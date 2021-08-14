DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has been pressuring me to apply as an early-decision candidate to his alma mater. He attended a large public university in the Midwest, but I want to attend a small liberal arts college in the Northeast. I understand he wants to share something special with me, but the school I want and the school he went to just differ so much. How do I tell him I need to apply to college as my own person without hurting his feelings? -- Family Struggles
DEAR FAMILY STRUGGLES: You already know that what your father wants for you is happiness and security. He clearly believes that his alma mater is best for you. This is one of the first times, perhaps, that you will have to stand up to him and help him understand who you are and what you value -- even when those things are different from who he is and what he values. You are becoming an adult. You will soon have to be fully responsible for yourself. This is a moment when you can help him understand that you love him but you also need to have some agency in this decision.
Point out that early decision means you may have no choice but to go to his alma mater if you get in, without being able to consider other schools. Ask him to understand that you want to apply to other schools as well. Tell him you are not excluding his school, but you want him to understand that your preferred schools are different from his. Implore him to give you his blessing to apply to a broader range of schools that are more in line with your interests.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm worried about how often my girlfriend takes time off from work. I feel like it's only a matter of time before her boss gets fed up with her constant absence and fires her. We live together, and we're barely scraping by as is, so I'm not sure how we'll make it without her income in the household. I don't want to push her too hard, but if I don't, who will? How can I gently tell her that she needs to stop slacking when it comes to work? -- Stop Skipping Work
DEAR STOP SKIPPING WORK: Your girlfriend's behavior points to an underlying issue. You need to help her get to the bottom of it. Ask her what's wrong. Invite her to tell you why she has been taking so much time off. What is going on in her life that is leading her to be so unreliable? Find out if she is feeling unhealthy or what else is happening. Point out that you need her income in order to maintain your household.
Also, pull back and have a big-picture conversation. Talk to each other about what you want for your lives together. Where do you see yourselves in one year, five years, 10 years? Have a candid conversation about this so that you get to know where both your heads are. What commitment do you intend to make to each other? Are you considering her as your life partner? If so, what do you need to do to shore up your future? If not, are you willing to weather this storm with her, or is her erratic behavior an indication that you need to end your relationship?
DEAR HARRIETTE: People at my office have been doing their best to keep our workplace clean. They are actively spraying down all of the workstations and are monitoring the staff's temperatures when entering the building. They have been doing a great job -- to an extent. I know some co-workers who were sent home with a fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Management has not sent a memo letting us know that our co-workers tested positive, and they're not letting us stay home while they try to clean the office. They do it only when we are there; when we are not, they just lock up. I personally feel that although they have all intentions to keep the workplace clean, they are not handling this correctly, leaving room for the virus to spread. How can we be safe if we are not notified of exposure and continue to occupy the infected space? - Still Spreading
DEAR STILL SPREADING: It is so hard to stay on top of this virus. Naturally, you are concerned. What you can do is bring your own disinfectant and wipe down your area before you settle in. Be vigilant in wearing your mask and washing your hands.
Also, when you know someone has tested positive, tell your co-workers and ask your management to alert everyone. It is OK for you to keep this top of mind.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work at a company that is pretty mixed politically. I didn't learn that until the presidential election. Before, I blindly assumed everybody thought like me. And then the debates began internally with people saying things that were rude and dismissive if you didn't agree with them. It has just gotten worse as the nation seems to be going to hell. It is hard to work when people can't be civil with one another. What can we do to get back to some semblance of normalcy? -- Business as Usual
DEAR BUSINESS AS USUAL: Our world has turned upside down. People's views are out in the open, often raw for all to see. On one hand, this may be good, as it is revealing the truth about what people think. On the other hand, decorum seems to have left our society.
Your manager or business owner needs to set the tone. It would be smart for your manager to speak to the company, acknowledge that we are living in difficult and volatile times, and state that everyone at your company is expected to behave respectfully, keeping personal political views to themselves. The manager may need to create guidelines and penalties if staffers refuse to behave professionally. Better still would be to create safe spaces for staff to speak to therapists or health care support if and when they feel emotional about anything.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started a new job about two months ago, but I hate it. I took it because I was out of work and a friend recommended it to me, but it's not what I imagined. My work-life balance is completely off. I work overnight; I am working my body in ways that are painful, like it's deteriorating day by day. I feel like I need to get out now to get my life and sense of mind back. But I really don't have a good enough reason to leave this job, and I am scared about what to say to my manager. I have never quit a job before without a plan. When I have resigned in the past, it was because I had a better job, but right now I have nothing. I can't just lie, either. How do I properly leave the job with no reason at all? -- Hate My Job
DEAR HATE MY JOB: I think you should slow down and do nothing for a moment. I'm sorry that you do not like your job. But I want to say that we don't always love our work or the circumstances that we find ourselves in. Especially now, during this pandemic, it might be wise to reconsider how you look at your job. Can you approach it differently so that you can make it work? It sounds like you have had to make a lot of adjustments, especially regarding time. Two months may not be long enough to establish a rhythm for your body that works. Examine your situation very carefully before giving up. If the time truly doesn't work, do you think you could request a shift change? Would it be better if you worked during the day? Don't give up until you consider all the options.
Finally, if you truly cannot stay, make a plan and start looking for a new job. It would be best to walk toward another job than to be unemployed again, if you can manage to stay short-term.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A young lady I do not know reached out to me, based on a referral from a friend of mine, asking if I would donate to her college fund campaign. I empathize with her, but I can't afford to contribute to her right now. Honestly, I do not appreciate that my friend made this referral without asking me first. I have been struggling to put food on the table and keep my kids in school. I am a generous person, but I simply cannot afford to fund this girl. I don't like being put in this awkward position either. I want to tell my friend. Should I? -- Awkward Position
DEAR AWKWARD POSITION: So many people are suffering now and unable to fulfill their dreams, at least at this moment. It doesn't help when friends to not keep this in mind when they ask for favors. You should speak to your friend and tell them how uncomfortable this makes you. Explain that you wish you could help, but you truly cannot right now. Suggest to your friend that they check in with potential donors before connecting people. This will save everyone unnecessary discomfort and potential rejection.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106