DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was in college, my boyfriend was physically abusive to me. I confided in one of my best friends, and apparently he forgot. I moved away after college, but my ex and my best friend were in the same town, and they became close friends. I was so hurt to learn this. How could my friend choose to hang out with this guy who had violated me so badly? Knowing that he did this turned me off to him, too.
I recently talked to this friend after more than 10 years. He asked why we grew apart. I had to tell him how hurt I was that he could be friends with someone who had been so cruel to me. He says he didn't know. He went further to say that since I had been close to that guy, he thought it would be OK to be friends with him even though we had broken up. What? I sure wish he had asked me first. We talked it out, and I guess I forgive him. But I am certain that I told him about the fight we had. How could he forget that? It is hard for me to let go of the feeling of betrayal. How can I? -- Beyond Betrayal
DEAR BEYOND BETRAYAL: The greatest offender in this scenario is the man who violated you. If, indeed, it is true that your former best friend did not know -- at least in his recall -- that your ex had harmed you, forgive him. But you can also have a heart-to-heart explaining what happened and how devastating it was for the violation to occur and for him, as your dear friend, to choose to be friends with this person anyway. Admit that it hurts even now when you think about it. Get him to talk about it. Eventually, though, you will have to either let it go or let him go. You cannot undo the past. You can decide how to move forward in the future.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My uncle died recently. I loved him so much, and I want to have a memento to remember him. He used to wear bowties every day. I thought it would be nice to have a bowtie or two that belonged to him, so I asked his daughter, my cousin, if she would share a couple of his bowties with me. At first she didn't respond. Finally, she told me that she had given them all to her husband who likes to wear bowties, so there are none left. Really? I want to say that my uncle probably had more than 100 bowties. I feel like this was selfish and mean. What is my recourse here? -- No Bowties
DEAR NO BOWTIES: Death brings out strange behaviors in people, especially surrounding the deceased's possessions. It is unfortunate that your cousin chose not to include you in the distribution of her father's belongings. Sadly, unless your uncle had a will in which he allocated specific items to specific people, including you, you have no recourse.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A few months ago, one of my friends texted in our group chat that she needed to take a break from us. She has always struggled with her mental health, and she explained that she couldn't handle the pressure of hanging out with people right now. She said that if we wanted to, we could add her back by the end of June.
Yesterday, an acquaintance posted an Instagram photo hanging out with the same friend who said she couldn't handle being with people right now, which really hurt all of our feelings. Our friend hasn't reached out to us about being added back in the group chat, when it's well past the end of June. My friend group doesn't want to keep chasing her, even though we adore her. Do we keep pushing or let her go? -- Friend Group Drama
DEAR FRIEND GROUP DRAMA: Friend dynamics can be complicated and usually don't follow simple rules. Yes, your friend said she needed time away from your group. Of course that was hard to accept. Now it hurts because you see that she is spending time with others and not with you. What you need to do is step back and give her space. She is finding ways to enjoy herself right now, and that is her prerogative. Let her be.
Over time, you will find that friends come and go. Some are forever relationships, but many are not. As the saying goes, friendships last for a season, for a reason or for a lifetime. It's all good.
DEAR HARRIETTE: COVID-19 took a toll on me mentally and physically. At the start of the pandemic, I weighed around 140 pounds, and now I'm up to 160 pounds. I'm scared to see friends and family after I've put on so much weight. I can already picture them commenting on it or recommending I join the gym now that it's open. Even though I want to spend time with my family and friends, I don't want my weight to be included in any conversations. How do I ensure it isn't? -- COVID-19 Weight Gain
DEAR COVID-19 WEIGHT GAIN: Whether good or bad, the reality is that millions of people share your current reality. A running joke is that many people gained about 19 pounds because of COVID-19. But it's not funny when it has happened to you.
Start by giving yourself a break. Yes, you gained weight. You are fully aware of it.
When you see people, if they make a comment, you can ignore what they say, acknowledge that you are aware of your body changes, thank them for their ideas and tell them that you are working on it. If they press for details, you do not have to answer. You can change the conversation. Ask them how they weathered quarantine. Get them to talk about themselves.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so worried about how my family and I are going to make it. I have a temporary job now because my company went out of business during COVID-19. I have three children, and my wife works a low-wage job, too. We are seriously struggling. We have been too embarrassed to go to a food pantry or ask for help of any kind. That's not how we were raised. But now I'm at my wit's end. What can we do? -- In Need
DEAR IN NEED: COVID-19 has struck our families and communities in so many ways. I'm so sorry to hear about your challenges. Please know that there is no shame in asking for help. Indeed, you must advocate for yourself and your family. There are resources out there to support families in need, but you have to take the initiative to find them. First, make a list of what you need. Don't be shy. Write down everything. If you are clear, it will help you when you are searching for support. Make another list of your skills and abilities. As you look for work, you will need to be able to state clearly how you can benefit a potential employer.
You can contact the government directly for help. Go to Health and Human Services at hhs.gov, which has different grants you can apply to for aid. Go to usa.gov and home.treasury.gov to find out about financial disaster relief. Beyond that, look into local charities and food banks. Do not hesitate. Thousands of families take advantage of the generosity of these organizations that give food to people every day.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been cleaning house, and I came across a bunch of old photos of me and my friends over the past 10 years or so. I have enjoyed recalling the different experiences, but I am also mortified looking at myself. I have been working like mad and doing little else, and now I look like I've been sitting on my butt for 10 years. I must have gained 50 pounds. How could I not have noticed that? I recall friends inviting me to go on walks with them or to join them on some weight-loss program or another, but honestly, it never occurred to me that the invitation was more for me than for them. I am so embarrassed that I have gotten to be this big. I need to turn my life around, but I'm worried that it's too late. I'm already in my 50s. Can a middle-aged person shed 50 pounds in real life? -- No TV Movie
DEAR NO TV MOVIE: It is not just in the world of TV or fantasy that people shed significant weight. It is possible with exercise, healthy eating habits and discipline. Nobody said it would be easy, by the way, but many before you have successfully shed unwanted pounds -- and kept them off.
Go to your internist. Get a complete physical and guidance on how to start your weight-loss program. Enlist your friends to be cheerleaders, and follow a daily plan that will set you on your course. Two popular programs to consider are WW (formerly Weight Watchers), ww.com, and Whole30, whole30.com. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I suffer from extreme allergies all year long, and I work at a factory. When I get into one of my sneezing or coughing spells, I can feel my co-workers cringe. I get it. Coughing and sneezing spread germs, and nobody wants to catch COVID-19. But we all take COVID tests once a week. I have never tested positive. I have allergies. Trust me -- it's not easy to have them and have to wear a mask, which only makes it harder to breathe. But I wear it anyway, just like everybody else. How can I get my co-workers to stop glaring at me? It's hard enough to be there when I'm not feeling well. I don't appreciate the hostility. -- Stop Glaring
DEAR STOP GLARING: Make a sign to wear saying, "I HAVE ALLERGIES, NOT COVID." Seriously, if allowed, you may want to do that. It indicates to people that you are not a source of germs that they need to worry about.
I can only imagine how challenging it is for you to have to deal with the daily glares. Continue to take your allergy medication. Get the vaccine whenever it comes your way -- with your doctor's approval, since you have allergies -- and wear a sign if your supervisor allows it. It may cut back on the hostility.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410