DEAR NO FRIENDS: My mother used to say that you were lucky if you could count your friends on one hand. That's all you need. Many people are acquaintances. Few are true friends. If you have one good friend, hold onto her -- especially after the world opens up again. Don't take her for granted. The others are part of your social circle. Don't be mad at them. Just realize who they are and the purpose they serve in your life. The mistake that many people make is attempting to turn relationships into something that they are not.

Use this reflective time to assess your relationships. Who fits into what category? If you identify anyone outside of your one friend who could be a true friend, decide to cultivate that bond. Be attentive, and let that person know how much you value him or her in your life.

When you are clear about the roles that people play in your world, you can manage your feelings and expectations better. It will be easier for you to know who can keep a secret, who gives great advice, who is good for a night on the town, who is a great connector, etc. Being aware in this way will make you a winner!