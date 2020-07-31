DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been insecure about my nose since I was a little girl. From the beginning of my teen years, I thought about how nice it would be to get a nose job. Now that I am an established working person, I am realizing that this would be completely financially viable for me, and I'm in a position to make this choice. I know that a nose job is a big deal and could change the way my face looks pretty drastically. However, it would be nice to use my autonomy and the money I've worked for to address an insecurity I've held for a long time. Should I go through with getting plastic surgery, or should I just learn to accept the way I look? -- Nose Job
DEAR NOSE JOB: Start with a consultation. Find a doctor by referral if you can. Meet and talk about what you want to do, and review images to discuss how you want your nose to look. Go over your health history with the doctor to ensure that you are healthy enough to undergo this procedure. Know that in some instances, adjusting your nose may also require adjusting other parts of your face. You can discuss all of the options with your doctor.
Ultimately, you can decide if the surgery is the right decision based on your comfort with the doctor and your conviction to have it done. Many people have had successful rhinoplasty surgery performed. This can boost your self-esteem, though you may still need to do some work on the inside to make a significant shift in feelings of self-worth.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I were thinking of having kids this year, as 2020 would be the perfect year for us financially and time-wise to begin the journey of starting a family. This, of course, was before the COVID crisis started. We have not been financially impacted by the crisis, as both of our jobs can be done remotely. However, we are naturally second-guessing the idea. We are thinking of immediate factors such as the fact that social distancing measures might hinder access to medical care, or that my wife might be at a higher risk to the virus during pregnancy. However, the bigger question for us is what it would be like to raise a child during these next couple of years when we are readjusting as a society. We were so excited to start a family, and COVID has really put a wrench in our plans. Would it be selfish to have kids now? Do we have to give up on our dream, or is there a responsible way for us to approach this situation? -- Planning for the Future
DEAR PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE: COVID-19 is forcing us all to readjust and reframe our plans. Only you can decide whether now is the right time for you to start a family, given the new circumstances. However, if you do go forward with it, you must know that things will be different from how you originally envisioned them, and you need to completely think through the ways in which the virus will change your plans, as you have already started to do. Think about child care and education, for example.
Having a child is a blessing, even during COVID-19. If you want to do so, make a plan, have faith and go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am doing things at work that are not part of my job description, and I'm not getting paid for them. I'm well respected at my job, which is why people trust me with these tasks, and while I don't mind doing favors once in a while, I'm not getting paid for these favors. It's becoming a pattern. I work for a small business, and I'm very close to everyone. There's a sense of loyalty among all of the co-workers. How should I approach this situation without burning bridges or causing conflict? Should I ask to get paid, or should I just stop doing the tasks entirely? -- Drawing the Line
DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: On one hand, especially in small offices, people tend to pitch in and handle functions that need to be addressed simply because there is a need. On the other hand, these duties should either be shared by office mates or assigned to a particular person as a job responsibility.
This is a tricky situation. I recommend that you observe and evaluate it carefully. Make sure you are not being too sensitive. Are these extra duties so far beyond your scope of work that they should be handled by another? Or should your job responsibilities expand to include these tasks? Do you believe you deserve additional compensation to do them? Or are they distracting you from completing your job? Does anyone else have random additional job functions to fulfill?
After your evaluation, speak to your supervisor. Explain that you are a team player, but you feel uncomfortable having to take on these functions that are outside your scope of work. Point out that only you are being asked to do these things -- if that is true. What seems fair is for extra tasks to be evenly divided if there is no set person to handle them. Just know that pitching in is considered an asset at a job, as long as it isn't abused by your employer.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been fighting with my husband over everything, it seems. I am not happy, and he and I are not getting along. It is time for us to plan our annual trip to visit his family for the holidays, and I do not want to go. I don't feel like smiling and acting like everything is fine, or being interrogated by his family about what's wrong. I'm not filing for divorce, either. I just don't want to pretend anymore. I want to go to therapy with my husband, but he refuses. What can I do? -- At a Crossroads
DEAR AT A CROSSROADS: Sit down with your husband and tell him that you do not feel comfortable going to visit his family this year. Tell him why. Be specific and honest. Explain that you are not happy with him, and you don't feel like pretending or explaining what's going on. This may be a wake-up call for him about how serious you are about your marital problems.
Ask him again to go to therapy with you. Tell him you aren't interested in getting a divorce, but you do want to figure out ways to strengthen your marriage. Ask him if he wants that, too. Standing up about not going to visit his family may be the eye-opener he needs to take you seriously.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My next-door neighbor asked to borrow chairs from me recently when she had guests coming over for a big dinner. I thought that was an odd request, but I loaned her the chairs. When she returned them, one of the seat cushions was soiled. I know it happened while the chair was at her house because I hardly ever use these chairs, and it wasn't soiled before. I want her to have the chair cushion cleaned -- or at least pay for it. How do I bring this up without causing friction? -- Dirty Chair
DEAR DIRTY CHAIR: There is always a risk of damage when you lend your belongings to other people. There should also be an understanding on the other side that if someone damages something he or she borrowed, the responsibility lies with them.
Immediately speak to your neighbor about the chair. Show her the stain and tell her it wasn't there before. Tell her that you would like for her to pay for the chair to be cleaned. Do some research to find out the cost to clean that cushion so that you can be specific as to your expectation.
It is likely that she will be somewhat embarrassed and open to paying to repair the damage. In the event that she is unwilling to do so or unwilling to admit that the stain occurred at her house, don't fight with her. Get your chair cleaned, but do not lend anything else to her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a project for six months, and at a companywide meeting, my boss took all the credit for the work that I have done. Yes, it was for our team, but he did nothing, and I did it all, yet he acted like he was the victor. I was so mad.
I'm not sure what to do. Complaining may make me seem petty, but I am so angry that he didn't give me or his team any credit for the hard work we have been doing to get to where we are now. Is there anything I can say that may open his eyes for the next time? He is usually a thoughtful boss, but overlooking me and the rest of the team for all of the work we did felt like a slap in the face. -- Overlooked
DEAR OVERLOOKED: If you can frame your concern so that it doesn't seem personal, you may be able to get the message across to your boss. For example, perhaps you can congratulate your boss on presenting successfully at the companywide meeting while adding that it might be good for him to say something to the team about how hard they worked on the project that he mentioned. Gently point out that while he talked about it, he did not acknowledge the people who worked to make it happen. In this way, you point out what is obvious to you without directly criticizing him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin is getting married next fall, and she is very excited. She is in her mid-20s and is thrilled to have found her partner. They are just starting their lives together, and they cannot afford the wedding that they have planned. Every time we talk about it, my cousin asks if the family will chip in to help make her dream come true. I don't agree. I would rather give them money to help them build toward their future. She is mad that this is my opinion, but I feel strongly about it. How can I get my point across? It's nice to have a beautiful party, but much more important, in my view, to be set up to start a beautiful life. -- Affordable Wedding
DEAR AFFORDABLE WEDDING: Rather than getting too involved in the details of your cousin's wedding, you can stand your ground about how you will support her. In a private conversation, tell your cousin how much you love and support her. Make it clear that your way of gifting her for her union is by giving her money for her future. Tell her if she continues to push forward for a lavish wedding, she will need to get financial help from people other than you.
Make it clear that you are not abandoning her. Instead, you are showing your love in ways that make sense to you. At the same time, you can let her know that you do not intend to lobby other family members to join your position. You should be quiet and let her navigate her journey.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
