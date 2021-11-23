DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I reach out to a former friend of mine who is grieving the loss of a parent? I'm not sure if she ever wants to hear from me again because of the way we left off. I don't want to offend her. What would be the best way to send my condolences to someone who might not want to hear from me? -- No Longer Friends

DEAR NO LONGER FRIENDS: During times of grief, hearing from an old friend can be meaningful as long as that person doesn't asking for anything in return. Consider sending your friend a card that expresses your sincere sadness over the loss of her parent. Offer blessings and healing, and leave it at that. Do not ask to get together, to call or anything else. You can put your return address on the envelope in case she chooses to reach back, but you should make your gesture purely one of sympathy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is depressed, and honestly she's becoming a bit of a drag. Am I a bad friend for wanting distance from her? She's just not the same person she once was. I tell her all the time that I want to help pull her out of this state, but I realize that's something I may not be able to do. -- Depressed Friend

DEAR DEPRESSED FRIEND: One sad reality for many people who have a depressed friend in their midst is that they can feel the burden of the depression, especially if the one who is suffering is not getting professional help. No matter how well-meaning you may be, when you do not have the professional capability to navigate your friend's mental health challenges, the relationship can become stressful, taxing and impossible to manage.

For starters, approach your friend with empathy. She is in crisis and is reaching out to her loved ones for help. Understand that this is her reality. Yours is that you do not have the tools to help her adequately. You will need to stand up and encourage her to seek out a mental health counselor. You can even offer to take her to an appointment. You must also make it clear to your friend that her issues are not for you to solve because you aren't equipped to do so. Suggest that you give her space to work with her therapist and handle her problems directly. After she is grounded again, you can get back together. Make sure she knows you are not leaving the friendship. Instead, you are giving her the time she needs to get the help she needs and deserves.

According to healthline.com, here are classic signs of depression:

-- seems more sad or tearful than usual

-- appears more pessimistic than usual or hopeless about the future

-- talks about feeling guilty, empty or worthless more often than usual

-- seems less interested in spending time together or communicates less frequently than they normally would

-- gets upset easily or seems unusually irritable

-- has less energy than usual, moves slowly or seems generally listless

-- has less interest in their appearance than usual or neglects basic hygiene, such as showering and brushing their teeth

-- has trouble sleeping or sleeps much more than usual

-- cares less about their usual activities and interests

-- experiences forgetfulness more often or has trouble concentrating or deciding on things

-- eats more or less than usual

-- talks about death or suicide

If your friend is exhibiting any of this behavior, do your best to guide her toward professional help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just told my son that I am pregnant, and he told me that he hates the idea of having a younger sibling. He's 10 years old and a bit of an introvert, so I can understand how he wouldn't love the idea of having to share more of his space. I'm sure that he will warm up to the idea eventually, but for right now, how can I get him to be more open and accepting of the fact that our family is growing? -- Growing Family

DEAR GROWING FAMILY: Continue talking to your son about your family expansion. Let him express his concerns and fears as you ease into the conversation and what it can mean for him as a big brother. Tell him how cool it will be for him to be able to help you take care of this child. He can help teach his sibling to read and explore and participate in your family. Talk about how tiny and vulnerable the baby will be at first and how much you will need him to help protect this new child -- what a role of honor that will be.

Acknowledge that the role of big brother will be different and new for him and also exciting. Invite him to think about it as the best job ever. Encourage him to believe that he can do it well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an after-school program instructor at a public elementary school. I'm going on leave for a few weeks, and I had to train the substitute that will be taking over for me. I'm super-thankful that she could step in, but I immediately felt like something was off about her. I do not like the way she talks to my kids at all. The kids are very young and don't respond well to an aggressive teaching style such as hers. I feel really guilty about leaving them with someone I don't approve of. I'm not sure what type of say I have in this. Should I speak directly to her, or should I take it to a higher-up? I don't want to cause unnecessary tension. -- After-School Instructor

DEAR AFTER-SCHOOL INSTRUCTOR: Trust your gut. Talk to your replacement first and let her know what methods you believe the students respond to best. Give examples of how you have noticed the children react when they are addressed in different ways. Point out that you think she might soften some of her ways of engaging them to ensure their positive attitude.

Next, go to the administrator of the after-school program or the school and directly outline your concerns. Describe what you have observed about this substitute teacher, the aggressive manner that you have seen her employ and how you have witnessed the students react to this behavior. Point out that you do have to go on leave but are worried about your students' mental and emotional health. Ask leadership to observe this teacher and take proper action if needed. Let them know that you have spoken to her so that there's no need for secrecy. The children are your priority. Make it clear that this is why you are speaking up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the reasons I fell in love with my girlfriend was her unwavering support for her friends and colleagues. She seemed to be everyone's biggest cheerleader no matter what, and I loved this about her. Now that we are officially together, I'm starting to feel a little different about that supportive quality. She shows the same type of love and supportiveness toward other men -- including some I'm not particularly fond of. I think that kind of thing is a little inappropriate when you're in a relationship. Am I wrong for feeling this way? -- Too Supportive

DEAR TOO SUPPORTIVE: Define what you mean about "support" of these male friends. Has your girlfriend said or done anything that crosses the line of intimacy with these men? What exactly is upsetting you? What do you not like about these men?

Be as clear as possible in your evaluation. I say this because you seem to be holding a double standard for your girlfriend. If her manner is to be supportive to her friends and colleagues, that does not mean only to female friends. If she has male friends and colleagues, it seems natural that she would cheerlead for them too. You need to dig deep to figure out what's bothering you. Are these men taking advantage of your girlfriend? Do you believe that any of them like her as more than a friend? Does your girlfriend seem interested in any of them?

If your jealousy is unfounded, you will need to stand down and just let her be herself, which includes being supportive of her male friends. If someone seems to be challenging your relationship, step up and talk to your girlfriend about it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a journalist who commonly gets writer's block. I've been writing fewer articles recently because I just don't have anything to write about anymore. I'm starting to dread writing. What would you suggest I do when I'm not feeling inspired to write? -- Writer's Block

DEAR WRITER'S BLOCK: Remember that writing is your job and therefore your responsibility. Approach it with the same respect that you would offer to any other job: You have to show up on time with enthusiasm and do the work -- even when you don't feel like it.

As far as the mechanics of writing, I recommend creating a discipline that you follow each day. Choose a time when you sit down and write, and stick to it. Literally sit in front of your computer and start typing. Pick a topic. If you have an assignment, choose that. If you can pick anything you want, choose something simple, like recounting your day or even writing about the writer's block that seems to be crippling you. Create writing exercises that push you to think and take action. Make them fun -- or at least interesting. For example, write a whole essay about what you ate for breakfast. Break down the elements of your meal, who prepared it, how long it took, where the ingredients came from, what dish and flatware you used, how many calories it contained, how it tasted, whether you would eat it again, whether you eat it every day, etc. Go all in as you write about your meal, your most recent telephone conversation, the worst argument you ever had, the effect COVID-19 has had on your life and other timely or obscure topics. That should help spark your creativity.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

