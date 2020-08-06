DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I got engaged in the same week and chose our 2021 wedding dates one week apart. Once we got hit with COVID, I pushed my date back one year, and my friend got married early in the courthouse. She approached me asking about my wedding date and if I intended on keeping the same date for 2022. She wanted to renew her vows with a full wedding -- no longer on the original date she had chosen, but one week earlier, on my original 2021 date. She asked me only after I told her of the one-year postponement. This began a conflict and was a problem for me. As close friends and each other's bridesmaids, I would not want us to deliberately get married on the same date, even one year apart. What should I do? -- It's My Wedding Date
DEAR IT'S MY WEDDING DATE: Now's the time to put your foot down, especially since your friend wants to claim the date you have reserved, and it is NOT her original wedding date. Be firm that you selected the date and that you want to reserve it as your unique wedding date and anniversary -- not to be shared with her. Suggest that she switch to her anniversary date or some other time.
Hopefully by 2022, COVID-19 won't remain a threat to society. Just in case, know that many wedding planners are offering video services for couples so that they can marry no matter what.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just turned 18 years old. I've wanted a tattoo for as long as I can remember, but my parents are against it. They say that it could disqualify me from getting a job or give a negative representation of myself. I've tried many times to reason with them that it is 2020 and things are different now; companies are more lenient when it comes to personal appearances. I can always cover my tattoos in the workplace, but it really just comes down to what career path I choose, and I don't know what that is yet. I don't think a tattoo will have as big an effect as they assume. Are tattoos still frowned upon in the workforce? -- 18 Now
DEAR 18 NOW: I'm old-school like your parents. I believe it does make a difference if you have visible tattoos -- depending on the type of job or career path you ultimately choose. Is it worth it to get a tattoo anyway? It is your choice. A compromise might be getting a small tattoo in a discreet area, at least for now. In that way, it won't stand in your way as you navigate your future.
An opposing view I have heard plenty of times is that there are so many career options these days that there should be a job for you no matter what markings you put on your skin. That may be true, but from my perspective, I think you can have a bit of patience. Wait until you figure how where you think you are headed and what is expected there before you create a roadblock that could make it harder for you to reach your goal.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hung out with some friends and got an earful. My friends said that even though their children go to a predominantly white school, they have told their children that they had better not bring any white girls home as a date or to marry. They were adamant about this, completely unapologetic in their belief that their black children had better marry black. They went on to talk about the history of racism and segregation in our country as reasons for why they want their children to stick with their own. While I understand their point, I don't like this attitude and don't think it's fair, considering that they have surrounded their kids with white people. What is your opinion on this? -- Racial Lines
DEAR RACIAL LINES: This is a tough situation to be in. In general, people often want their children to find partners in whatever their affinity group or groups may be. It is natural for people to want their children to choose like-minded people who share a similar history. It is also true in our culture that racism has created many deep-seated challenges that continue to fester hundreds of years after the end of slavery. All of this may figure into your friends' views on who their children should date.
The challenge, in my view, is that people fall in love not based on race, but on a variety of other reasons that are out of your control. Further, people fall in love with the people they meet. If you surround your child with people from other cultures, it is natural that they may choose one of them as a partner. A parent's efforts to control their child's heart usually do not work.
My hope for my child -- and yours -- is that they find someone who loves, respects and supports them; who welcomes the fullness of who they are; and who is willing to grow together and learn from each other.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been looking for work for about a year. Throughout this period, I have been talking to a few close friends about my search, as they are also looking for work. Recently, one friend told me about a job she is interviewing for that seems perfect for me. She even said as much when she mentioned it, though she agreed to the interview and asked me not to apply. I don't think that's fair. Truthfully, this job isn't even in her field, but like all of us, she is just going for everything she can. Is it wrong for me to want to apply for a job that seems like a perfect fit even though my friend asked me not to? -- Should I Go For It?
DEAR SHOULD I GO FOR IT?: Unless you made a covenant with your friend not to apply for anything that the other goes for, you are not beholden to her request. You should know, however, that if you go for the interview and get the job, your friendship will probably suffer, at least in the short run.
