DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been partying pretty hard since the pandemic started. That's a good two years -- maybe a little more if I'm totally honest. Partying means drinking, smoking, hanging out. For the most part, it hasn't been such a big deal. Sometimes I have gotten a little sick to my stomach, but then I pull back.

Anyhow, this summer as I have been hanging out with friends, I have noticed that my stomach is getting upset a lot. I get loose bowels pretty often, and I haven't been holding food down well. I have cut back on the partying, but my stomach still doesn't feel so good. I'm sure I have done this to myself, but I need to know what to do now. -- Queasy Stomach

DEAR QUEASY STOMACH: Congratulations on waking up and recognizing that your body needs help. Excess in any way can be detrimental to your body. Your excessive choices have likely taken a toll on your liver, kidneys and who knows what other organs and systems in your body. You should immediately contact your doctor and schedule a complete physical. Be honest with your doctor, and explain what you have been doing, how long and to what extent. Do not hold back. Tell the doctor everything so that the picture of your behavior and intake is clear. Once you get a health assessment, follow whatever is prescribed to heal yourself.

You may also consider psychological counseling to help you face whatever challenges you have been drowning out. And, of course, drink lots of water.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been so mad at my husband for things he has done in the past that it has been hard for me to have any good thoughts about him. Honestly, all I have been doing in my head -- and otherwise -- has been complaining about him. In many ways, he deserves it. He has not stepped up to take care of basic responsibilities that he accepted and that need to be handled. It infuriates me that he could let some simple but key things languish and put us in a deep financial hole because of negligence. That's real. Even so, he can also be kind and helpful and funny and nice.

I have recently started remembering the good things, in part because we have spent most of the summer away from each other. The time apart has gotten me to thinking: Rather than walking away from him and the life we have built together, maybe we should recommit and work together to figure things out. I don't know whether he will be game, but I'm beginning to think that it could be worth it. How do I approach him to get him to agree to start over? -- Second Chance

DEAR SECOND CHANCE: This awakening about your marriage could not have come at a better time. You have already committed time to this relationship and life. Before you walk away, you deserve to figure out if you can reignite your love and pledge to each other to forge ahead.

Sit down with your husband and be really honest. Tell him how you have been feeling, including your lack of faith in the union. Describe your frustrations and fears. Then add your recent memories of the man you married and the life you have shared. Paint a picture for your husband of what you imagine the future to be if you both work on it. Point out what you need him to do to be an active partner in your life together. Ask him if he wants to rekindle your bond and strengthen your relationship. If he agrees, make a plan that includes individual and shared functions, and go together to therapy if he is willing. That support can be invaluable as you work to get back on course.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had some wonderful things happen in my life over the last year. I've gotten a new car, started my dream job and really begun to feel happy about my life. The only thing is, when I tell my best friend, she says things like, "Wish that would happen for me" or, "That must be nice."

It really bothers me that we can't celebrate good times together, and it almost makes me feel bad for doing well. How can I confront her about this and stay sensitive to her feelings? -- Be Happy for Me

DEAR BE HAPPY FOR ME: Start by asking your best friend what she thinks it will take for her to be happy. She says, "Wish that would happen for me." Ask what that would look like. Rather than being stuck on jealousy, she needs to take action for her life. Point out that the reason you are where you are is because of a dream and a lot of hard work.

Tell your friend that it hurts your feelings that she doesn't seem to be happy for you. Ask her to stop making those snide comments when you share your joy with her. Know, however, that she may not be able to comply. It really depends on what's going on in her life right now and her capacity to look past her experiences and circumstances to have empathy for yours.

It is time for you to expand your friend pool to include people who are focused on building their lives. Find people who will encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams. You cannot force your friend to be your cheerleader. You don't have to dump her either. Just be aware of what she can -- and cannot -- offer.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 40-year-old single father, and I can't seem to find a date. I'm very active on social media and reach out to women all the time, but they're either immature and materialistic or don't seem to be that into me. I live a simple life with my son (when he's not with his mother) and dog. I feel like the only thing missing is a nice lady friend. What can I do to get better results with women? -- Ladyless at 40

DEAR LADYLESS AT 40: A huge challenge right now is that many people are still nervous about getting out and about due to COVID-19. It's too bad because that is what you need to do. Meeting people on social media is fine, but it is not the same thing as meeting face-to-face. You need to get out there -- safely -- and go to events and activities that intrigue you. Put yourself out there so that you can have the opportunity to meet a woman who shares your interests. It is fine to take your son and your dog to some of these outings. A walk in the park is great for exercise and potentially meeting people, for example. Keep your eyes open and be ready to speak up when you see someone who looks interesting.

On the internet, be sure to be specific with your profile. Say what you care about, and describe your life accurately. Do not embellish. You are at an age that can be perfect for finding a partner and settling down. Describe the simple life you want to invite a woman to share with you, and know that it will take time to sort through your options to find "the one.”

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister just moved into a new home with her boyfriend of 10 years. They have three kids, and he is a really active father. He does everything with the kids, so she doesn't have to do much. Even after he has provided a home and helped her buy a car, she continually complains that it's not good enough. She says it's not a luxury car or the house isn't big enough, but it's all better than anything she's ever had. She wants him to marry her, but he confided in me that he is unhappy with her and feels really unloved. How do I tell her this? -- Marry Me Not

DEAR MARRY ME NOT: You keep your mouth shut. This is their life, and they have to work through it. Couples have spats, and they work through them -- or not. But those disagreements often do not lead to breakup. You do not want to be in the middle of their relationship. Your sister's boyfriend is going to have to speak up and address what's happening in his family. He needs to tell your sister about his needs to make their family healthy and strong.

What you can do is engage your sister and give her honest feedback when she shares her thoughts and feelings with you. When she complains about what she doesn't like about her life, share your perspective. Be honest and let her know that you think she is ungrateful, petty, superficial -- or whatever else you observe. You can also tell her that you don't like the way she takes advantage of her boyfriend and be sure to give examples. Do not tell her what he has said to you. That's his job.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have so many dreams to be successful in life. Many things have happened and detoured me over the years, but I am determined to keep going and be successful. I try to remain positive whenever something negative happens, but it's hard sometimes. I hear people say you can manifest your dreams, but what does that really mean? -- Dreamer

DEAR DREAMER: You absolutely can make your dreams come true -- one at a time. It is not too late. It does take courage, conviction, focus and discipline.

You say you have many dreams. It is time to choose one. Pick a dream that you want to manifest. Write it down. Now think about what it will take to turn the dream into reality. What steps do you need to take to set yourself up for success? Think specifically about what it takes, and then work on those steps each day. For example, if you want to write a book but aren't already a writer, take a writing class. If you want to be a teacher but don't have the credentials, enroll in a class to get you started. If you want to lose weight but aren't motivated, make a movement plan, ask someone to be your accountability partner and get started.

Don't let your past weigh you down. Sure, things have happened to distract you. So what? Seize this moment, and work on your dream every day. It's best when you work on one dream at a time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106