DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend lost her mother last year. I tried to be there for her however I could, but of course there were many times when I was not sure how to show up for her. We had a heart-to-heart recently, and she confessed to me that she was disappointed in the lack of support she received from me last year. She said she felt that I was distant at times and didn't check in on her enough. I'm glad that we had that conversation, but I'm very heartbroken that she felt that way. That was the toughest time of her life, and I let her down. Where do we go from here? Will our friendship ever be the same? -- Heart-to-Heart

DEAR HEART-TO-HEART: As you and your friend continue to talk, let her know how heartbroken you are for not being able to show up the way she needed. Admit that you weren't sure what to do or say sometimes, and that left you silent when you probably should have been doing something else. Ask her to forgive you, and do your best to be more present now.

The reality is that your friend's grief is hardly over. She will continue to have tender moments when she thinks about her mother and needs support. What you can do is be a good listener. Pay attention when your friend talks about her thoughts and feelings, especially about her mother. Invite her to talk about her mother on occasion. Ask her if it's OK for you to share your memories of her mother with her. A way to move past the awkwardness is to agree on what makes her comfortable to talk about.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few years ago, a good friend of mine told me that he had romantic feelings for me. I didn't feel the same, and it made things awkward for a moment in time. Eventually, he cut off all communication because he was angry with me for dating someone else. We randomly reconnected a few weeks ago, and it's been great. I really missed him. He seems to be completely fine with the fact that I am going on dates. I haven't been able to completely let my guard down, though, because I'm worried that he may cut me off again for some reason. Is it possible that he could be completely over those romantic feelings and now our friendship can resume without conflict? -- Reconnecting

DEAR RECONNECTING: I recommend that you be direct and talk to your friend about the past and present. Tell him how much you missed him and how deeply you appreciate his friendship. Apologize for not wanting the type of relationship that he had in mind for the two of you as you acknowledge how much you care for him as your friend. Ask him if he is good with you two being platonic friends. Explain that you don't want to end up in a situation like before when he got mad at you for not being on the same page as him. Work it out now so that you create space to relax into a true friendship with him -- or not.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a huge fight with my husband. He says he just pushed me and I fell, but I ended up with a blowout fracture to my right eye. I was passed out for a moment, so I don't really remember exactly what happened. I did start the argument because I found out he was cheating on me and I tried to stop him from leaving while we were arguing, but I know I shouldn't have ended up in the hospital. We have a family, so I'm not leaving. How do I control my anger if I ever get mad at him again? -- Anger Management

DEAR ANGER MANAGEMENT: Why aren't you leaving? You say he cheated on you. You argued and the next thing you know, you are in the hospital. What other red flags do you need before it is time to go?

I get that it is scary to go out on your own, especially when you have children. But you are unsafe right now. And it is not your fault. Sure, you may need to figure out how to handle your emotions. But what about your husband?

Your next step needs to be to get professional counseling. Go to a therapist who will help you sort through your feelings and help you assess what's been happening in your life and marriage. It is time for you to review your situation and notice other times when you have not felt safe. Has your husband ever struck you before? Has anyone else physically hurt you? How have you reacted? What do you want for your life? What will it take for you to get what you want and need? Do the work to analyze what your life is asking of you. Then take action.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Growing up, I never really knew my biological father -- aside from what my grandparents would tell me. When I was 7, my mother remarried, and my stepfather has been my daddy ever since. Now, as an adult, my biological father has reentered my life and is an active granddad to my kids. This is wonderful, but he often speaks as if he raised me, and ignores the fact that he missed over 20 years of my life. How can I respectfully ask him not to do that? -- Daddy Issues

DEAR DADDY ISSUES: You and your father need to have a heart-to-heart conversation. Start by thanking him for coming back into your life and acknowledging how important it has been for your children. Then, ask him what took him so long. Don't be mean or accusatory. You don't want to scare him off. But you do need him to talk to you. Ask him what his life was like for those 20 years that he wasn't there. Ask why he chose not to continue to have a relationship with you after he and your mom broke up. Tell him what life was like for you.

Even if you grew up fine and don't have any so-called daddy issues, your father was absent for your childhood. Ask him not to pretend otherwise. Agree that you can create new memories right now and that when you talk about the past, you do so honestly.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had some wonderful things happen in my life over the last year. I've gotten a new car, started my dream job and really begun to feel happy about my life. The only thing is, when I tell my best friend, she says things like, "Wish that would happen for me" or, "That must be nice."

It really bothers me that we can't celebrate good times together, and it almost makes me feel bad for doing well. How can I confront her about this and stay sensitive to her feelings? -- Be Happy for Me

DEAR BE HAPPY FOR ME: Start by asking your best friend what she thinks it will take for her to be happy. She says, "Wish that would happen for me." Ask what that would look like. Rather than being stuck on jealousy, she needs to take action for her life. Point out that the reason you are where you are is because of a dream and a lot of hard work.

Tell your friend that it hurts your feelings that she doesn't seem to be happy for you. Ask her to stop making those snide comments when you share your joy with her. Know, however, that she may not be able to comply. It really depends on what's going on in her life right now and her capacity to look past her experiences and circumstances to have empathy for yours.

It is time for you to expand your friend pool to include people who are focused on building their lives. Find people who will encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams. You cannot force your friend to be your cheerleader. You don't have to dump her either. Just be aware of what she can -- and cannot -- offer.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 40-year-old single father, and I can't seem to find a date. I'm very active on social media and reach out to women all the time, but they're either immature and materialistic or don't seem to be that into me. I live a simple life with my son (when he's not with his mother) and dog. I feel like the only thing missing is a nice lady friend. What can I do to get better results with women? -- Ladyless at 40

DEAR LADYLESS AT 40: A huge challenge right now is that many people are still nervous about getting out and about due to COVID-19. It's too bad because that is what you need to do. Meeting people on social media is fine, but it is not the same thing as meeting face-to-face. You need to get out there -- safely -- and go to events and activities that intrigue you. Put yourself out there so that you can have the opportunity to meet a woman who shares your interests. It is fine to take your son and your dog to some of these outings. A walk in the park is great for exercise and potentially meeting people, for example. Keep your eyes open and be ready to speak up when you see someone who looks interesting.

On the internet, be sure to be specific with your profile. Say what you care about, and describe your life accurately. Do not embellish. You are at an age that can be perfect for finding a partner and settling down. Describe the simple life you want to invite a woman to share with you, and know that it will take time to sort through your options to find "the one.”

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106