In the best of worlds, you and your friends should use this moment as an opportunity for clarification of your interviewing process. If you have the nerves for it, bring it out in the open. The goal is that the best person for the job should get it, even when that includes two or more friends. You must realize that in most cases it won't be just you and your friends being considered for a position. Agree to pump each other up, even if you are both going for the same thing. Trust that there is a perfect job for each of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has one class that is causing him a lot of stress. He is in high school and trying to be independent in terms of doing his homework and fending for himself. But I see that he is terrified of how he is managing in this class. I want to support him more actively. Because I am not good at the subject he's struggling in, I want to get him a tutor. How can I convince him to consider it? I could force him, since he is a minor, but I don't think that's the right approach. -- Accept a Tutor
DEAR ACCEPT A TUTOR: Some students mistakenly believe that getting a tutor is an indication of failure. Your job is to encourage your son to recognize that a tutor can help him to understand what his teacher has failed to impart effectively to him. Since you are unable to clarify this knowledge, your job is to find someone who can help him. There is no shame in getting help. This is true in school and in life.
Make sure your son knows that it is a sign of strength to ask for help when you need it. A tutor can help him to master his understanding of a subject so that he can achieve whatever is before him. Encourage him to embrace the opportunity to have that support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I swore off social media about a year ago because I found it to be a distraction, and I really needed to get some work done. I gave myself a year, and now that I am there, I don't know if I want to go back. I like being disengaged from the chatter, much of which doesn't seem real. At the same time, I have a new project I'm working on, and social media can be very helpful in getting the word out. Any recommendations for how to balance if I go back in? -- Off Social Media
DEAR OFF SOCIAL MEDIA: You have the ability to choose how to use social media. It makes sense to engage your public for business purposes. Since you have not used social media for a year, your followers will be happy to hear from you, and you can set the parameters for engagement. You can state that you intend to use social media infrequently. You want to keep the peacefulness that you have established in your life, but you also want to keep in touch with them occasionally. Let your people know that you will pop up from time to time to share news about things that you think they may be interested in. Ask for their blessing for your new terms of engagement.
The reason you do this so graciously is that you want your people to support your upcoming project. You cannot come off as selfish, or you will lose people. To use social media, you will need to interact a bit with your people, beyond simply announcing your efforts. But you can limit it. Decide how often per week or month you intend to engage, and stick to it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a weak immune system. Whenever my son gets a cold, I get sick. Same for my husband. I have always been like this. In fact, my doctor recommended that I get the flu shot when my son got the flu earlier this year, because the chances were likely that I would get it. When I told my husband about this, he was outraged. He thinks doctors are just trying to pump people up with vaccinations. He thinks it's ridiculous that I would take that approach.
I'm not exaggerating. I actually do get sick very easily. I think I should follow my doctor's advice. How can I get my husband to understand? I worry that if I ever do get very ill, he won't respond in the way that my doctor recommends. -- Health Advocate
DEAR HEALTH ADVOCATE: You must take care of yourself. Following your doctor's directions is smart. You can also continue to educate your husband about your unique health concerns. Meanwhile, you may want to identify someone else in your life who would be willing to serve as your advocate if you ever need someone to be by your side speaking for you in an emergency situation. If your husband is not in alignment with you about your health challenges, he probably cannot adequately support you if you ever do have a health crisis or emergency.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a young child, and I have been looking for a nanny to help me take care of her when I go back to work. I know a few moms who have nannies, but I'm really at a loss for how to find someone I can trust to watch my child. You hear horror stories about how other people take care of your children. Those stories are getting under my skin, and I am not sure how I should proceed. Do you have any recommendations? -- Need a Nanny
DEAR NEED A NANNY: In different towns, infant and child care is handled in different ways. Sometimes a day care center that has been accredited by the city or state can work perfectly for you and can be more affordable than an individual coming to your home. In other places, a nanny or a live-in au pair is common.
