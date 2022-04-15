DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been single for almost 10 years now, and I am finding it harder to date as the years go by. I always seem to find something wrong with everyone I come across. I don't think I'm a picky person, but I just can't seem to fully relate with anyone. What can I do to be more open in the dating scene? -- 10 Years Single

DEAR 10 YEARS SINGLE: Relax. Accept your life as it is. Notice what you enjoy about your life when you are alone and when you are with friends. Notice what you long for in your life. Be specific. What qualities or interests would you appreciate in a partner? Pay close attention to yourself and what you care about. Make a list of what those things are. Then open your eyes and look around. Who is doing the things that interest you? Who behaves in a way that you find inspiring? If you don't see people like that, expand your horizons. Get out and be in the company of new people. We can do that again at last!

Participate in group activities that interest you. Put yourself in environments where you can engage in conversation, and just be yourself as you allow others to be themselves. Stop being judgmental. Just enjoy the moment. Don't go looking for a spouse. Simply be open to those who are interesting to you. That can be a good, easy start.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son recently lost another former classmate to gun violence. He has lost a few classmates over the years, and it really bothers me that he has to go through that. Summer is coming, and I worry that things will escalate again, and he will lose more friends. He seems to be accustomed to this happening, and that bothers me even more. He doesn't speak much about it, but I feel like he needs to. What can I do to make sure he is processing what is happening around him in a mentally healthy way? -- Concerned Mom

DEAR CONCERNED MOM: Gun violence is real and frightening. That your son compartmentalizes it makes it no less haunting. If he won't talk to you about the losses in his life, get him a therapist. He should be talking to someone who can help him think through and process his feelings and experiences. His school should have resources available if the violence is occurring in or around it. The same goes for the local community center or Boys and Girls Clubs. Seek out community organizations that can help in an ongoing way.

There are some other resources that may help as well. The Everytown Support Network offers support at bit.ly/3DrO3LH, and each state has an Office of Victim Services, which you can find by searching online.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been living in my building for decades now. One of my neighbors has been here a long time, too. We have been friendly over the years, even though sometimes she has been a bit much. She can be loud and obnoxious, but mostly she's cool.

In the early COVID days, I learned that she has cancer. She used to be a boisterous woman, but now when I see her, she seems so quiet and withdrawn. She rarely stops to talk when we see each other in the courtyard of our building like we used to do. She was always the first one to party all night long. Now -- nothing. I want to support her, but she never looks like she wants to talk. I don't want to be pushy. How can I let her know that I am there for her if she needs or wants anything? -- Sick Neighbor

DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: Your neighbor has the right to her privacy, of course. Living through cancer treatment can be grueling. It's likely that she doesn't have the energy or drive that she used to have during this period. She just can't muster it. Sadly, cancer often diminishes people's personalities, especially if the people were once energetic.

Without being invasive, you can slip a card under your neighbor's door telling her that you are thinking about her. You can write her a note offering to make her a meal or run an errand if she has a need. And when you see her next in the courtyard, be warm and engaging, even if it's only for a moment. She will appreciate that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is considering colleges right now, and we are all on pins and needles. He is a strong student, so I feel confident that he will be accepted into good schools. But I worry that we won't be able to afford it. We aren't rich by a long shot, but we also aren't in the neediest category. When I look at the cost of schools, I nearly pass out. I don't know how we will be able to afford it. What do people do these days to pay for college? -- Too Expensive

DEAR TOO EXPENSIVE: You are part of a huge group of families who are struggling to figure out how to pay tuition. The good news is that there are thousands of colleges that charge different prices. In-state public universities are often in the realm of affordable. Community college is often a good, affordable start for the first two years.

You must fill out the FAFSA form that details your financial situation so that schools can determine what they will offer your family in financial aid. This is a grueling process, but many families end up getting some financial aid. There are many businesses that support families in navigating the process, including College Funding Services (ineedfinancialaid.com).

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way too much. I personally happen to like how much she talks, but it does make me nervous about bringing her around other people. My other friends aren't as chatty as she is. I don't want things to get awkward when I invite my best friend around my other friends. My other friends can be blunt and harsh -- I wouldn't want them to tell her to shut up or something. I will do pretty much anything to avoid a negative or uncomfortable interaction among all of them. What should I do? -- Chatty Best Friend

DEAR CHATTY BEST FRIEND: If you already know that your best friend talks too much, out of your love for her, you should tell her. Be honest and direct. Let her know that you've noticed that she talks a lot and tends to monopolize the conversation. Acknowledge that it doesn't bother you -- in fact, you like it. But note that she should pay attention to how she interacts in conversations, and she should work to make sure that she lets other people have a chance to talk.

When you bring her around other friends, let her be. You are not her guardian. If they get along and figure out a communication rhythm, great. If they don't seem to connect well, stop trying to get them to hang out. But don't put yourself in the role of being responsible for how they interact. That's too heavy of a burden for you to take on, and it's unnecessary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am living in a beautiful apartment that I was able to afford through low-income housing. The apartment complex is relatively new, safe and clean. Friends and colleagues are so impressed with me for having such a nice place -- my family knows how I was able to afford the place, but my friends don't. I don't feel entirely comfortable telling people that I am living there through affordable housing; it's really no one's business. What should I tell my friends when they ask how I'm able to afford such a nice place? -- Nosy Friends

DEAR NOSY FRIENDS: A wonderful feature in many cities is that there is a carve-out for artists' housing or low-income housing in new luxury apartment structures. Congratulations on finding this and benefiting from it.

You can decide what you want to share with others, but I think it could be amazing to tell the truth about what you have found. In this way, not only do you benefit from having found a wonderful space, but potentially other people in your orbit can as well.

I have a friend who has participated in the lottery system in New York City for this housing. For the past 10 years or so, he has had several apartments in beautiful settings at a fraction of the going price. There are income requirements to be met, and typically the process is a lottery. For information about the New York program, go to on.nyc.gov/3umrsfj. Look online for programs in your city as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance hates working for the Navy, but him staying enlisted is the quickest way for us to become financially stable. We will get so many benefits just for being married. He told me that if he stays, he will stay for us. I don't want him to be miserable at his job, but I'll be living pretty well if he stays. Should I encourage him to leave after his contract is over, or would it be smarter if he stays? -- Marrying Navy Technician

DEAR MARRYING NAVY TECHNICIAN: I recommend encouraging your fiance to develop his skills while in the Navy so that he masters his field. In this way, when he looks for a job in the civilian world, he will be prepared for the highest level of work and pay possible. He should research specific careers and their salaries. You can help by researching jobs in the city where you two would like to live.

Instead of pressuring him to stay long-term in a job he hates, lead him toward the goal of transitioning out of the Navy with all the skills he can possibly master. You never want to push your fiance toward misery. That will not lead you to a happy life. Patience, however, may require that he stay in his role for a while longer. Keep your eyes on the goal of his post-Navy career. That will help him to stay positive during the preparation period.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

