DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend who I hadn't seen for a couple of years when she came home to visit her family. She is doing well at her job and was telling me all about it, but I am worried about her. She is still in her early 20s, and she has gained like 50 pounds. I am sure that she would be considered obese by her doctor. I am worried that she is headed in the wrong direction healthwise just as her career is taking off. This is such an uncomfortable situation. I don't know what to say to her. She is an adult, but I am worried about her. I know how weird people can be talking about weight, but I think I would feel worse if I said nothing and something terrible happened to her. Can I say anything? -- Has an Obese Friend
DEAR HAS AN OBESE FRIEND: Sadly, almost 40 percent of the American populace suffers from obesity. This is a staggering percentage in a country that has so much information and awareness to help people manage their weight. Still, obesity is a health crisis that many are not successfully managing. Your friend is among them.
Should you say something? For starters, it is likely that your friend knows that she has gained a lot of weight. People don't generally gain 50 pounds without noticing. What is common, especially for overachievers with desk jobs, is that in their effort to do well at work, they often neglect their health. You might try having a heart-to-heart with your friend. Ask her about the job, her new responsibilities and life in general. Ask her what she does for fun and if she gets to exercise at all. Ease into a conversation about lifestyle. Tell her that as happy as you are for her success, you are worried about her health. Tell her how much you care about her and that you hope she will pay attention to her health as she continues to pursue her career. For strategies to help that conversation, go to: psychologytoday.com/us/blog/inside-out/201310/how-talk-loved-one-about-their-weight.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been an entrepreneur for about 10 years, and it has felt like a roller coaster. Some years, I have done well; other years, it has been hard to earn a good dollar. The past two years have been really tough. I am getting up in age, and I think I need to find a job, but I don't have many skills. What do you think I should do? I need to work and save money for my retirement. Right now, I have pennies. -- Need a Job
DEAR NEED A JOB: Assess your skills so that you can figure out how marketable you are. Create or update your resume. Make it obvious to potential employers what you are looking for and what your qualifications are. Create an online presence that showcases you and your work history. A good place to start is the networking tool LinkedIn.
Consider going to your local unemployment office to find out about job opportunities in your area. For more information, go to: usa.gov/unemployment. Use online search engines to look for work. Some popular ones include Glassdoor.com, Monster.com, LinkedIn, Indeed.com and Careerbuilder.com.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a school counselor who works hard to earn money. I save as much as I can, and I have enough money to buy my first car. I think this is a big milestone in my life, and I am feeling excited and nervous at the same time. Do you have any recommendations for how someone should go about choosing the right car? A new car is a huge investment, and I want to make sure I am going about this the right way. -- New Car Owner, Norfolk, Virginia
DEAR NEW CAR OWNER: First of all, know that you can buy a good car without having to buy a brand-new car. Used cars are much less expensive and can be perfect, especially for a first car. Just make sure you have it thoroughly checked out so that you don't have surprises down the line. You can also consider going to government auctions for cars. At different times of the year, most cities auction off cars that have been impounded or otherwise abandoned. Often, you can find incredible deals for cars in excellent condition. Get creative. Look online for bargains. You can buy a car and be frugal at the same time!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a set of 12-year-old twin daughters. They are both sweet, smart, funny girls, but they are different in a lot of ways. One of them is confident and social and speaks her mind constantly. She is also considerate of other people's feelings while maintaining her leadership skills. My other daughter is not so outgoing. She is shy, spends a lot of time by herself and is more of a follower. She has an amazing attention to detail and is very dependable when I need her for something. I try to accentuate my daughters' differences but also treat them the same.
As they are approaching high school soon, I would like my daughter who is shy to become more social. How do I get her to come out of her shell without pushing her too far? -- Mother of Twins, Minneapolis
DEAR MOTHER OF TWINS: Start by accepting your daughters for who they are -- as they are. Your introverted daughter may remain quiet and somewhat withdrawn. That is OK for her. Do not push her. Instead, learn what her interests are, and point her in those directions. If she is into music, encourage her to play an instrument or take singing lessons. If she likes a sport, suggest that she join a team. Whatever she fancies, you should encourage. Chances are, she will blossom naturally when she is in an environment that feels safe and stimulating to her.
As far as your outgoing daughter, pay attention to her as well. Check to see if she is making smart choices in terms of friends and social activities. Often, the gregarious ones intersect with others who do not always share your family's values or views. Be sure that both daughters learn how to be true to themselves.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My partner and I have recently decided that we want to move. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.
One thing that has come up quite frequently in our discussion is where we will send our children to school. We have found a great county just outside of New York City that has two towns we love. The first town is my favorite and has the best school district, but not a great house selection. The other town has a house we both absolutely love, but the school district is not great.
I have been going back and forth with my partner, discussing the importance of education and home life, and which of those has a higher ranking when it comes to the outcome of children. Do you have any opinion or insight on this? -- Weighing My Family's Options, Westchester, New York
DEAR WEIGHING MY FAMILY'S OPTIONS: Put education first. Many families move specifically so that their children can have access to quality education. Some even rent homes in good school districts and move after the children have completed high school. Others buy and then sell and upgrade to a better home after the children are gone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a good student who studies hard and works to get good grades. I have recently been going through a lot in my personal life. It is affecting how much time and effort I put into my work. I failed an exam last week; it was the first exam I have ever failed, and I'm not sure if I should tell my parents. Part of me wants to keep it a secret because I know how disappointed they would be, but another part is telling me I should be honest with my parents. What do you think I should do? -- Worried Student, Philadelphia
DEAR WORRIED STUDENT: Keeping secrets is generally not a good idea, especially from your parents. It is their job to support you as you navigate your life and your academic journey. Clueing them in on your difficulties now may turn out to be a big help. They may be able to see ways in which you can rebalance your schedule -- or even just serve as a shoulder to cry on.
Additionally, you should speak to your teacher to find out what makeup work you can do. Ask if you can retake the exam. Sometimes this is possible. You must also evaluate your personal life to see what needs attention and what requires change. There should be a mental health counselor at school who can help you work through your difficulties and determine the best next steps.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
