DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm trying to avoid spending Christmas with my family members because I cannot afford to get them presents. My family is big on giving gifts, but this year has been really tough for me, and I won't be able to afford to buy something for everyone. I am already being hounded about where and how I will spend the holidays and what I want for Christmas. I don't want to avoid them completely, but I would feel so bad about myself for showing up to Christmas empty-handed. What should I do? -- Can't Afford Gifts

DEAR CAN'T AFFORD GIFTS: Now is the time for transparency. It would be a shame for you to miss being with your family because you are low on funds. The past nearly two years have been extremely hard on many people, thanks to a range of repercussions from the pandemic. Thousands of people lost their jobs or suffered reduced income. Many businesses closed. It is taking time for everyone to recover. If there ever was a time for loved ones to have compassion about your plight in life, that time is now.

Contact key family members, including whoever would be considered the leader of the family, and explain your situation. Be specific and include your trepidation about showing up empty-handed.

I recommend that you buy or make a card for each family member and include a heartfelt sentiment directed to that person individually. Express your love for them and keep it moving. Go and be with your family with your head held high!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I share locations with each other through the Find My Friends app. I don't usually pay too much attention to the app except when my friends and I are planning to meet up with each other. A few weeks ago, I noticed one of my girlfriends at the apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. Her ex treated her terribly, and she promised me she would not see nor speak to him again. Should I confront her about this? It's clear that she's been lying. -- Friend's Location

DEAR FRIEND'S LOCATION: Rather than calling her out and using her location as evidence, check in with her. Do it in person if possible. Ask her how she has been doing and what she has been doing. Ease into the topic by listening to her carefully. If you can, allow the conversation to unfold naturally. Ask her if she's dating. You can also ask her if she has seen her ex. Let her tell you if she chooses to reveal her reconnection with him.

As much as you may want to call out your friend for visiting her ex, I suspect that will backfire. If she is seeing him again, your reprimand will not make a difference, and if you tell her you caught her at his place by using the app, she may delete herself from your friend group there. Then if there ever is a serious problem or need for you to know her location, you will have lost that connection. She is an adult. You have to let her be.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn't want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.

I am glad that she told me now. It came up because she and I were talking about a more recent incident when my husband was loud and rude after getting drunk. Clearly, he needs help. I fear that when I bring this up to him, he will deflect and not take it seriously. How can I get him to see the impact of his behavior? -- Too Much

DEAR TOO MUCH: Sit down with your husband when he is sober. Tell him you have something serious to discuss with him. Ask for his undivided attention. Then tell him that you are concerned about how he behaves when he drinks too much. Give him the recent example in enough detail that he can remember. Then tell him about what happened with your friend, adding that you only recently learned about this incident. Tell him this behavior is unacceptable, and you need him to get help.

If he balks, explain that he is embarrassing himself, you, your friends and your family. Insist that he do something: go to therapy, join Alcoholics Anonymous, go to detox, get help. If he refuses, figure out what you are prepared to do. If you do nothing, you can rest assured he will repeat his behavior. Figure out what the consequences will be, and enforce them. You might want to find an Al-Anon family group for support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My office is doing Secret Santa, and everyone has been asked to participate. I am uncomfortable with this as I am Jehovah's Witness and we do not celebrate Christmas. I know my boss didn't mean to be insensitive about this. I have noticed that Jewish people and some others of different religious backgrounds participate anyway, but I cannot do that. How should I address this without making it a big deal? -- No Secret Santa for Me

DEAR NO SECRET SANTA FOR ME: Speak privately to your supervisor and explain your situation simply and plainly. Because of your religious beliefs, you do not celebrate Christmas. That includes gift-giving through Secret Santa. Make it clear that you are happy to be part of the team and do not want to appear standoffish, but you will not participate. Ask for your name to be removed so that it doesn't become awkward. Also, let your supervisor know that you will not attend a holiday party if one is held. Being upfront about your religious practices will help to allay concerns about your being a team member.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a male roommate. This is my first time living with a man. He doesn't really clean much of anything, and I get the impression that because I'm a woman, he thinks it's my responsibility to clean everything. He never necessarily says this to me, but he implies it often. I don't feel comfortable living in a messy home, but I also am not comfortable cleaning up after anyone other than myself. How do I approach this situation? -- First Time Living With a Man

DEAR FIRST TIME LIVING WITH A MAN: One thing that roommates should do BEFORE they move in together is establish house rules. It's not too late to do so now. Invite your roommate to a house meeting. Establish that you should have these meetings once a week at a designated time when you can check in to make sure that things are going well and address any concerns you may have. By keeping this meeting on a recurring schedule, you avoid creating dread around coming together to talk. Sometimes the meeting can be upbeat and happy. Other times, it's serious and pointed.

At this first meeting, share what you believe the ground rules should be about cleanliness, use of common resources, food, guests, bills, etc. Ask him his thoughts and share your own. Make it clear that each of you should be responsible for tidying after yourselves. Point out that he has not been doing that. Establish weekly and, when necessary, daily chores that you each must do to keep your house in order. Get him to agree.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin was arrested for fighting a few weeks ago, and her mugshot is still all over the internet. We went to a small school in a small town, so her mugshot quickly circulated around Facebook -- even alumni shared the picture. I love my cousin, but her arrest was extremely public, and I have a reputation to uphold. I feel bad for being embarrassed by her behavior and wanting to distance myself. Is it wrong that I want to distance myself from her at this time? -- Bad Cousin

DEAR BAD COUSIN: You are not your cousin, and you cannot control what happened. It is understandable that you are embarrassed by your cousin's behavior. But do not dwell on it. Continue to be yourself and live your life. Your reputation should remain intact for the person you are. Don't get into conversations about what happened to your cousin. If people bring it up, say it was unfortunate.

You don't have to hang out with your cousin publicly right now, but you should check in with her to make sure she's OK and to see how she's managing. If you are embarrassed, imagine how she must feel. Find out why the incident occurred and if she needs support. Whether or not it was her fault, she may need psychological counseling to work through how she got in that situation in the first place. You can help your cousin behind the scenes. She needs an ally at this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is having a baby, yet he still lives at home with his parents. He expects me and our other mutual friends to be happy for him, but from a practical standpoint, I don't understand how I should feel anything but worried. I have many questions, but I am uncomfortable asking them because I don't want him to know how concerned I really am. Is it wrong for me to tell him I'm worried? -- Very Worried

DEAR VERY WORRIED: Having a baby is a huge responsibility. You are right to be concerned about your friend's readiness to care for a child when he currently is not independent of his own parents. Yes, you should talk to him. Chances are that the pregnancy wasn't planned. That he and his partner have decided to keep the baby is a blessing, but that's only the start. They must plan and figure out a path forward for their family. I can only imagine that his parents are worried sick about what's next, even as they want to support him.

Go talk to him. Ask him what his plans are for his budding family. Does he plan to live with the baby's mother? Have they talked about how he can help with the baby -- financially, psychologically, physically? Does he plan on being present as the baby grows up? Where would that take place? Get him to talk about his thoughts and feelings and strategy for caring for a child.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

