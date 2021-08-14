DEAR HARRIETTE: People at my office have been doing their best to keep our workplace clean. They are actively spraying down all of the workstations and are monitoring the staff's temperatures when entering the building. They have been doing a great job -- to an extent. I know some co-workers who were sent home with a fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Management has not sent a memo letting us know that our co-workers tested positive, and they're not letting us stay home while they try to clean the office. They do it only when we are there; when we are not, they just lock up. I personally feel that although they have all intentions to keep the workplace clean, they are not handling this correctly, leaving room for the virus to spread. How can we be safe if we are not notified of exposure and continue to occupy the infected space? - Still Spreading

DEAR STILL SPREADING: It is so hard to stay on top of this virus. Naturally, you are concerned. What you can do is bring your own disinfectant and wipe down your area before you settle in. Be vigilant in wearing your mask and washing your hands.

Also, when you know someone has tested positive, tell your co-workers and ask your management to alert everyone. It is OK for you to keep this top of mind.