DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was a little tipsy the other night and confessed to me that her current boyfriend has gotten violent with her in the past. She assured me that it happened only one time and that it was minor, but I'm furious. A man should never put his hands on a woman under any circumstances. She said that if I repeated what she told me, she would never forgive me. I don't think that I have probable cause to report her boyfriend to the police. I genuinely don't know what to do. My friend will absolutely not break up with him. I'm feeling helpless and scared for what's to come. What should my next step be? -- Scared for My Friend
DEAR SCARED FOR MY FRIEND: It's good that your friend disclosed this frightening information to you. At least she has opened a door to communicating about her pain. As hard as it will be, you should not attempt to intervene. Instead, do your best to be a supportive friend to her. Avoid badmouthing her boyfriend, though you shouldn't praise him either. Whenever you have an opportunity, encourage her to do things that will build her self-esteem. Talk to her about her hopes and dreams for her life and what strategy she wants to develop to reach them.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-SAFE, you can help your friend by pointing to resources. You can suggest that you will take her to see an attorney or a women's shelter. You can point her toward making a "safety plan," which can help her to escape to safety if she needs it. For more information, go to thehotline.org/support-others/ways-to-support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When I graduated from high school, my dad and stepmother threw me a graduation party at their house. My mother and stepmom never had the best relationship, but they put their differences aside to celebrate my special day. Four years later, I am about to graduate from college, and my mom has decided to throw me a graduation party herself. She did not invite my stepmother to the celebration. I think it's wrong that she wouldn't invite my stepmother, but the celebration was going to be exclusively for my mother's side of the family, so it does make a little bit of sense. My father told my mother that he isn't going if my stepmom can't go. What should I do? -- Mom Vs. Stepmom
DEAR MOM VS. STEPMOM: Talk to your mother face-to-face. Thank her for wanting to create a special event to celebrate this momentous time in your life. Especially now, when people are just coming out to physically be together, this party means so much to you. And it is hurting you, your father and your stepmom that she is being excluded. Point out that this woman is family now. Tell your mother that you want your father to come to your celebration and he, naturally, wants his wife to attend. Ask her to put her personal feelings about this woman aside, as was done four years ago, so that your desire for both parents to be with you at your graduation party will be realized.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Summer is here, which means it's bathing suit season. I've always struggled with my body image. I grew up overweight, so I got used to hiding my body in sweatshirts and sweatpants. But now with the heat, my old tricks won't work, and I am forced to confront one of my biggest fears: my body.
When I think of putting on a swimsuit, I feel like I am putting all my insecurities on display for the world to see. I normally would just avoid all situations where I would have to wear a bathing suit, but my friend recently moved into a house with a pool. She keeps inviting me and my friends over to swim. By not going, I feel left out. I just am not comfortable wearing a bathing suit. What should I do? -- Swimsuit Season
DEAR SWIMSUIT SEASON: For starters, there are all kinds of swimsuits. I feel confident that you can find one that is flattering to your figure. There are tankinis with tops that can be somewhat loose-fitting, matched with all kinds of bottoms, including athletic shorts. Look online for options in your size. There are more choices today than ever. When you find a suit that fits you well, it will give you more confidence.
Next, jump in the water when you get to your friend's. You don't have to sit around tanning. Be the girl in the pool. You can splash around, cool off and draw less attention to your body.
When you are out of the pool, you don't have to wear a swimsuit. Plenty of people go to pool parties and wear street clothes. T-shirts and shorts work fine when you don't plan to take a dip.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on starting a podcast targeted specifically to STEM majors. The podcast began as an extra credit project for school, but all my friends and peers suggested taking the show public. I've prerecorded the first few episodes with my co-host, who is also a STEM major. My non-STEM friends are begging me to interview them as well. How do I tell them that they can't be on my show unless they are in the same field of study? I don't want them to feel left out, and I don't want them to feel like I don't value them. -- Aerospace Engineer
DEAR AEROSPACE ENGINEER: Thank your friends for their support of your podcast. Invite them to take a listen so that they get a sense of what you are doing. Feel free to tell them that, at least for now as you are developing your podcast, that the type of guest you are looking to interview is someone specifically interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Be sure to acknowledge that this doesn't mean that other areas of interest aren't good. It just means that your show's focus is limited to these categories.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy for four months. He finally told me he wants to get exclusive, which means introducing me to the most important person in his life: his daughter. This is the first I am hearing of a daughter. He never mentioned her when I met him. It's a complete surprise, and I don't know what to do now. She is still young, and having me in her life is huge because I know the type of influence people can have on kids at that age. I just don't know if I'm ready for that.
I don't date much, and he is the first guy I've seen this consistently. I feel like this information can be the end of us -- but I don't want that. A kid is a huge factor, and I respect that. How can I make this work and bring myself to be ready for dating a guy with a child? -- Potential Stepmother
DEAR POTENTIAL STEPMOTHER: Just because your boyfriend is ready for you to meet his daughter doesn't mean you are. And that's fine. It's time for you two to get serious. I'm sure he has been thinking long and hard about whether it is safe to introduce anyone to his young child. From that perspective, you can put on the brakes. Explain that this is your first time learning of her. Ask him why he chose not to tell you. Learn more about the situation, including his relationship with the child's mother, her living arrangements, etc. Get a sense of his intentions. Let him know your concerns, especially since it is early in your relationship -- and too early to make a family commitment.
If you like him enough to be exclusive, say that. Tell him that you want to take it slow and be sure that you are ready for the big step of caring for a child before you meet her. Take your time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is a perfectionist. She goes above and beyond when completing both simple and difficult tasks. It has become an issue for our family's routines. She spends extra time doing things that should take no time. If she doesn't like something, she will completely start over. The worst part of it all is that if the family tries to stop her from doing something, she will totally lose it and have a meltdown. She has done this at school with teachers, in public at the store and at games and practices, to the point where her coach has benched her for multiple games because she can't compose herself.
Now that we have been home all year, I've had a closer look at her tendencies, and I think she might have obsessive-compulsive disorder. I've been trying to seek out help for her, but I don't know where to turn. A doctor? A therapist? Any idea how I can get her some help? -- Perfectionist
DEAR PERFECTIONIST: Start with your daughter's pediatrician. Schedule a physical for her, and speak to the doctor separately about your concerns. Ask for guidance for testing your daughter for OCD or any other psychological disorder. Get a referral to a psychologist or psychiatrist. There are tests that can reveal what's happening with your daughter and methods to support her should she need it.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410