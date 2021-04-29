DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a really great job that has good benefits. The job itself isn't what I think I would want to do forever, but I'm comfortable. Recently, there were proposals for the reduction of our benefits. Some of those proposals were passed, which resulted in the loss of those benefits. Now I worry that I could potentially lose more than what I'm willing to live with.

At this point in my life, I'm at a crossroads. Should I continue on my current path because I'm comfortable, or should I start searching for a career that entertains my true interests, especially since the benefits here aren't guaranteed anyway? -- Crossroads Millennial

DEAR CROSSROADS MILLENIAL: If you are not working toward what you want your career to be, make a plan to get to the job of your dreams. That doesn't mean that you should up and leave your job now. Instead, do your research. Figure out what truly interests you. Then look for stable companies that offer those opportunities. If it is possible to see what benefits these companies offer, figure that out as well. In some instances, people supplement their insurance and other benefits themselves in order to pursue their dreams. There are many ways to get to your goal.