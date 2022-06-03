DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex is dating someone who looks exactly like me. I know that it is common to have preferences when it comes to appearance, but I think that it is strange for him to date a woman who looks so similar to me. Several people have pointed out our similarities. I know that it doesn't have much to do with me, but it is so obvious that I feel the need to say something to my ex about it. Should I mention it? Is it wrong that I am bothered by this? -- Similarities

DEAR SIMILARITIES: Don't fall into whatever trap your ex is setting for you or himself. Sure, people can have a type. If you are his template, let him keep searching for replicas of you, but don't get caught up in his drama. That woman is not you. She has nothing to do with you. Leave it at that. When other people point out the obvious -- that she is your lookalike -- shrug it off. Do not engage in gossip about the two of them. You don't know her, and his relationship is none of your business.

Do your best not to think about him. Live your life. You are no longer with him for a reason. Look ahead, not backward. To be clear: Do not reach out to him to ask why he is dating someone who looks like you. No good will come of that. He will only make you feel jealous or angry, or he may try to win you back by saying that he actually wants the real you. Don't fall for any of it -- simply don't engage with him anymore.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine likes coming to my house often, but it seems that she always has something negative to say about it when she visits. She is an interior decorator, so there are times when I can really respect her critique, but other times her commentary feels random and unfair. The other day, she told me that my home is dark and depressing and that I need more natural light. (This would be almost impossible, as I'm currently renting and cannot install windows.) What should I do? -- Critical Houseguest

DEAR CRITICAL HOUSEGUEST: Next time your friend comes over, tell her to leave her design hat at your doorstep before she walks in. Tell her that her ongoing, unsolicited consultation and critiques are wearing on you and you need her to stop. Recognize that, as a professional designer, she may look at every space through her professional lens, but ask her to keep her thoughts and opinions to herself unless you ask for them.

Explain to her that her constant criticism can be hurtful at times, and also unhelpful, given your circumstances. Give her a couple of examples so that she understands what you mean -- like telling you that you need more natural light in a rental that you cannot renovate.

Your friend needs to learn to read the room better -- for the success of her career. Your feedback may be beneficial to her if she listens.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter absolutely refuses to wear a coat. It is getting cold outside where we live in the Northeast. I bought her several coats that are popular for her age group, but she will not put on any of them. I noticed that she might wear it out the door, but literally the minute she goes outside she puts it in her bag. How can I allow her to be a teenager and become independent while staying warm? I'm really not the overbearing type, but when it goes below 30 degrees, you need to wear a coat! I'm not interested in dealing with her being sick because she is so stubborn. HELP! -- Put It On

DEAR PUT IT ON: I went through the same thing when my daughter was 15. It was frustrating, to be sure. We came up with a couple of solutions that may work for you. Start with layers. Suggest that she wear two or three layers of clothing -- including some version of an undershirt or camisole, a long-sleeved top and a sweatshirt. A beefy sweatshirt can be perfect for keeping the body warm. You may also want her to pick out a jacket that she can wear over her sweatshirt. This is not a coat. Moreover, it can be a puffer jacket that is lightweight and very warm at once. Add a hat and gloves, and hopefully she will agree to the compromise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend at work asked me to vouch for her in a discrimination lawsuit. The only problem is that I signed a nondisclosure agreement that says that I cannot reveal anything about what I know about the company unless I want to be sued. I love my friend and want to help her, but I don't know what I can do. She is mad at me because she thinks I'm a sellout. She knows that the NDA is part of every staffer's agreement when you join the company. I feel bad for her. Some people did treat her wrong -- at least from what she told me. But I don't see how I can be of help. Apparently, nobody is talking. It's probably for the same reason. I guess my company must have had issues before because they aren't playing. On your first day, you have to sign this agreement. Do I have any wiggle room? -- NDA

DEAR NDA: Companies have nondisclosure agreements for a reason. They are legally binding documents that you must consciously sign that say you will not reveal anything private or incriminating about the company you work for, even after you leave. You can check with a lawyer to see if there are any caveats in the document. Legal counsel can pore over it and give you a clear sense of whether you have any space to speak at all. Do not say anything until your lawyer reviews the document that you have signed.

You can and should speak to your friend. Let her know how sorry you are that things are devolving the way that they are. Remind her that you care deeply for her. And point out that your hands are tied because of the NDA that you signed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got my license, and now that my sister is home from college, we have to share one car. We live in the suburbs of New York City, so we can really only do fun things if we have a way to get there and back. Lately, my sister has been using the car much more frequently than me, which isn't fair. I suggested creating a schedule to avoid arguing and yelling at each other, but she didn't seem to like the idea. What should I do? -- Two Siblings, One Car

DEAR TWO SIBLINGS, ONE CAR: Now may be the time to ask your parents for an intervention. Your sister seems to be pulling rank as the older sibling. She is accustomed to being on her own now that she is away at college, and that includes being able to come and go as she pleases. You, on the other hand, are just beginning to enjoy the benefit of being independent of your parents. If you two cannot come to terms together on car use, speak to your parents and ask for help. Be sure to calmly explain what is happening and how you have attempted to resolve the matter.

Unfortunately, some sibling issues can be difficult to manage without parental involvement. Your sister may get mad at you for bringing your parents into it, but this may be exactly what's needed. Rather than trying to sway your parents to your side, invite them to talk to the two of you and help to create a schedule that allows both of you to use the car equitably.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I always have so much fun -- we go on joyrides, grab dinner, watch movies and go running. Lately, she's been busy with things like college touring and swimming, and I feel like she has no time for me. We have been trying to make a plan to get together for the past two weeks, and I'm tired of feeling like she needs to schedule me in. I often wonder why I'm not a priority and whether the friendship is worth maintaining when it feels so one-sided. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendships

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIPS: Don't write off your friend so quickly. Being a teenager isn't easy, as you well know. Learning to manage evolving priorities can be incredibly difficult, even when you are close. It sounds like your friend is busier than you are right now, which only makes it more challenging for you to be patient.

I recommend that you step back for a bit. Your friend is busy. Rather than pressuring her to make time for you, focus on your life and your responsibilities. Also, look around and see if there may be other schoolmates with whom you can spend some time. This may be the moment to broaden your horizons so that you are not as dependent on this one friend for your social life.

Don't be mad at her, though, for living her life. When she comes back around, make space for her. Rather than guilting her about ignoring you, welcome her back. You can let her know you missed her and are happy to be spending time with her again.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My niece recently had a baby. She is the first baby of this generation, and we are all excited for her. For Christmas, everybody wants to get her a ton of gifts. I'm sure that's not ideal, though we should probably get her a few things. Should I talk to my niece about what she needs the most rather than just buying her a ton of stuff? Part of me wants to spoil the baby, but the practical side says I should speak to her mom. -- Gifts for the Baby

DEAR GIFTS FOR THE BABY: Especially since there is only one baby in the family now, you are right that the chances are great that she will be showered with gifts. By all means, speak to your niece. Find out what would be most helpful to her, including cash. It may not sound particularly fun, but helping to start a college fund could be a fantastic idea. The baby won't know the difference, but your niece will thank you in 18 years! Or your niece may appreciate a cash gift that will help with maintaining her household. Find out, and follow her lead.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

