DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I brought my friend to a dinner party as my plus-one. By the end of the night, she was telling the host (who had cooked the food) how she could improve on a few of her recipes. I've watched my friend be overly critical before. She's done this to my family members in the past, but they understand that that's just her personality. I don't understand why she feels the need to give people such strong unsolicited feedback or advice. I know she thinks she's being helpful, but it always just comes across as rude. Do you think this is something I should talk to her about? She's been like this for years, and I'm not even sure that she's fully aware she's doing it. -- Negative Feedback

DEAR NEGATIVE FEEDBACK: Are you saying that you have never addressed this with your friend before? If that is the case, you are part of the problem. She desperately needs feedback so that she can see her behavior reflected back to her. If she has been overstepping boundaries for years -- unchecked -- it's no wonder she doesn't realize how her words impact others.

I am not saying her behavior is your responsibility, but as her friend, you absolutely should let her know when she is crossing the line with you, with your family and now with this party host.

If this will be the first time for you to address this topic seriously, start with that. Lay it out for her, including that you have cringed at her behavior for years but not called her on it this directly before. Give her a few examples of what disturbs you about her criticism. Do not overwhelm her with every situation, though. Tell her that for her own good, she needs to say less and listen more. Use the most recent incident to point out that you do not feel comfortable bringing her around your friends and colleagues because you expect that she will insult them. Allow her space to take this all in. She may be blind to her offensive behavior.

You may need to pause your relationship with her as she processes all that you have shared. When she is ready to reengage, she will let you know.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a certain relative who berates me every time I do not do what she asks. She apologizes again and again, but I don't forgive her. I cannot continue to let her disrespect me and belittle me whenever she wants to. I won't be her personal punching bag. The best apology is changed behavior, and obviously she's not willing to change. Should I cut her off for good? -- Done With My Relative

DEAR DONE WITH MY RELATIVE: You may not need to cut her off for good, but you may decide to cut her off for now. Talk to her one more time so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding about what you are doing. Tell her that you are exhausted by her constant pleas for forgiveness that seem empty because they are not backed up by any type of behavioral change. Point out that you have had more than enough of her lashing out at you followed by hollow apologies. You have had enough. Tell her you do not want to communicate with her for a while. You are done forgiving her for not changing her ways. Then allow time to pass. The next time you see or hear from her, pay attention to see if she has improved at all.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an introvert, but my best friend is an extrovert. I always enjoy hanging out with him, and we always have fun when we go to the movies, grab dinner or go to the gym. He doesn't have too many friends, and although I love spending time with him, sometimes it gets to be too much. On some nights, I'd rather just stay in and watch a movie alone to recharge my batteries, but I don't think he'd understand that if I told him. Thus, I normally lie and tell him I'm too busy or have a family obligation, which makes me feel bad. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendship Paradise

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIP PARADISE: Be honest with your friend. Tell him that the reason you believe that the two of you get along so well is because you are so different. Because you relish your time alone, though, sometimes you need to peel away and just be by yourself. Tell him you want him to know this so that he doesn't take it personally when you cannot spend time with him. Then stand your ground when you need alone time. You deserve it, and he deserves to know the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my sophomore year of high school, and I realize that I'm 100% a lesbian -- more specifically, a closeted lesbian. I've been on a few dates here and there with girls, and nothing has ever progressed further. For those situations, I just told my parents I was hanging out with my friends or grabbing dinner. Over the past few months, I've been talking with this girl, and we have decided that we want to give dating a try. I haven't told my parents because I know they will say it's just a phase or insist I'm straight even though I am not. I'm terrified to tell them, but at the same time, I don't want my girlfriend to have to lie and keep secrets -- I don't think a healthy relationship can exist like that. What should I do? -- LGBTQIA+ Struggles

DEAR LGBTQIA+ STRUGGLES: You've got two things going on here. As a young woman, you are exploring and discovering how you want to live your life and who you want to love. That is a common activity for high-school-age people. This is the time for discovery. You are also grappling with what to tell your parents so that they will accept you, support you, welcome whatever partner you bring into your life and give you space to be yourself. Believe it or not, this is true for young people, whether or not they identify as queer.

As you consider coming out to your parents, think about their views on homosexuality. Do they generally have an inclusive mindset? Do they try to accept people for who they are, even if they don't share their views? I agree that you should talk to them. Approach them from an assumption of inclusion. Tell them you have something important to share with them and you need their full attention and support. Tell them what you are discovering about yourself, and ask them to stand by you. It may be hard for them at first. Give them time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few months ago, one of my friends texted in our group chat that she needed to take a break from us. She has always struggled with her mental health, and she explained that she couldn't handle the pressure of hanging out with people right now. She said that if we wanted to, we could add her back by the end of June.

Yesterday, an acquaintance posted an Instagram photo hanging out with the same friend who said she couldn't handle being with people right now, which really hurt all of our feelings. Our friend hasn't reached out to us about being added back in the group chat, when it's well past the end of June. My friend group doesn't want to keep chasing her, even though we adore her. Do we keep pushing or let her go? -- Friend Group Drama

DEAR FRIEND GROUP DRAMA: Friend dynamics can be complicated and usually don't follow simple rules. Yes, your friend said she needed time away from your group. Of course that was hard to accept. Now it hurts because you see that she is spending time with others and not with you. What you need to do is step back and give her space. She is finding ways to enjoy herself right now, and that is her prerogative. Let her be.

Over time, you will find that friends come and go. Some are forever relationships, but many are not. As the saying goes, friendships last for a season, for a reason or for a lifetime. It's all good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was in college, my boyfriend was physically abusive to me. I confided in one of my best friends, and apparently he forgot. I moved away after college, but my ex and my best friend were in the same town, and they became close friends. I was so hurt to learn this. How could my friend choose to hang out with this guy who had violated me so badly? Knowing that he did this turned me off to him, too.

I recently talked to this friend after more than 10 years. He asked why we grew apart. I had to tell him how hurt I was that he could be friends with someone who had been so cruel to me. He says he didn't know. He went further to say that since I had been close to that guy, he thought it would be OK to be friends with him even though we had broken up. What? I sure wish he had asked me first. We talked it out, and I guess I forgive him. But I am certain that I told him about the fight we had. How could he forget that? It is hard for me to let go of the feeling of betrayal. How can I? -- Beyond Betrayal

DEAR BEYOND BETRAYAL: The greatest offender in this scenario is the man who violated you. If, indeed, it is true that your former best friend did not know -- at least in his recall -- that your ex had harmed you, forgive him. But you can also have a heart-to-heart explaining what happened and how devastating it was for the violation to occur and for him, as your dear friend, to choose to be friends with this person anyway. Admit that it hurts even now when you think about it. Get him to talk about it. Eventually, though, you will have to either let it go or let him go. You cannot undo the past. You can decide how to move forward in the future.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0