In all cases, you should rely heavily on referrals. Look for someone who has been recommended by people you know and trust. Research organizations that insure their staff and do background checks before they present potential employees to you.
In many cities, people hire undocumented workers or people for whom they do not pay taxes in order to get a lower rate. You should think twice about this. In no way am I condemning these people as being untrustworthy. But the downsides for you include your inability to get that legal background check and the liability that you will have for hiring someone illegally.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been freelancing in my field for about 10 years now. I have built up a few key clients, but it is tough for me to make enough money to pay my bills, let alone create a cushion for retirement. I learned about a full-time job opportunity that looks promising, but I am worried. The salary is not very high, even though it does offer benefits. I wonder if I get this job and have to walk away from my freelance clients, what happens if the job doesn't last? Then I will have to start all over. This makes me nervous. Do you think I should go for the interview? -- Testing the Waters
DEAR TESTING THE WATERS: Consider this opportunity as a wonderful moment to evaluate where you are financially and in your business and to map out a plan for the future. What do you need to be financially comfortable in 10 years? Are you on a trajectory now that will get you there? How viable are your current clients? What strategy can you put in place to grow your client base?
Can this job be advantageous? Make a list of pros and cons of the job. How much money can you save? Will the included benefits be a financial relief for you? What is the potential for growth in this company?
No matter what you ultimately decide, go for the interview. This will help you to learn how valuable you are in the marketplace. If you decide to accept the job, give it your all and don't worry about how long it will last. Your focus, expertise and enthusiasm will help you to succeed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a letter from an old friend that was very disturbing to me. She is at retirement age and has to keep working, like most people I know, because she doesn't have ample retirement money. She is worried about how she will take care of herself when she gets older, because she is unmarried and doubts that she can work forever. She sounded so sad. I don't have any real answers for her, but I do want to be of support. What do you say to somebody who will be broke before she dies? -- Loss for Words
DEAR LOSS FOR WORDS: This is an increasingly common and worrisome reality for many seniors. For a variety of reasons -- health being at the top of the list -- elders in America, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, find themselves in dire need of support at a time when they feel most vulnerable. The good news is that when people truly are in financial distress, there are government programs that are designed to help them. This means anything from vouchers for public housing to Medicaid -- plus many more. You have to do your research, but tell your friend there is support out there. Go to seniorliving.org/research/government-aid for more information.
It is also true that many seniors work well past the age of 65 and can have lucrative jobs. For quite a few seniors, that means reinventing themselves and possibly making a pivot in the road to pursue a different line of work. Encore is a company that pairs seasoned professionals with not-for-profits. For 10 years, it has successfully matched professionals with fulfilling roles that sometimes turn into full-time work. Visit encore.org/fellowships for more information. Your friend can also go to aarp.org to learn about benefits and opportunities available to people over 50.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife is a very attractive woman, at least to me. I love how she dresses and pays attention to how she looks. She is a professional woman, so she is smart and great at what she does, too. I have found that some of my male friends don't like it so much when we all get together and my wife seems to stand out among the women. It's not her fault that she is a pretty great package. I know I'm proud of her, but I worry about how some of the other husbands and wives react to her. Sometimes it seems like a competition. Other times it looks like they flock together and ignore her.
I want my wife to be happy, and I worry that she isn't comfortable hanging out with these people, even though they are our principal friend group. What can I do to support her? -- Be Nice
DEAR BE NICE: Talk to your wife. Make sure she is feeling like she needs or wants help in this situation. While you notice that some people seem envious of her, she may not pay it any attention. Don't make assumptions. Find out how she feels and if she wants you to intervene in any way, or even if she wants to branch out and start to form an additional friend group. If she is OK, you will need to start overlooking the pettiness. If she is not, consider adding new friends to your social calendar. Don't call these people out. It will only make things worse.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have just started another semester at college. So far, it has been decent. The courses I am taking are a bit more challenging, but at least I have really good professors.
