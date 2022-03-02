DEAR HARRIETTE: My grown daughter keeps bringing up the fact that I wasn't in her life as a child. This is really frustrating to me because I'm here now, and when I wasn't there, my parents were. I went off to college when she was born, and the one time I tried to get her as a baby, her mother wouldn't allow it, so I left things alone and let my parents be involved. I've built a great life for myself now, so why can't she just appreciate the present day? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: Children cannot process why their parents are absent. All they really know is whether they are around or not. You cannot expect her to erase her memories of her formative years because you have shown up now. You are going to have to be patient and be present.

Start by talking to her. Apologize for not being around when she was young. Admit that you were young when she was born, and you made the choice to pursue your education rather than to stay with her. It's a hard reality, but you need to say it. Think about that time. What else can you tell her that shows your truth without being more hurtful than helpful? Over time, you should share your story with her so she gets to know how you grew to be the person you are today.

Be consistently present in your daughter's life now. Reach out to her regularly. Invite her to spend time with you. Be more of an observer, especially as you build your bond. The last thing she will want is for you to swoop in and start telling her what to do. Be a good listener. Pay attention to her and identify ways that you can be supportive. Ask before you jump in and offer help.

Continue to let her know that you are sorry you weren't there for her. Tell her you thought she was OK because her mother and your parents were with her. Acknowledge that now you realize that wasn't enough.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently celebrated my birthday weekend with a guy who's been asking me out for years. We went on a few dates leading up to my birthday to ensure we were compatible. After we both agreed we were into each other, we left for the birthday trip and had a great time. When we returned home, he told me he didn't want to pursue anything serious with me. This blindsided me because I was adamant that I wasn't looking for a casual fling when I agreed to go out with him. What did I do wrong? -- Confused Date

DEAR CONFUSED DATE: You didn't give yourself enough time before jumping into the deep end. A few dates escalated into a trip. For him, that seems to have meant a fling. It could be that he was deceptive from the start. It could be that he didn't feel you two were compatible after all. It could also be that he had finally "conquered" you after so many years of pursuit.

Before you cut ties completely, ask him what happened. Remind him that you were clear about what you were looking for in a relationship, and his actions are confusing and disturbing. Press him to tell you why the sudden reversal.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to pursue a career in theater, but my parents don't approve. They think I should become a lawyer or doctor, as both jobs would provide me with a more stable career. Although money is important to me and so is having a good quality of life, I don't think I could sacrifice my dream. After all, COVID-19 really showed me how fragile life is. I learned that I don't want to spend it pleasing other people at the expense of my own happiness. I'm afraid that if I stand up to my parents, our relationship will deteriorate. I don't know what to do. How should I approach the conversation? What should I say? -- Parents Disapprove

DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE: Take a step back and figure out a way that you can support yourself as you pursue your dream. Many people who go into theater also work on the side in different capacities -- from bartending and other restaurant work to clerical work. I even met a classical singer with an international career who had a full-time yet flexible job in finance. You can figure out how to take care of yourself as you pursue the arts. But you have to make that decision and map it out. If you can show your parents that you will be responsible and independent as you build your career in the theater, chances are, they will be more supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently dug up some pictures of the women that my fiance dated before me. I couldn't help but notice that they look nothing like me. I'm a tall, full-figured Black woman, and every single girl he dated before me was petite and white. I'm now wondering how he could even be attracted to me if that was his type. Should I ask him about this? -- Opposite Type

DEAR OPPOSITE TYPE: Digging up people's past often leads you to uncomfortable places. First of all, stop allowing unnecessary insecurities to cloud the goodness of your relationship. Remind yourself of the reasons that you and your fiance got engaged in the first place. While there is some truth in the notion that people have a type, it doesn't always play out. Personally, I can tell you that I learned that my husband of 28 years primarily dated white women before he met me. They didn't look like me, have a similar background or share any commonalities with me. Yet, as a couple, we are long-haulers, so to speak. This can happen for you, too.

