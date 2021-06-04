DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm grieving someone I didn't know that well. I knew her only in passing, but whenever we spoke, she was so nice and delightful. I shared mutual friends with this girl, and they were much closer to her than I was, yet I can't stop feeling this deep sadness as if the two of us were very close. I also feel kind of silly for grieving someone I don't know when others who knew her better are also grieving. I feel like it isn't my place. Am I out of line? -- Strange Grief
DEAR STRANGE GRIEF: Do not discount your grief. Though you didn't know this person well, she clearly had an impact on you, and you are feeling the loss. Allow yourself the range of feelings that is coming over you. Welcome the full experience, and do not feel bad about the fact that you are emotional about this. Loss of life is real and affects people in different ways. Try to recall the things that you liked the most about this person. What did she do that was nice or delightful? Try to remember specific moments that touched you. This will help you to process your grief and be able to move on. Know that your grief is equally as valid as that of people who knew her well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through my dad's phone and saw he has been texting women other than my mom. I know that he and my mom have been unhappy for a while and have been arguing for months, but that doesn't make this right. I feel guilty for not telling my mother about this, but is it really my place to say anything? I should not have been going through my father's phone. What do I do?
I don't want to see my parents break up, but I hate the idea that my dad is sneaking around behind my mom's back. -- Intervening
DEAR INTERVENING: You are in a pickle! I do not recommend going to your mother. This is your parents' business, not yours. Further, oftentimes people are oblivious to the things that their spouses are going through. Pointing out signs of an affair will not likely change the course of their lives.
What you may want to do is talk directly to your father. Admit that you violated his trust by going through his phone, and tell him what you discovered. Ask him if he plans on leaving your mother. Press him about what he is doing. Tell him how sad and disappointed you are that he is making this choice. Suggest that he deal with his issues at home before bringing someone else into the picture. Make it clear that you wish your parents would be happy and stay together, but if that is not to be, you hope he would deal with your mother directly rather than bringing other people into his life. Apologize again for going through his phone but tell him that what happens to him and your mom directly affects you. You hope he will do something honorable that you will be able to emulate if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A small group of my friends and I recently got together for one of their birthdays at her apartment. I knew almost everyone there besides a few significant others who attended.
I kept my personal belongings in my friend's bedroom during the party. When I gathered my things to leave, I noticed my purse kept popping open and wouldn't close, but I paid it no mind. When I returned home and went through my purse, I realized that my wallet was sitting in my purse upside down. When I opened it, all of my cash was gone. I know how much I had in cash because I had counted it after leaving a nail appointment earlier that day. I called my friend to let her know what happened, and she was alarmed and concerned. We speculated who could have done this, but the only people who went in her room were her, her boyfriend and me. They both swear that they did not steal from me, but there's no way for me to know if it was one of them or if we missed someone else going into her bedroom. Ever since, I have been uncomfortable being her friend; I have tried not to blame her, but it is that feeling of uncertainty that I cannot seem to move past. How do we continue a friendship when I no longer feel a bond of trust? -- Violated Friend
DEAR VIOLATED FRIEND: You need to trust that your friend is telling the truth. Though you didn't see anyone else go in the room, it's likely that some other person at the party was the culprit.
This is a tough situation because many of us put our bags down when among friends. It can seem awkward to hold onto your purse when in the company of close friends. In the future, you may want to hang your bag on your chair or keep it close to you, rather than in another room.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just received two job offers for the same position, same pay and equal commute. I'm not sure how to decide which company to choose. I am more than qualified for both jobs, but these companies are paying fairly lower than average for this type of job. I've considered looking for a higher-paying job, but they all require a longer commute. I feel that I will take my chances to negotiate for higher pay for the positions offered and accept whichever is best. I haven't done this before and don't know how to approach the hiring manager. I know my worth, and I know what this job entails, so I think that they should be willing to offer more pay. How do I express this in a professional manner? -- Raising the Bar
DEAR RAISING THE BAR: Given that both jobs offered the same lower wage for the same job, it could be that the rate for that position has decreased, at least in your area. So tread lightly. Choose which company you would prefer if you had to choose. Then go to the other company and tell them that you received two offers and are interested -- but only if they will make a higher bid. If they come back with a sweeter deal, go to your favorite and do the same. Why I suggest holding out on your preferred company is that this plan could backfire. If the other company walks away, you will still have a company that welcomes you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just settled down in a serious relationship. This is the first woman I have ever felt this way about, and we are talking about marriage. Last week while using my social media, she found some old messages of me flirting with other women back when we first started dating. I tried to explain to her that that was the past and I didn't feel the way that I feel now. I swore that I would never do that ever again and that I was serious about our future. She has not been returning my calls, and I am not prepared for our relationship to be over. What can I do to prove to her that I am committed to her and ready for the next step in our relationship? -- Sincere and Apologetic
DEAR SINCERE AND APOLOGETIC: If you are serious enough about this woman that you want to marry her, don't give up now. Why not write her a letter expressing your love and commitment to her? Tell her that when you first started dating, you were not yet exclusive. You would not invite her to use your social media if you had anything to hide. Yes, you dated before. In fact, before meeting her, you never felt that you wanted to settle down. Admit that this is new for you. All you know is that you want to spend your life with her. Ask her to give you a chance to talk through your life before you met her, your ideas for the future and your hopes for the two of you.