For the fall semester, I received straight A's, and it boosted my GPA. I have been stressed out lately because I am having second thoughts about my potential. I know that since I did well last semester, I need to do exceptionally well this semester. I know that the new semester just started, but I want to know what I can do to not second-guess myself. -- Hardworking Student
DEAR HARDWORKING STUDENT: Having been an A student myself, I personally understand your concern. What I did was focus on learning everything that my professors taught. I did not focus on the grade. I recommend that you pay attention to the syllabus, set up a study schedule for yourself that includes ample time for paying attention to your work and enough time for rest. Do your best to include time for fun. If you only do schoolwork, you could stress yourself out. And if you find yourself slipping in a subject, ask your professor for support early on and find out if you can do some extra credit.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that I am a pretty girl. I love to dress up, fix my hair and put on a little makeup before going out. Many people say that I am beautiful, but I always feel like they are lying to me. Sometimes I will stare at the mirror and complain about my flaws. Sometimes I wish my skin was clearer or I was a bit thinner. I have become overly obsessed with my looks.
Every time I look at myself, I never see anything positive. My friends and family say that I am beautiful all the time, but I always feel bad about myself. Or maybe they are just saying that to be nice to me. What can I do to gain some confidence in myself? -- Self-Conscious
DEAR SELF-CONSCIOUS: You should change your focus from how you look to who you are and how you present yourself to the world. My mother used to say to my sisters and me, "Pretty is as pretty does, girls." We were taught that how you look on the outside is nowhere near as important as how you behave, how you treat people and how you reflect your values.
Of course it is good to pay attention to your exterior. You should work to present yourself appropriately for whatever the moment is, but how you look will only build confidence short-term. The way people look changes day to day and over time. The way you behave can be consistent, regardless of how you look. You can gain confidence in yourself by aligning with what you believe is right. Consider what you think is important, and enforce your beliefs. Your conviction and clarity will become attractive to like-minded people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor, who is a good friend, confided in me that she is having an affair with a guy at her job. It came up because she asked me if I would watch her kids last-minute one evening. When I asked her what was going on -- because she is usually well-organized and responsible -- she admitted that she was going to meet up with this guy. This was so awkward for me. I took the children, but I don't want to be in the middle of this. I am friendly with my neighbor's husband, and I don't want to be complicit in the machinations of an affair. It's not easy. My friend has already asked me to watch her children again. That wouldn't be abnormal, but now that I know why she is asking, I want no part of it. What should I do? -- In the Middle
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You need to have a heart-to-heart talk with your friend. Remind her of how much you love her and want her to be happy. Tell her that you will do whatever you can to be a good friend to her -- within reason. Then, let her know how uncomfortable you are being between her and her husband with this. Tell her you are happy to watch her children on occasion, but you do not want to be the babysitter while she is out with her other man.
Let her know what you are unwilling to do. That should include lying to her husband and making it easy for her to go off with her co-worker. Suggest that she take a moment to evaluate what is going on in her life, what she needs and what is missing. Until she faces her issues, she will continue to run away from them. Make it clear that you do not want to be the enabler of her running away from her life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who has everything. She has done well for herself and is a collector of beautiful things. She seems to have a wonderful life. Her birthday is coming up, and I want to do something special for her. I have no idea what to give her. Every single thing I come up with to get for her, she already has, or the version that I might be able to give her is substandard to what she would buy for herself. What do you give someone who needs nothing? -- Great Gift
DEAR GREAT GIFT: Gifts do not always have to be material things. What about the gift of time? If you and this friend do things together, at least on occasion, consider offering her the gift of a date when you spend quality time together. Invite her to a meal with just the two of you or with a few friends, either that you prepare or at a favorite restaurant.
Think about her favorite extracurricular activities. Then offer her tickets to an event or experience. Or go through old photos. See if you can find an image of you and your friend when you were having a wonderful time together. Put that image in a beautiful frame that you accompany with a sincere note expressing your love for her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have never been in a relationship. I am almost 20, and I have never experienced romance. Many of my friends have already had boyfriends or girlfriends, gotten involved in summer flings or even found their life partners. I, on the other hand, have dated various books, ranging from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Mark Twain. I care more about my education than anything else, so I've never had time to be in a proper relationship.
