DEAR HARRIETTE: I am worried about how my kids will perceive me when they find out about my foolish past. I made some mistakes when I was younger that I unfortunately cannot undo. As soon as you search my name on Google, several articles show up surrounding one particular incident. I was able to get over how this will affect employment opportunities in the future and how I will form new relationships. What I cannot get over is how my mistake may affect my children. When and how should I talk to them about my past? -- Foolish Past

DEAR FOOLISH PAST: Get ahead of this in the sense that you need to talk to your children before they -- or their friends -- stumble upon the information first. That means probably by the time they are between 8 and 10. Kids use the internet from toddler age, but they research a lot more as they get older. It's best for you to frame the narrative, let them know that in the past you made a serious mistake that has had lasting repercussions. While your life now is good and on course, it is true that your past remains a part of your reality. Tell them in simple terms what happened and how you have made amends for your mistake. Allow them to ask you any questions that they may have. Then help them figure out what to say if anyone brings it up to them.

This is a teaching opportunity. Your past proves that mistakes can create major and sometimes devastating consequences. Teach your children the importance of thinking things all the way through and looking to figure out the end result of their actions before they take them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is always talking about how much he dislikes a female co-worker of his. It's becoming a constant thing. I heard that when a man is constantly bashing a woman, this could be a sign that he's secretly attracted to her. When I asked him if this could be a possibility, he became super defensive about it. He was offended that I would even suggest that he was be attracted to another woman. His defensiveness didn't help his argument at all. Am I right to be suspicious? -- Leave Her Alone

DEAR LEAVE HER ALONE: When children behave in that way, adults often suspect that there are lingering feelings of attraction lurking just under the surface. The running joke when I was little was that the boy who picked on a girl, calling her names, even taunting her, was the one with a crush on her. Here's the thing: Even if that is true for your boyfriend, there's nothing you can do about it. If that's the case, it is living in his subconscious right now. When it comes to the fore, he will have to deal with it. Any comments you make will fall on deaf ears for the time being. Isn't that what you are experiencing?

What you can contribute to the conversation is to remind your boyfriend that he should check his strong emotions about her -- or about anybody else at work. Stay calm. Do your job. Stop obsessing. That's the professional way to react to extreme emotions around a co-worker. Anything else may lead to unprofessional repercussions down the line.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to support my friend's YouTube channel publicly because I don't like their content. I have a lot of followers, and I only co-sign things that I absolutely love. Should I be completely honest with them about this? I don't want to hurt my friend's feelings, but I think their feelings are already hurt by my lack of public support for their channel anyway. -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: This is a great question and extremely challenging. On one hand, you can "play dumb" and say nothing, but as you point out, that doesn't mean your friend will stop wondering why the dis. You can be honest as well. The question is, how much honesty is right for the moment? When you look at your friend's channel, what bothers you about it? Is the quality of the content poor? Is it in poor taste? Is it amateurish? Is it salacious? What about the content bothers you -- specifically?

When you are crystal clear about what bothers you, you can decide what information is worth sharing with your friend. If your feelings are purely subjective, you can say as much: The content doesn't appeal to you personally; therefore, you do not feel comfortable aligning with it. If your evaluation is that the content is somehow negative, be prepared to say what exactly falls into the negative realm.

Choose a time to talk to your friend that is private and safe. Tell them that you know that you have not publicly supported their YouTube channel, and out of respect for them, you wanted to say why. Apologize if your thoughts make them uncomfortable, then share highlights.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt -- my mom's sister -- has had issues with my stepdad for quite some time now. Their issues are complex, and I've always tried to stay neutral on the situation. I had a long conversation with my stepdad the other day about their issues. After the talk, we both decided that it was time for all of us (my mother, my aunt and my stepdad) to sit down and talk about everything together. I didn't say much; I let my stepdad do most of the talking. The conversation went sour, and my aunt ended up storming out of the room and saying that I had betrayed her by talking to my stepdad about the things she had told me in confidence.

My aunt has since blocked me on social media, has demanded I repay her every dime she's spent on me in the past and no longer speaks to me. I can't help but feel guilty about blabbing to my stepdad even though my aunt's reaction was completely misdirected. Am I wrong for talking to my stepdad about her? Am I right to feel guilty? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You are in a mess, as you know. Nobody is in the right here. When you live in the middle of other people's relationship drama, it rubs off on you. Yes, you were wrong to break your aunt's confidence in talking to your stepdad, but, at the same time, it was bound to happen. The adults in this situation -- your mother, her husband and your aunt -- should have worked out their issues without pulling you into the loop. If only life worked that way.

You should apologize to your aunt for betraying her confidence, but that should be enough. Her extreme requirement that you pay her back for her past support sounds like a vindictive swipe that may pass in time. For now, just sit tight. Hopefully the storm will pass. The only way things will get better, though, is if the adults deal with their issues themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate stole hundreds of dollars from me. His mother ended up returning it to me a few months later, but the damage had been done by the time I got my money back. He recently messaged me on Facebook asking that I publicly apologize for telling everyone that he stole from me since I received the money back. I don't want to do that. The money back was returned by his mother, not by him. He never should have stolen from me in the first place. He says that he needs me to clear his name because my accusations have prevented him from getting jobs. What should I do? -- Still a Thief

DEAR STILL A THIEF: Why would your old roommate believe that your accusations are costing him jobs? Did you post about the theft? How would this be known publicly?

Regarding his mother, the fact that you were repaid is real. You should accept that. What more do you want? Did your roommate ever apologize to you for the theft? Do you know why he stole from you? What I'm getting at is, why are you still so upset? Something is unresolved between you two.

Go back in your mind and revisit what happened. What were the circumstances of the theft? What was going on in your life and your roommate's? What will make you feel at peace about this situation? My gut says that you still need something from him before you will be willing to release him publicly from his sins

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the nanny to two young children whom I absolutely love, but I don't love their parents. I think that the parents can be neglectful. I don't really like the way that they speak to me, their children or to others. The mother is especially rude. My attachment to the kids is what keeps me at the job. The job is enjoyable because I love spending time with them. I'm afraid I'm not doing what is right for me, but what is right for the kids. Is it time for me to go? How do I know when it's time to move on? -- Love Being a Nanny

DEAR LOVE BEING A NANNY: Why do you think the mother is so rude? Can you figure out what's going on with her? Is there a way for you to establish a better rapport with her? Try that before you walk away. For the good of the children, it would be healthy if you and the parents could have a more respectful relationship. Otherwise, the children will believe that the behavior that they witness is OK. In terms of neglect, tactfully remind the parents of the tasks that you think are important for them to fulfill. Get creative with this. Put sticky notes on the fridge or in the children's rooms. See if you can encourage more attentiveness in a nonjudgmental way.

If nothing works and you continue to feel demeaned by the parents, it is time for you to plan your exit. Do nothing rash. If you are with an agency, let them know it is time to move on -- and why. If you are independent, put out your feelers at schools and in neighborhoods densely populated with families. Be mindful not to bad-mouth these people. Just say it is time for you to move on.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106