DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time with my sister recently and unloaded on her all about my troubles at home with my husband. She listened for a while, but then I noticed that she wanted to change the subject. I was so upset that I kept going anyway. I needed to get things off my chest. The next time we were together, I noticed that she didn't really engage when I brought up the topic. I can't say that I blame her. She can't fix my problems, but I feel bad that I dumped them on her and then didn't pay attention when it was time to stop. My sister and I are close. I don't want her to worry that I am going to inundate her with my troubles every time we talk. What should I say to her? -- Gone Overboard
DEAR GONE OVERBOARD: You have two options. You can say nothing and just stop bringing up your marital problems with your sister -- at least for now. If she is weary of talking about it, she may appreciate it if you simply stop doing so. You could also take the approach of thanking her for being willing to listen to you when you were so upset. You can then pivot to a professional therapist who can help you figure out a way forward. Make it a priority to engage with a professional and let your sister know that you have indeed sought counseling. In this way, she will know that you are being helped -- and that she does not need to serve in that role.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother had a big birthday recently. We all visited with her, and she looked amazing. Her attendant had done her hair and dressed her beautifully, so she truly was looking vital and happy. The next day, though, my mother looked frail and somewhat out of it, which is more usual for her. Should we just expect this to be her norm? She is in her 90s now. A good day here and there, but more blah days? -- One Good Day
DEAR ONE GOOD DAY: Thank goodness your mother was able to rally -- with assistance -- to celebrate her birthday. I hope you took pictures of her when she was glowing and beautiful. Those moments are important and do prove to her and to the family that your mother's vibrancy and joy are still there, even if you only get to see occasional glimpses.
As people age, their bodies, minds and spirits change. You do need to recognize and accept that your mother is not as energetic as she once was. Pay attention so that you understand her state of being and how you can best support her. Do not buy into a fantasy that because she had one good day, she can return to that state forever. It's more likely that she will have fully engaged moments alongside duller ones. That's OK. Love her in all of the manifestations that she presents. It is a blessing to have your mother alive and alert during the twilight of her life. Savor all of the moments, however they come.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A family member and I went out of the country a few years ago. I went along to assist her with her growing business. Before I went, she told me I would be compensated for my work by her wealthy business partner since I would be working as an assistant to both of them. Things didn't go as planned with that trip, and her business partner ended up not holding up his end of the bargain.
Although that was years ago, she insists that I owe her money for a plane ticket, food and vaccinations. Mind you, I was never compensated for my work. What do I say and do? -- Unfair
DEAR UNFAIR: Sounds like you need to have a sit-down with your family member to set things straight. Remind your family member that you went to assist her on her business venture. You two made a financial agreement that included her business partner, and it was not honored. Point out that you are particularly disappointed as this was not your project. You went to support her, but you were never paid.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two friends who were super-close for something like 40 years, but then they had a huge falling-out a few years ago. They have not spoken to each other since. Instead, they have occasionally spoken to other close friends about the situation. Two stubborn old men who are dug in about the issue that separated them does not bode well for those of us who are part of their mutual friend group. It almost feels like high school all over again even though these men are senior citizens. I, for one, am tired of thinking about it and, more, exhausted by the fact that our friend group is splintered. Is there anything I can do or say to help them mend the fence? -- Friends Again
DEAR FRIENDS AGAIN: Some rifts in relationships are permanent; others can be mended. And yes, sometimes people who are part of a friend group can nudge reconciliation along. It really depends on what happened and how egregious the violation of trust was between the two. You might ask each friend individually if the incident is truly worth severing the friendship forever. Ask them to contemplate that. Also ask if they have it in their hearts to forgive each other for whatever happened, for the good of the two of them -- and for the rest of the friend group. If they are unwilling to give that a try, tell them to stop including you in the ongoing negative banter about each other. Tell them that you are unwilling to talk about their friendship dynamics.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a wonderful woman on a big project, and she is generally on the ball with everything. Lately, though, something has been off. I recently learned that her sibling died suddenly, and it has thrown her for a loop. She is doing her best to complete her work, but obviously she is mourning. I offered to help her in any way I can. She asked me not to tell anyone. She is keeping this quiet, telling no clients and just trying to do her job. I get it, but the one friend we share would be eager to support her if she knew. Part of me wants to inform this woman, who is the big boss on this project, but I was asked to keep this to myself. Do you think this is a time when I should break that trust and tell the boss? I feel confident that the boss would have the right things to say and do to help this woman. -- Crossing the Line
DEAR CROSSING THE LINE: Please do not betray your friend's trust. She told you because she felt it was necessary and believed you would not tell anyone else. Let her deal with her grief and with the way she chooses to manage this horrific news. It takes a lot of energy to deal with the loss on her own, let alone to manage people's emotions when they learn about what has happened. Honor her wishes. Be as supportive as you can by doing your part at work to the best of your ability and by staying in close touch with her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am keeping my relationship private for a few different reasons, but one of the reasons is that I fear that a public relationship will ruin a few opportunities for me. I am veering into the music industry and was told by management that maintaining the "single girl" image will help build a male fanbase. I don't want to jeopardize a following before it even begins, but I also do not want to hurt my relationship. What should I do? -- Private Couple
DEAR PRIVATE COUPLE: In the world of smoke and mirrors, it is true that some strategists in the music and entertainment industries like to have emerging talent seen as "available," even if it's just as a concept to help build a fanbase. There is some merit in that -- to a point. Illusion and intrigue do sell.
But this does not mean that you cannot enjoy your growing relationship. I recommend that you build your bond privately at first, more to ensure that it is something that you are serious about. By being low-key about it and not excessively posting on social media, for example, you give yourselves time to get to know each other outside the spotlight to see if there's something worth cultivating between you. If you are able to build a career in the public eye, you will likely cherish the privacy that you have established in your personal life.
You may want to draw the line when it comes to honesty. If asked whether you are dating, say yes. But for now, you may not want to reveal who you are dating or details about that part of your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: No one seems to respect the fact that I work full time. I get calls from my friends and family at all hours of the day for absolutely no reason. They will ask me to meet them places or do them favors that would require me to go out of my way, and they don't understand that I'm working and don't have time to run errands for them. I'm trying not to take it the wrong way, but I feel like they just don't respect or understand the fact that I'm an adult with a job. What should I do? -- Real Job
DEAR REAL JOB: You have to set boundaries for yourself and your loved ones. Just because they call does not mean that you have to answer. That's why voicemail exists. Speak to each person the next time they call -- if you are available -- and tell them what your work hours are. Explain that, shy of an emergency, you cannot talk to them during that time. Then reinforce your boundaries by ignoring their entreaties.
At the end of the day, check your messages and get in touch with the people you want to talk to. You do not need to spend all evening catching up with everyone. Put boundaries around your life to allow yourself to thrive.