Since it has been so long, I wonder why I haven't caught anyone's eye. Sometimes I wonder if it is the way I look or dress.
Though I have never been in a relationship, I have gone on many dates. However, I never seemed to enjoy them, and it always ends with us being friends. It has been so hard for me to get into a relationship. Is there something wrong with me? I feel like there is something I am doing wrong. -- Mid-Life Crisis
DEAR MID-LIFE CRISIS: First, let me assure you that your crisis is less "mid-life" than it is "coming-of-age." You are young. Your life is just now unfolding before your eyes, and you are learning about what and who you like. Though it may not seem so, it is perfectly normal for you not to have fallen in love yet. It's good that you have dated. That means you are allowing yourself to meet people and see if there is synergy.
Have patience. You haven't met your match yet. You may want to put yourself in environments with people who share your interests. What about joining a book club where people read books and come together to talk about them? What else interests you? Find out what clubs or gatherings exist in your areas of interest. Keep your eyes open to notice who else is there. You are most likely to find a compatible partner if you look around in spaces that make you comfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work a lot. I come up for air every so often. It is then that I panic because I sometimes feel like I have no friends. I was free the other day, and I called all the people I consider close to me -- about six people -- and nobody was available. I thought a little more broadly -- nada. I think that I have isolated myself so much that I am no longer a priority for the people in my life. How can I turn that around? -- Reclaiming Friendship
DEAR RECLAIMING FRIENDSHIP: Go back to your list and fill it out more. Write down the names of people you care about and want to keep as friends. Pay close attention so that you pick people who are top priorities. Next, pick a time each week or each month -- whatever frequency works for you -- when you can schedule time to get together with friends. Invite someone far enough in advance so that they have time to make themselves available. You can ask them to let you know by a particular date so that you have time to invite someone else. Over time, pay attention to how many meetups you are able to schedule, and if they are fulfilling. It will become obvious which friendships are worth rekindling. Pay attention to see if you want to introduce new friends into the mix.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is the most beautiful girl that I know. She is funny, smart and an amazing singer. I've known her since we were in the sixth grade, so she is basically my sister. Lately, she has been down, and it is mostly due to her weight.
In middle school, she was close to being morbidly obese, so she was bullied a lot by our classmates. When we got into high school, she was selected to get gastric bypass surgery, which is a procedure that shrinks the stomach. After a couple of months, she started losing a ton of weight. She lost over 200 pounds! I am so proud of her, and she looks amazing. But she doesn't think so. I encourage her every day because I know she is a beautiful girl and that she should be proud of how much she has accomplished. My one concern is that I don't want her to develop an eating disorder, and I don't know what else to do to help her through her body image problem. What can I do to help her out? -- Concerned Bestie
DEAR CONCERNED BESTIE: Before gastric bypass surgery, patients typically have to get psychological counseling. It is good to have afterward, too. Accepting yourself for who you are is a key to a healthy life. Of course, it is important to take action to heal your body, but it often takes a while for the mind to catch up.
Encourage your friend to engage a psychologist to support her during this time of transition. Point out how much she has accomplished and how proud of her you are. Tell her that you have learned that getting professional support can help her to be strong and happy. To learn more, go to bit.ly/2U8MKNs.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been intimate in years. It started with him having a medical condition, followed by several years of nasty back and forth. I felt like we were always yelling. I had no desire to have sex if the only other interaction that was happening was mean-spirited and negative. We have been mainly getting along recently, mostly focused on work and our children. But our second kid is about to go away to college.
