Move On

DEAR TIME TO MOVE ON: Until your friend opens his eyes to his own reality, you likely don't stand a chance at getting him to see things differently. Rather than attempting to convince him of where his ex stands, encourage him to do other things. You can invite him to hang out with you or with a group of friends. You can check in with him regularly and just talk. This is a time when it may be wise to tell him stories about your life and adventures or positive things about other people -- to get his mind off his ex. Avoid saying anything negative about his ex. Do your best not to talk about her at all.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just saw a post on social media from a woman I worked with years ago. Unlike me, she looks even healthier after the pandemic, social isolation and slothfulness that defined the past year-and-a-half for me. This woman is at least 75, and she looks 50. She had on a bathing suit, and her legs looked tight and lean. OK, yes, I am jealous. I feel like I never want to go outside again. I can hardly get into my bathing suit. How can I stop feeling jealous of people who were more disciplined than I was and make the decision to get healthier? -- Envious

DEAR ENVIOUS: Instead of wishing you were in your friend's situation, jump-start your life. Consider her as inspiration rather than proof that you are a failure. Seeing her can serve as motivation. If she can be that tight and together at her age, so can you. You just have to take action. It absolutely is not too late for you to come up with a plan that will get you healthier.

My recommendation is that you start with your health professionals. Make an appointment with your internist for a complete physical. You want to get clear on what health issues you may have as well as your overall state of being. Ask for a referral to a nutritionist. What you eat is essential to how healthy your body can become. Work with the nutritionist to create an eating plan that you will follow. Set weight and fitness goals that correspond to timelines. This will help keep you accountable to yourself. Create a calendar that reflects daily, weekly and monthly goals. Engage your calendar every day. This will help keep you on track. If possible, secure an accountability partner who will work out with you, talk to you and help keep you on course.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was close friends with a girl a couple years ago, but since then we've drifted. She hangs out with different people now and rarely does anything with me. It feels like I'm always the one asking if she wants to catch a movie. She never even asks about my day anymore. I'm sad because we used to have so much fun together. I'm not sure if she's feeling the same or even how to restart the friendship if we both wanted to. Any advice? -- Distant Friends

DEAR DISTANT FRIENDS: You actually do know that this friend has drifted away from you and is not interested --right now, anyway -- in spending time with you. It is just hard for you to accept. There's a saying that we have some friends for a reason, others for a season and a few for a lifetime. Sounds like this friend's season with you has passed. As painful as that may be, it is time for you to let go. Pressuring her to hang out with you, when she has demonstrated that you are not her priority, will not get her to change her mind. Sadly, that behavior probably reads as annoying or even desperate to her.

Lick your wounds and move on. When you open your eyes to other potential friendships, that's when you may notice someone who wants to be in your company.

