DEAR HARRIETTE: My son returned from college last summer. He finished with a bachelor's degree in education. We agreed that in 2020, he would begin applying for teaching jobs to start this fall. Now quarantine has passed, and school is starting next month. I have been waiting for news of his new teaching job. When I finally asked him what school he will work for, he told me he has decided to go down a different path -- but he is not sure what yet. I'm speechless. He has a degree he does not intend on using. We spent so many months in quarantine, and he still does not even know what this new path is. Why would he waste so much time? -- My Son's Not a Teacher

DEAR MY SON'S NOT A TEACHER: I wish you had been talking to your son throughout the quarantine period. He probably needed to talk through his plans and reconsider his future. Education right now is tenuous at best, even for veteran teachers. It is not surprising that your son is skittish about taking a teaching job -- if there is even one available. Many schools have hiring freezes at this time.

Move past your disappointment and talk to him so you can support him as he looks for a new path. Millions of people have recently filed for unemployment. It may be very difficult to find work. He needs your support.