As we have been planning for college, my husband mentioned that when our son leaves, he wants a divorce. This should not be a surprise; we have been mostly coexisting for years, but I guess I never thought it would actually happen. I'm scared to death. I haven't been on my own for years. My husband makes way more money than I do, and even though we are at retirement age, I doubt I can ever retire. I don't know how I will make it on my own. How can I get him to reconsider? -- Stop the Divorce
DEAR STOP THE DIVORCE: Nothing that you said suggests that you want to save the marriage. It appears that you want to save your finances. Depending on where you live, you may be eligible for as much as half of your husband's assets. That may help. But, for starters, why not ask your husband to go to counseling with you? Even if it ends up as professional support for how you uncouple, it may prove helpful for you to figure out your next steps.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I get tickets for a special event and invite my husband to go with me, he reneges on the day of. Like clockwork, he finds some excuse for not being able to join me. I get these great, free tickets through my work. They are often for special cultural experiences, and the ticket price is high. I find myself scrambling to get someone to go with me. I know I should probably give up, but I want him to go out with me on fun dates. We have been married for a long time, and he seems satisfied with going out to dinner once a year for our anniversary. How can I get him to want to go? -- Date Night
DEAR DATE NIGHT: Do your best to give your husband enough lead time to be available for the date you have in mind. Sell the idea to him so that he may get excited about it. Try that next time to see if he will budge. If not, stop inviting him to these events that you really need to attend, since they are attached to your job. Instead, invite girlfriends or family members.
Meanwhile, ask your husband what he might like to do with you. Think about what he's interested in as well. Sports? A particular cuisine? Does he have hobbies? If you can think of something that genuinely interests him, you may be able to get him to break his habits and go out on a date -- even now, at this mature stage in your married life. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I come from a wealthy family. My mother says I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. The only problem is that the silver spoon was never given to me. As a child, I grew up in a small studio apartment located in a damp basement infested with roaches. My father made a lot of money, but he never used it for me. I always called him "Mr. Krabs" due to how greedy and stingy he was with his money. He was a former producer for the news. Plus he owned a business with my uncle in Trinidad.
My father was sick for a long time, and during his final days, he talked about how I would be set for life. That was a flat-out lie. My mother and I were left with nothing, unless you call thousands of dollars of debt an inheritance. I later found out that my uncle, who I thought of as another father figure, is richer than my father ever was. He lives in a giant mansion in the mountains. He uses it to support his 30-year-old children. I, a 19 year old with barely enough to survive, was left with nothing. I struggle to help my mom pay off my father's debt. My uncle barely helps me. I feel abandoned by the people I trust most. I am barely surviving, but I am managing. I am just hurt by my family ignoring me and running off with my father's money. As a person with a lot of pride, what should I do in a situation like this? -- Poor Little Rich Girl
DEAR POOR LITTLE RICH GIRL: If you are certain that your father did not leave you money in his will, legally you have no recourse to get money from your uncle or any other family member. Given that your family never supported you, there is no reason for you to believe they will start now. It is time for you to stop thinking of yourself as something that you are not.
Find a lawyer who may be able to detangle you from your father's debt, and start to build your own life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a client who constantly reprimands me about everything. Just the other day, I sent her a report about a project that we had just finished. All of the information was clearly articulated in an organized and succinct manner -- as I do after every project. Her response was to thank me for it and to point out that I should be providing written reports on a regular basis to her so that she can share them with others. Duh. That's exactly what I had just done. Why did she feel the need to state the obvious?
It was a little confusing because it didn't make sense that she would seemingly chastise me when I had just done what she wanted. Should I say something to her about this? I was wondering if I should ask her if what I sent is what she wants, just so that there is no room for misunderstanding. What do you think? -- Point of Clarification
DEAR POINT OF CLARIFICATION: Assuming that your client believes she had a legitimate reason for highlighting your action as something you should do regularly, you can ask her if she is requesting a variation on what you normally offer to her. You can clearly ask if what you typically provide is adequate or if this note is suggesting that she wants more. Without attitude, you can request clarification to ensure that you both are on the same page.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have never been one with a particularly active libido. Now I am taking a series of medicines for a chronic condition, and a side effect is reduced libido. My husband was already mad that I no longer seem to have the desire for intimacy, and now this. My doctor says I have to take the medicine. What can I do to stimulate arousal, or should I just tell my husband to get over it? -- Unstimulated
DEAR UNSTIMULATED: Start with your doctor. Tell him or her about the unwanted side effect of reduced libido, and ask if there is another medication that you might be able to take to balance yourself out.
