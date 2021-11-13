DEAR HARRIETTE: I lied on my resume to get my new job, and now I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing. I've been winging it every day since I started. The money I'm making now is far too good to walk away from, and I really enjoy what I do, but every day I'm afraid that someone is going to notice that I don't belong here. Should I stay until I figure it out? Should I tell a work colleague? -- In Too Deep
DEAR IN TOO DEEP: If you are not exaggerating and you literally do not know what you are doing, now is the time to ask for help. Have you made friends with any of your colleagues? If you have a trusted confidant, talk to that person. Do not reveal that you lied. Instead, point to what you do not understand and ask for guidance on how to handle that task. If you are sincere in your request and ready to jump in and learn, you may get a pass.
Independently, start reading about the work that you do. Go to YouTube University, as many fondly call it, to learn everything you can about how to do your job. Be proactive. That may end up being your saving grace.
If you are confronted by a manager or someone else who seriously questions your capabilities, you may have to confess that you are in over your head. Declare that you want to be good at your job and are doing all that you can to get up to speed -- and you need help.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way more than she listens. I feel like we are constantly talking about her issues, and she rarely cares about what's going on in my life. We both had job interviews on the same day, and afterward we talked about her interview the entire time -- she didn't even ask about mine. Is this a friendship worth holding on to? -- One-Sided Friend
DEAR ONE-SIDED FRIEND: How often do you call your friend on her selfishness? Now is the time to clearly let her know what you have observed. Tell her that you have noticed a pattern in your relationship that you do not appreciate -- that she does all the talking and rarely seems to care about what you are going through. Give her concrete examples, such as the debrief after your job interviews. Have two more examples handy so that she can't write that one off as an anomaly.
Then, tell her what you want. Ask her to listen to you when you talk. Request that she not interrupt or change the subject when you are attempting to get a point across. Tell her that the way she can actually be your best friend is to listen more and talk less.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fear of flying is causing me to miss out on some great opportunities. I haven't always been afraid of flying in airplanes, so I'm not sure when this fear started. Last year, I missed out on an overseas internship program because I didn't want to fly over the ocean. I hear so many stories about plane crashes, and it really scares me, but I know this fear is somewhat irrational. How can I overcome it? -- Fear of Flight
DEAR FEAR OF FLIGHT: I recommend that you engage a professional therapist to help you walk through your fears and face whatever comes up for you. It is likely that your overwhelming fear of flying is rooted in something traumatic that happened to you personally or that you observed -- and it stuck with you. Allow a therapist to explore your fears with you to help you push past them.
You can also do some research on your own. Not to scare you about something else, but the rate of death by airplane is much lower than by automobile, for example. Take a look at risk versus reward for different modes of transportation and activities. You may want to make a chart and write down what scares you and holds you back versus what motivates you and inspires you to reach beyond your comfort zone. When the motivation outweighs the fear, you create space to overcome the obstacle of fear and leap into your dreams. It is possible.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my friends are victim-blaming me for my sexual assault. I was sexually assaulted by my personal trainer a few months ago, and needless to say, it was a traumatic experience for me. I confided in my friends about it before taking any other actions, and they pretty much questioned me more than my attacker. They asked me why I didn't report him immediately and even blamed my "skimpy" workout clothes for why he would've assaulted me. I'm so hurt and shocked. Is this a good enough reason to cut off all communication with my friends? -- Trainee
DEAR TRAINEE: I am so sorry that the assault happened to you and that your friends haven't been supportive. First things first: Make sure that you have alerted the proper authorities -- which should include the police and your trainer's employer. Find out if there is anyone who is part of the gym or business that employs him who may have insights into this man's behavior. You may also need character witnesses who can vouch for you. Think about that.
As far as your friends are concerned, lie low for now. Perhaps they mean well, but their comments aren't helpful. Honestly, it shouldn't matter what you wear; a personal trainer should not be attempting to take advantage of you based on your attire. Too many people hesitate to report abuse even though an early report can sometimes make the journey easier.
Rather than walking away from your friends, talk to them. Tell them how disappointed you are that they have not been supportive. Tell them you need their support. Then observe to see who steps up. That's who you want to have your back. You can release the others -- at least in your mind.
If you feel like you need to talk to someone, you can always call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through my dad's phone and saw he has been texting women other than my mom. I know that he and my mom have been unhappy for a while and have been arguing for months, but that doesn't make this right. I feel guilty for not telling my mother about this, but is it really my place to say anything? I should not have been going through my father's phone. What do I do?
I don't want to see my parents break up, but I hate the idea that my dad is sneaking around behind my mom's back. -- Intervening
DEAR INTERVENING: You are in a pickle! I do not recommend going to your mother. This is your parents' business, not yours. Further, oftentimes people are oblivious to the things that their spouses are going through. Pointing out signs of an affair will not likely change the course of their lives.
What you may want to do is talk directly to your father. Admit that you violated his trust by going through his phone, and tell him what you discovered. Ask him if he plans on leaving your mother. Press him about what he is doing. Tell him how sad and disappointed you are that he is making this choice. Suggest that he deal with his issues at home before bringing someone else into the picture. Make it clear that you wish your parents would be happy and stay together, but if that is not to be, you hope he would deal with your mother directly rather than bringing other people into his life. Apologize again for going through his phone but tell him that what happens to him and your mom directly affects you. You hope he will do something honorable that you will be able to emulate if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I finally got an interview with a company that I've been interested in since I was in high school. I know that if I don't get this job, it's going to discourage me from looking anywhere else, so I am trying my absolute hardest to secure my place at this company. How can I make myself stand out in a job interview? -- Job Hunting
DEAR JOB HUNTING: It's time to refine your storytelling skills. Think about why you have long wanted to work for this company, and build a compelling story around that to share in your interview. Be specific. What about the company appeals to you, and most important, why are you the best fit for the job? Employers hire people because they can fulfill the company's needs -- and because they like the candidate and believe that they will be an asset to the company. Think about what will make you an asset -- your skill set, your knowledge of their industry, your personality, your values, your work ethic. Be prepared to give examples of what type of employee you are. Be able to illustrate how you work with others and what energy and enthusiasm you will bring to the job.
Finally, choose to be encouraged by how you are showing up for this interview. Do your very best and see how it unfolds. If you do not get the job, keep up your energy and offer all of your enthusiasm to the next opportunity. You can do it.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106