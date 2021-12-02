DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been sorting through some emotional issues for some time now. I have come to a decision that I am frightened to make: I want to ask my dad and stepmother to join an upcoming group therapy session with me. My therapist recommended that we sit down together, as a lot of my issues stem from the way they treated me when I was younger. I'm very nervous to ask them because I'm sure they have no idea I'm feeling this way. How should I approach this? -- Group Therapy

DEAR GROUP THERAPY: Be gentle as you approach your family. If possible, go to see them and bring this up in person. Tell them that you have been going through some challenges and sought therapy to address them. Explain that some sensitive topics have surfaced that include things that happened when you were younger and still living with them. Tell them that your therapist has asked for the three of you to come together to talk through these sensitive topics, and you hope that they will agree.

It is likely that they will try to get you to reveal what the topics are. This is where you would do best to stand your ground. Tell them that it has been difficult for you to get to this point in your healing process. You believe you need the therapist's professional support to help the three of you examine what comes up. Assure them that this is not an ambush. Instead, coming together with your therapist will present a safe space for you to talk together and sort through whatever comes up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has gained a lot of popularity through her YouTube channel, where she tells long and interesting stories while doing her makeup. Lately, I guess she might be running out of ideas, because a lot of her stories seem grossly exaggerated -- if not completely made up. I didn't really mind until she started to bring my name into the stories. She hasn't said anything bad about me, but the fact that she's been using my real name to tell the stories is definitely rubbing me the wrong way. I asked her stop, and she became offended and said she thought I would enjoy being mentioned on her popular channel. I want to clear my name, but I don't want to ruin her credibility. Should I just stand by and let her continue to lie, or should I expose the fake stories? -- Friend Lying for YouTube

DEAR FRIEND LYING FOR YOUTUBE: Privacy is a huge issue and immediate challenge in the world of the internet. You have the right to ask your friend to stop using your name in her stories. Given that she is lying about you and attaching your name to the lies, I think that would be considered defamatory language. Tell her that if she does not stop, you will press charges. Suggest that she use pseudonyms in her stories rather than anyone's real name. In this way, she can make up whatever she wants without implicating anyone else in the process.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started taking CBD oil to help me sleep better. It is often confused with marijuana because of the way the packaging looks, but it has no THC and is completely legal. It's so harmless that it's allowed on my college campus -- and I go to a private Christian school. The problem is my old-fashioned dad doesn't understand this. He is still judgmental about my CBD use and treats it as if it's an actual drug. I have horrible anxiety, and the oil helps me sleep, so I plan on continuing to use it. He has written me off as a drug user. How can I get him to understand? -- CBD User

DEAR CBD USER: Talk to your primary care physician or even the doctor at your school. Ask your doctor to provide you with background research or other information that you can share with your father to help him understand the safety and efficacy of CBD oil.

Know that your father is trying to protect you. His sternness on this issue is based on the knowledge he has about CBD. CBD has been extracted and used medicinally in such a broad way only recently, so it's natural that many people are still learning about its benefits. The reality is that CBD is not legal in every state. While you may not be a "drug user" as your father envisions, CBD is not yet legalized federally. So your father isn't wrong to be concerned. To learn more, go to healthline.com/health/cbd-oil-benefits#is-it-legal.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known my best friend since high school. She stayed in our hometown and got a job in retail; I went away to college. She remained close with our mutual high school friends who also stayed in our hometown. I wasn't able to remain as close with everyone. For some reason, though, when I speak to my best friend about high school and the people we both knew there, she gets defensive. She acts as if she is the only one allowed to have memories about high school and our friends. I don't know why she is gatekeeping high school from me. Is it because I moved away and she stayed? What do you think this could be about? -- High School Best Friends

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL BEST FRIENDS: You went away to college and have had experiences that your best friend and the others who stayed home have not. Whatever excitement or different interactions you have had separate you from them -- whether or not you want them to. Meanwhile, your friends' experiences might seem boring or pedestrian in comparison to yours, even though the reality is that they have been living their lives and learning and growing, too. An interesting way that people "left at home" sometimes protect themselves is to band together and become hyperprotective of what they have.

I'm going to guess that you can work through this with them over time, as it's likely unconscious behavior. Assure your best friend that you miss her and the others, and would like to reconnect. To the extent that you can, make time to see key friends whenever you are at home. You may also need to decide who will be your primary friends in that group based on time and your ability to nurture those friendships.

Have a heart-to-heart with your best friend. Let her know that you would like to stay in the loop about the friend group, but you aren't trying to be in control. Let her know that you feel she is gatekeeping, and it makes you uncomfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to open up to my boyfriend about my eating disorder, but I don't know how he would react. I don't want him to think that I'm a freak. I've only recently accepted the fact that I have an eating disorder, but my boyfriend is my best friend, and I like to tell him everything that's going on with me. I don't like any secrets between us. What should I do? -- Recovering

DEAR RECOVERING: Clearly you trust your boyfriend if you feel ready to reveal something so deeply personal about your life. Good for you. Know that with all good intentions, many men's knee-jerk reaction is to want to help you fix a problem. So it will be very important to let him know that you have something important to tell him and that you need him to listen without judgment and NOT try to fix it. Make it clear that you are telling him because he is your best friend and you think it's important for him to know. Experts suggest that you can also admit that it's scary to tell him because you worry that he will think about you differently. Ask him to do his best to stay neutral and just love you as you share your truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having a hard time forgiving my father for not telling me that my grandfather was in the hospital a few weeks ago. His excuse was that he didn't want to worry me; however, it would've been nice to pay a visit to my grandfather while he was there. He's back home now and doing much better, but I'm still upset. What if something had gone wrong? I wouldn't have had a chance to say goodbye. How do I forgive my father for this? I am having a hard time understanding his reasoning. -- Should Have Told Me

DEAR SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME: While you have a legitimate reason to be mad at your father, that moment has passed. Do not dwell on it. Instead, have a calm and frank conversation with your father. Tell him that you want to be a part of this vulnerable time in your grandfather's life and in your family. Ask him to keep you in the loop about how your grandfather is doing moving forward. Encourage him to spare no pertinent detail.

Also, step up and start to participate in whatever support you can offer. Call your grandfather daily to check in on him. Develop a rapport with him now. Invite him to tell you stories about the family and his past. Elders usually love to reminisce. Be as close to your grandfather as is reasonable. You both will appreciate this bonding, and it may help your father as well.

You ask why your father didn't tell you. He told you why: He didn't want to worry you. That sounds like a fatherly response. He believes his job is to shield you from hardship. As he watches you cultivate a closer relationship with your grandfather, perhaps he will see that you can handle what comes next -- and that you really want to do so.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

