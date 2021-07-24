DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently got my driver's license and posted about it on Instagram. I'm one of the first in my grade to get it. Now, new people who I've never even talked to are reaching out for plans. I've always had trouble making friends, so it feels nice to be wanted. I just can't help but think it has something to do with wanting a ride. How do I make sure the people reaching out aren't just using me for my license? -- Feeling Used
DEAR FEELING USED: Your post served as an invitation to your peers -- at least to some of them. Sure, some may be looking at you opportunistically to get a ride. As long as you are clear about that, you may be able to use this moment to expand your friend group.
Look at the people who have reached out to you. Who among them is interesting to you? Who would you like to get to know better? Choose to respond privately to those who you find interesting and agree to do an activity together. See how it works. If the person is thoughtful and inclusive at whatever activity you two choose, repeat. If not, move on without getting your feelings hurt. Indeed, if the person dumps you at an event and really just used you to get there, let that person know that you are leaving at a particular time and they can find their own way home.
It may take some time before you figure out who is worth hanging out with, but you can approach it as an adventure. You have the car, so you can set the rules. For those who don't want to follow your rules, you'll see them in your rearview mirror.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since COVID-19 shut down the airports, my family and I haven't traveled as much. We used to go all the time to Florida, Massachusetts and Maine. The time spent away from my hometown helped to clear my brain and recenter my thoughts. When I asked my mom about traveling, she said it wasn't in this year's budget. I know it's selfish, but I was really counting on having some time to reflect in a different state and get away from my worries. What should I do? -- COVID-19 Tales
DEAR COVID-19 TALES: You have to realize that the effects of COVID-19 on many families was far greater than not being able to leave the house. Many families felt the impact in their wallets. Thousands of people lost their jobs or faced reduced incomes. Who knows what happened to your family, but trust that if your regular routine has been interrupted, it's for a reason. As your mother told you, traveling is not in this year's budget. Trust her when she tells you that. I'm sure it pains her to say it out loud, especially if it has been your norm.
What you can do to lighten your spirit is to get outside! In many states, you are now free to spend time outside without a mask. Explore your neighborhood, your city, your old haunts. Rediscover friendships that bring you joy. Don't wallow in self-pity. Create happiness. You can do it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I are going through a patch where we want to be 100% honest with each other about our pasts so we can fully understand each other and what we have been through. She's been so forthcoming and raw with me; some things hurt to hear, but I honestly feel better now that I know. I feel closer to her.
I now know that my past is about three times as bad as hers, and I am nervous that she won't love me the same or will look at me differently if I tell her everything. I don't want to lose her. Should I tell her absolutely everything like we agreed, or should I hold back a little to lessen the blow? -- Heavy Past
DEAR HEAVY PAST: Take it one day at a time. Without intending to withhold information, share bits with her incrementally so that she has time to digest the information and ask questions. If you want to build a life with your girlfriend, transparency is essential -- but it doesn't have to be a brain dump all at one time. Share key stories with her that show what you have done and what you learned from your behavior. It can help to reveal lessons learned and improved behavior, especially if you have had a troubled past. You can also tell her that it is hard for you to be so forthcoming, given that your life has been difficult.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hate it when I hear that people play favorites in their family, but now I realize that I do it myself. I have several siblings, and as an adult, I see that I am much closer to one of them than the others. It happened naturally. When we were growing up, we spent a lot of time together. And, quite frankly, we genuinely like each other, so we enjoy talking. My other siblings have either not expressed much interest in me or have been downright mean or rude. I mostly ignored that negative behavior when I was younger, but now I realize that the impact is that I talk to only one sibling at the exclusion of the others. Is that wrong? Whenever I reach out to the others, I get my feelings hurt in one way or the other. Am I playing favorites by being close only to one of them? -- Playing Favorites
DEAR PLAYING FAVORITES: Generally, the concept of "playing favorites" refers to parents who do not treat their children equally. As a sibling, I think you get a pass in that department. Gravitating to a sibling who treats you in a loving, natural way is normal. If the others are mean or rude, it is also likely that you would not have cultivated a strong bond with them. That sounds more like survival skills kicking in than favoritism.
If your gut tells you that you could do more to cultivate a closer bond with your other siblings, give it a try. You don't need to have the goal of matching your relationship with your other sibling. Instead, just reach out more and see if you can spark up a loving exchange with them as adults.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so worried about how my family and I are going to make it in 2021. I have a temporary job now because my company went out of business during COVID-19. I have three children, and my wife works a low-wage job, too. We are seriously struggling. We have been too embarrassed to go to a food pantry or ask for help of any kind. That's not how we were raised. But now I'm at my wit's end. What can we do? -- In Need
DEAR IN NEED: COVID-19 has struck our families and communities in so many ways. I'm so sorry to hear about your challenges. Please know that there is no shame in asking for help. Indeed, you must advocate for yourself and your family. There are resources out there to support families in need, but you have to take the initiative to find them. First, make a list of what you need. Don't be shy. Write down everything. If you are clear, it will help you when you are searching for support. Make another list of your skills and abilities. As you look for work, you will need to be able to state clearly how you can benefit a potential employer.
You can contact the government directly for help. Go to Health and Human Services at hhs.gov, which has different grants you can apply to for aid. Go to usa.gov and home.treasury.gov to find out about financial disaster relief. Beyond that, look into local charities and food banks. Do not hesitate. Thousands of families take advantage of the generosity of these organizations that give food to people every day.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a group of friends who have been my close buddies for years. They recently decided that they have had enough of COVID-19 and they are going to throw a party. They want to get together after months of isolation, and they decided to go for it. I'm usually the one to throw the biggest parties; I have never let a birthday or holiday or just-because event go by without gathering a huge group of people to eat, drink and dance. But I think this idea is crazy. Too many people have died from COVID-19, including my grandfather. I just can't agree to this.
When I said no, my friends got so mad that they aren't speaking to me now. That seems crazy to me. Do you think I'm being too strict? They have an invite list of like 100 people. I don't want to be the bad guy, but I don't want to risk it. -- Odd Man Out
DEAR ODD MAN OUT: I like to throw parties, just like you. But you are absolutely right to put on the brakes now. It simply is not party time -- certainly not for a crowd as big as 100 guests. If you listen to any of the medical experts, they are recommending that you limit your exposure to a handful of people who are part of your daily inner circle. Period. Because there is an upsurge in new cases of COVID-19 across the United States, which will result in a subsequent spike in deaths, hovering around 3,000 daily as I write this, this is no joke.
You are right to be cautious, and you should encourage your friends to be the same. Be patient. This period of some measure of quarantine has lasted far too long for anyone's comfort, but we must continue to follow the rules if we hope to survive this pandemic.
