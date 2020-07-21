DEAR WHAT TO DO?: Let go of the past and how you were once regarded. Evaluate your skill set. What are you good at doing? Think of specific skills and talents that you have. Now consider what it was about you that made you the local "celebrity."

Are you good with people? Could you be a successful hostess at a restaurant? A group leader at a retirement home? What about a sales role in the elder space? In this case, you may be able to use your local celebrity to inspire people to trust you and, in turn, buy in to a condo community for seniors or another such environment. I mention the senior space because it is a growing demographic, and there's a good chance that this group of people may remember you fondly and feel comforted by your presence as they figure out this stage in their lives.

Most important is for you to believe that you are still a valuable member of society. Through that lens, look for a job that will pay you a fair wage and help you to be secure in your home.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my annual performance review, and it was not good. I knew that this past year was rough for me. We had a couple of new projects that I was assigned to manage, and they didn't go well.