We did talk about it when I learned about his previous relationships. It turns out, like most people, he dated women he met along the way at school and through work. Chances are, this is true for your fiance, too. Feel free to ask him about his previous girlfriends. You can even ask why he chose you when you don't seem to be his "type," but don't feel insecure about it. Just listen and learn.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've made it very clear to my boyfriend that I do not want a gun in my home. I have two small children, and although they're with their dad every other weekend, I don't want a gun in my home when they're not here either. As my relationship with my current boyfriend has progressed, he's felt more comfortable bringing his belongings to my house. He left in a rush the other day and left his gun on the bathroom counter. Thankfully, my kids were not there, but I'm still furious. I told him he's not allowed in my home any more after breaking such an enormous rule. Am I overreacting? -- Boyfriend Broke Rule

DEAR BOYFRIEND BROKE RULE: That breach is enough to close the door and lock it. Clearly, your boyfriend did not heed your request that he stop bringing a gun into your home. To leave a handgun on the counter is reckless and extremely dangerous. Too often, we hear stories in the news of children who happen upon weapons and shoot themselves or others -- sometimes fatally. That was a dealbreaker. Make sure that you change your locks after you break up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend gets blackout drunk and doesn't remember the rude things she says to me (and others) when she sobers up. She always apologizes and takes everything back, but I almost feel that the drunk words are how she really feels inside. Should I take those words seriously? -- Drunk Words

DEAR DRUNK WORDS: You have to ask yourself if you want to hang out with someone who regularly gets blackout drunk. What is going on in her life that makes her get so out of control? Instead of accepting her apology, challenge her to get some help. Further, tell her that her comments about you and to you when she is drunk are offensive and consistent. Yes, if she keeps saying them, she does think them, even if she acts like she doesn't when she comes out of her fog.

Sit with her when she's sober, and review what she has been saying and doing over time. Be specific with her so that she understands the impact of her behavior on her reputation as well as her friendships. Make it clear that you do not want to hang out with her now. You have had enough of her hurting your feelings, and you don't want to deal with it anymore. Point out that apologies work when they are backed up by better behavior in the future. In her case, her behavior has not changed. You will need to be crystal clear when you recount her actions to her. She will likely try to get you to stop talking. It can be extremely difficult to listen to stories of your own indiscretions. Make her listen so that she can fully understand how offensive her words have been and why you have had enough.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A girl who used to go out of her way to be rude to me is now trying to be my friend on social media. I've never been one to hold a grudge, but I do remember how awful she used to make me feel for no reason at all. Do you think she may have ulterior motives by trying to befriend me all these years later? Could it be guilt? -- Friends With Old Bully

DEAR FRIENDS WITH OLD BULLY: You do not have to befriend this woman. At the same time, you can take a look at her social media posts to get a sense of what type of person she has become. What are her posts like? Is she kind and thoughtful? Mean and snarky? Extremely outgoing? Thoughtful? What is her online persona like? Get a sense of who she is and how she interacts with people before you make a decision.

I say this because kids do grow up, and sometimes their bad behaviors do not make the journey to adulthood with them. I know this firsthand. There was a girl at my school when I was a child who was very mean to me. She teased me all the time about every little thing. I felt like I was her target, and I didn't like that. I moved away and built my life, and all was fine. Then I realized that she had become good friends with my sister. I couldn't believe it at first. As I observed, I saw how she had become a very kind, upbeat and thoughtful woman. Chances are, she doesn't even remember how she used to treat me. While I will not say that she and I are friends now, we are friendly. And we are "friends" on social media. I never had to say a word to her about the past.

Evaluate your situation as an adult. That will help you to decide if she should be allowed to join your online friends circle or not.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There are a lot of things that I do not like about my dad. He can be very condescending and a bit of a chauvinist. I do not like the way that he speaks to my mother. She is kind and gentle, and my dad talks to her as if she's some type of indentured servant. I'm married now, and I find myself sometimes speaking to my wife in a similar manner. I don't mean to -- and she checks me on it every single time. I'm glad that she does. How do I avoid becoming my father? I realize that it's probably something I'll have to actively work against in my marriage. -- Dad Habits

DEAR DAD HABITS: It's time for you to get therapy. People commonly take on the behavioral characteristics of their parents as that is what they witnessed growing up. To break such ingrained patterns of behavior, you should get professional help. Talk to a therapist about your life, your observations of your father, your own behavior with your wife and your desires for yourself. Be as transparent as possible. The more you share, the easier it will be to come up with a plan of action that will help you to self-regulate your behavior. Enlist your wife's support in this. If she knows that you see your flaws and are prepared to tackle them, she may be able to support your journey.

