If you believe that your sister will not like it, you can still open an account and put money in it for your niece. You can open a 529 account, which allows you to save money for college tax-free. You can let your niece know about it or have it as a secret until she gets ready to go to college. Or you can take her on a date and set up a savings account with her and encourage her to add money to it.

Obviously it would be ideal for your sister to support the experience, but if your gut says that she will be skittish, your niece still deserves to learn about money and have her own. Because she is a minor, your name will have to be on the account as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter has been badgering me about getting her a dog for years. I have always said no, including now -- for two reasons. First, I have no time or inclination to take care of a dog, and no matter what she says, even at age 16, she will not accept responsibility for walking, feeding, bathing and entertaining a dog. Second, I'm allergic to dogs, even hypoallergenic ones.

She met a teacup dog, a tiny dog that can fit in a purse, and has started up all over again. I don't want to deny her something she really wants, but I can't do it. How can I make that clear to her without being mean? -- No Dog House