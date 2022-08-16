DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is going away to college in a few weeks. We are doing everything we know to get him ready. There are tons of little things to check off the list. What I didn't expect was for my friends and anybody else within earshot to tell me over and over again how hard it is going to be when he leaves. I know that! We are close. But it is not helpful to be reminded of how sad I will be.

My friends go on and on about how different my life is going to be, how I will not know how to fill time, how I have to figure out things differently -- and that I should have already started. Their points may be valid, but they are not helpful. How can I get people to stop? -- Broken Record

DEAR BROKEN RECORD: Like it or not, this commentary will likely last well after your son is off at school. So you should attempt to nip it in the bud now. When they start, interrupt them and say, "Thank you for your input. Can we table it for now?" Or "I appreciate your insight on this. I've got all the advice I can manage right now." Or simply change the subject. You can be abrupt about it.

After your son is gone, consider choosing one or two confidants with whom you can talk and "let your hair down." It will be helpful to have someone who will listen; someone who will not judge or try to fix anything, and will just be a good friend. That's what those other people are trying to do, by the way. Unfortunately, people don't always read the moment to notice if their comments are landing well. They just spout whatever is on their mind. Find someone who will be there for you in ways that you appreciate. And take your time. Yes, this is an emotional rite of passage. But the uncomfortable state doesn't last forever.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a party with a small group of friends. We had lots of great food and wine. We all definitely got tipsy by the end of the night. Because we were at a house party, there was no defined end to the evening. At one point, I was upstairs coming out of the bathroom when one of my friends, the husband of a neighbor, made a pass at me. He didn't do anything horrible. He saw me, spoke to me and then kind of leaned in and tried to kiss me. I immediately recoiled, and he snapped out of it and apologized. The moment ended fine. Should I report his behavior to his wife, to our other friends or even to him when he's sober? -- Bad Pass

DEAR BAD PASS: Since it sounds like the moment ended without anything of note occurring, why don't you let it go? There is no question that people loosen up when they drink excessively. And things like this sometimes happen. Given that you both were able to move past the situation, you can chalk it up to a drunken moment.

If he should cross the line in any way in the future, however, stop him in his tracks and make it clear that you are not interested and that such a pass is inappropriate. There's still no need to get the wife and friends involved unless he attempts to force you to do something.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's daughter was recently hospitalized due to what I would describe as a psychotic break. Her daughter is only 20 years old and seemed completely normal leading up to the days before her hospitalization.

I can't imagine what my friend is going through. Her daughter has been in a psych ward for almost a week now and is showing no signs of improvement. My friend fears that her daughter may never be the same again. I am trying my hardest to support her during this time, but I honestly have no clue what to tell her or how to help. What can I do to be supportive given these circumstances? -- Here To Help

DEAR HERE TO HELP: Being present counts for a lot. Say little, just be there. You can prepare food for your friend. If she allows it, you can go with her to the hospital sometimes, even if you are in the waiting area. You can be there in the evening when she comes home, ready to listen, to provide her with a home-cooked meal, to just be together in silence.

Do not feel that you need to have something to say. You are not an expert. You have no idea what her daughter's fate will be. Just be actively present. Tell your friend how much you love her and want to do anything you can to help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been opening up to a family member that I shouldn't have opened up to. I've always thought of my aunt as a safe space. I thought that the things I'd told her were staying between the two of us, but I couldn't have been more wrong. My aunt has been telling several other family members the things I've told her in confidence. I feel so betrayed and humiliated. Her defense was that she didn't want to be solely responsible for knowing about the dangerous things that I've done in the past in case something were to happen to me. Would I be wrong to cut her out of my life for this? -- Hurt and Betrayed

DEAR HURT AND BETRAYED: You don't need to cut your aunt out of your life. It would be wise to share fewer details with her about things you want to remain private. That said, it sounds like you are grappling with some issues that need to be explored and tackled. Sometimes the risk of sharing things and potentially no longer keeping them private is worth it for you to heal.

Consider going to see a professional. Someone who is trained in helping you process your stories and engage behaviors that make it easier for you to make smarter decisions can be helpful for you. As far as your aunt goes, tell her how hurt you are that she betrayed your confidence, but don't shut her out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with my high school sweetheart after 25 years. There's still a spark there, and he keeps me laughing, which is refreshing. He wants to try dating again, but I find myself annoyed by how much he hangs out, gambles and complains about money. When I brought this to his attention, he said he's just enjoying life; then told me he was short $100 for something. Am I overreacting to be extremely annoyed? -- Annoyed

DEAR ANNOYED: It's time to pump the breaks. Pause for a moment and reflect on why you broke up with your high school sweetheart in the first place. Though you were kids, what happened? Do your best to remember. You can also recall what you enjoyed about him back then.

Fast-forward to today. What do you like about spending time with him? And what annoys you? Make a list so that you can assess this relationship clearly. Most glaring is your boyfriend's recklessness. That should be a red flag for you. He has shown his cards. Is this the type of person you want to entangle yourself with at this point in your life? Weigh the pros and cons. If you can keep it light and fun and uncommitted, it may be worth it. But beware: Most people can't do that. Over time, bonds deepen. Are you ready to be involved with someone who is so irresponsible?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I decided to join a weight-loss program. It's a monthly subscription and costs a lot of money. Though I'm considered to be overweight, my friend is obese. We vowed that we would do this together, but she won't quit complaining. She hates the food that the program provides, and she's constantly talking about quitting -- even though it's only been a week!

I can't keep trying to support her because I have to support myself. This is causing a rift in our friendship. I don't want to be around her negativity. I'm thinking of asking for distance until I've reached my goal weight. Is this the right thing to do? -- Need Space

DEAR NEED SPACE: Losing weight can be difficult. In order to be successful, the process requires you to examine your lifestyle, your patterns and your choices. Being hungry can stir up a lot of emotions, too. It sounds like you and your friend are going through your individual challenges and having a hard time.

Rather than simply walking away, sit down and talk to your friend. Don't point the finger at her. Tell her what's going on with you. You are feeling the need to tackle your weight loss solo. You thought you would be successful buddying up with her, but you realize that your approaches to this difficult effort are very different. Tell her that you need to do this on your own. If she presses you to learn what is not working between you, you can tell her that her complaining makes it hard for you to stay on your game. Wish her well, then step away.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently had some health issues that have prevented me from going to work for the past week. This isn't the first time I've been out due to my health, but it has been the longest. When I spoke to our office administrator, she asked me if I was just saying I was sick to be off work; this really offended me, and it is not the first time they've done that. I have my doctor's note, but I don't appreciate my integrity being questioned after working over 10 years for this company. How should I address this with them? -- Sick Leave

DEAR SICK LEAVE: Take a deep breath and calm yourself. Do your best not to take your office administrator's comments personally. Instead, schedule a meeting to discuss your situation. Remind the administrator of your track record with the company, including how long you have worked there and any accomplishments you can highlight. Then share that recently you have experienced a few health concerns. Unfortunately, this means that you have missed a few days of work. Assure her that this is out of the norm, and you hope to be back and fully healthy soon. While you do not need to go into detail about your health, looping her in to your situation may help her to see you for the employee and person that you are -- not as an annoyance. Personalizing your connection to the company may help her to remember you in the best possible way.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106