Be mindful of casting blame on your father. That will help nobody. Instead, focus on yourself, and work to control your thoughts, words and deeds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently started designing shirts and selling them online. When my girlfriend doesn't like a design I've come up with, she'll laugh and make fun of me. Her criticism is never helpful and always just makes me feel small. Is this grounds to end our relationship? -- Hurtful Words

DEAR HURTFUL WORDS: Invite your girlfriend to sit down and talk seriously with you. Remind her of how committed you are to your new business and ask her for her support. That doesn't mean you want her to be a yes-person, but tell her that it hurts your feelings when she behaves in a dismissive and mocking way about your work. Ask her to stop laughing at your designs. Instead, if she would like to offer constructive criticism, you are all ears.

Point out that you believe that she may have some insights that are worth considering, and you want to hear her, but it is impossible for you to know how to react when she makes fun of your work rather than offering any real evaluation. Tell her that you are willing to hear her criticism if she can begin to offer it in a thoughtful way. If not, ask her to keep her derision to herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating the same guy for a year now. I adore him, and I really enjoy spending time with him. We go to the movies and on walks together. We go out to dinner together and volunteer at a local hospital. We know each other's favorite foods and what to do when each other is sad. But we haven't said "I love you" yet. To me, it seems like a big deal, and I want to say it only when I'm ready. The problem is, I've never been in love, so I'm not sure how I'm supposed to know if that's what I'm feeling. How do you know when you are in love? How do I know when I'm ready to say "I love you" to him? -- The L-Word

DEAR THE L-WORD: How you treat each other, how you feel when you are in each other's company, how you care for each other can all be signs of love. In our country, we make a big deal about saying the L-word. Honestly, what it comes down to is your connection with this person. Ideally, you want the connection to be reciprocal so that each of you chooses to be in the relationship and to care for the other. It sounds like that is what you have. Instead of trying to label it, why not just enjoy it?

If you want the relationship to be more committed, what would that look like? I ask because your description already sounds committed and naturally intertwined. But if you want to label it, talk to your boyfriend about that. Talk to him about how much you enjoy being with him and treasure your bond. Listen and see where that conversation goes.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate and I seem to be very different. She is a little messy, often leaving clothes on the ground and her bed unmade. I have diagnosed OCD, and so my side of the room is always spotless and perfectly organized. It bothers me when she doesn't care enough to clean her part of the room because we are sharing a fairly small space, and it triggers my OCD. We've been living together for only a week, so I don't want to cause unnecessary conflict, but I'm scared it will just continue to bother me. What should I do? -- College Roommate

DEAR COLLEGE ROOMMATE: You probably can't make your roommate become neat like you. You can ask her to be more mindful of tidying her space. Agree to set ground rules about chores in the room. And tell her about your situation. Trust that it may be uncomfortable for her to be in the room with someone who is perfectly organized. If you let her know that you suffer from OCD and how hard it is for you to be in a messy space, she may make the effort to be tidier.

But don't get your hopes up. You may want to invest in a room divider screen that you can put up between the two areas. In that way, when you are in your room, you don't have to see her clutter. You can just see the screen and your side of things.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother has been sick for about a year. She's slowly losing control of her body and mind. She's not capable of living alone as she can't walk much and shows early signs of dementia. She has a live-in caretaker. My mom often goes over there to spend time with her and provide social connection. However, every time my mom comes home, she's in a bad mood -- and understandably so. It's just that she becomes so sad that it worries me. I don't know what to do. How do I let her know I'm here for her and suggest she talk to a professional? -- Approaching Loss

DEAR APPROACHING LOSS: Caregivers are often the family members who are the least cared for and the most at risk because they are so laser-focused on helping the person in immediate need that they neglect themselves. As a caregiver, she may have trouble finding enough time to tend to herself or may be too saddened to think about anything positive. It's great that you are noticing your mother's needs so that you can help -- even if only in small ways.

When your mother gets home, make it your intention to tend to her. Offer to give her a shoulder rub for a few minutes. Talk to her about a creative idea that you would like her advice about. Create a time in the day that she can look forward to with you that will be uplifting and nurturing for her.

Ask her what activities and hobbies she has enjoyed in the past. Encourage her to think of something she may want to do for herself, like reading, knitting or crocheting, art, or a dance class. Meditation is an excellent way to shift your mood and engage your center. And yes, if she seems depressed, suggest that she see a therapist.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

