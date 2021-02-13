DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a professor, and I have been hosting all of my classes virtually, which, as I am sure you can imagine, has been challenging. Some students barely show up, and the ones that do are not paying attention. They work so hard during class to waste the time and think about anything else rather than listen to someone for one hour out of the day and learn something. I have had one particular student who fights me on everything that I require or assign. It sounds to me like he refuses to work for anything; he wants a degree without lifting a finger. I've had students like this before, but they come around because they want to get something out of a degree -- not this student. I don't know how to help him. His complaints make me wonder why he's even in college if he's against everything about it. How can I get through to this kid and figure out what is going on? -- Help Him Learn