Besides that, it may be time for you and your husband to rekindle a bit of romance. What did you enjoy doing together when you were more intimately engaged? Did you like to go on dates or watch certain programs together? Did you split a dessert or read passages from a book? Think back to your more romantic days, and draw upon memories to help stimulate even a passing interest in romance. You may find that small gestures can lead you home. You don't have to jump into the sack right away, but a kiss now and then, a back rub, things like that may lead to a closer bond between you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine has always said she wants to be an author. She's never published anything. Recently, she presented me with a manuscript that she says she has been working on for years. It reads a bit like a memoir, but I do not think it is very good. The thoughts are not coherent. What do I say to her? I have written a little bit here and there, but I am no editor. I don't really know how to help her. I don't want to hurt her feelings. What do I say to someone who is so passionate, but who really doesn't have the chops to do it? -- Wannabe Writer
DEAR WANNABE WRITER: Unless you have the power to publish a book, do not assume that you have the authority to determine whether your friend has the chops to be an author. Table that thought.
Beyond that, you can recommend that your friend take a class or participate in a writer's workshop. These days, there are specific workshops designed for people who want to write memoirs, so she can get specific if she likes. It can be both helpful and like a splash of cold water in your face to sit with a group of fellow writers and share your work. In those settings, you receive constructive criticism, often guided by a group leader -- often a professional writer or editor. In that environment, your friend may gain the ability to refine her writing and learn how to tell her story.
Further, because of the advent and popularity of self-publishing, your friend can choose to publish her book on her own. You should encourage her to get as much professional support as she can so that she strengthens her craft, thereby making her final product as good as it can be.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a dream that my teenage daughter was at a rock concert and was raped in the bathroom at the venue. I know that's a horrible thought, but it was so vivid that I woke up crying. I'm thinking I had this dream so that I can remind my daughter of how important it is to be cautious and to travel in pairs. She gets tired of me giving her safety directions all the time, but now that she is growing up, I know that she needs to remain cautious as she also becomes more independent. Do I tell her about my dream? What should I do? -- Protecting My Teenager
DEAR PROTECTING MY TEENAGER: You don't necessarily need to relay the vivid details of your dream to your daughter. You should clearly and firmly remind her of your rules for being safe in public. I don't think men or women should go into public restrooms in arenas or nightclubs alone. It is always safer in twos. Same goes for walking down darkened hallways. Remind your daughter to NEVER take a drink she didn't see poured or she didn't open herself.
Feel free to sit down with your daughter and explain that it is your job to remind her to be vigilant -- not because you don't trust her, but because the world is filled with all kinds of people, not all of whom have her best interest at heart.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a weakened immune system due to asthma. I have never bowed out of activities because of my health, but now I wonder if I should.
I went on a hike with friends this summer and had an asthma attack. I hadn't told them about my condition, as I keep my health to myself, so they were freaked out. I had my inhaler and ended up being OK, but not without slowing down the whole trip. I do not want people throwing me the side eye because of my health. I have always been able to manage without drawing extra attention to myself. I'm thinking about this because friends are organizing a trip to the mountains for a much bigger hike, and I wonder whether I should go, and, if so, what precautions I should take. -- Question of Health
DEAR QUESTION OF HEALTH: Your first stop should be to your doctor. Contact your physician and your pulmonologist (if you have one) to discuss the status of your health and the upcoming trip. Talk about how you can protect yourself, what safeguards should be in place and who should know about your condition.
Many people with asthma, as well as other health conditions, participate in athletic activities without cause for alarm. To prepare, you should reveal all details of your previous trip and what happened. Talk about what to do in case of emergency. With your physician's blessing, go on the trip. But do inform at least one participant of your health profile. Also find out about how medical emergencies are handled on the hike route that you have selected.
