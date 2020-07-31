DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I were thinking of having kids this year, as 2020 would be the perfect year for us financially and time-wise to begin the journey of starting a family. This, of course, was before the COVID crisis started. We have not been financially impacted by the crisis, as both of our jobs can be done remotely. However, we are naturally second-guessing the idea. We are thinking of immediate factors such as the fact that social distancing measures might hinder access to medical care, or that my wife might be at a higher risk to the virus during pregnancy. However, the bigger question for us is what it would be like to raise a child during these next couple of years when we are readjusting as a society. We were so excited to start a family, and COVID has really put a wrench in our plans. Would it be selfish to have kids now? Do we have to give up on our dream, or is there a responsible way for us to approach this situation? -- Planning for the Future