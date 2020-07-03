DEAR READERS: Happy Independence Day! This is the day so many years ago when our country proclaimed its freedom. For many, it was a happy day. For some, freedom remained elusive. Today, in 2020, our country is grappling with this notion of independence and what it actually means for all citizens. The contemplation is worthwhile even if it can be difficult.
At times like these, I think of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He said: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." He added, "No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream."
Isn't that precisely what we have been witnessing in these past few weeks?
A change began with the sheltering in place that the threat of the insidious disease of COVID-19 brought to our shores, homes and families. For three months, we have had to be still, to take refuge in our homes and in each other. During the stillness of the quarantine, I have spoken to many people who have said that this has been a time for deep reflection and soul searching. These questions -- "What is important to me?" and "What do I truly value?" -- have resonated in many hearts.
And then, just as the quarantine began to be lifted, the deep scar of racism once again showed its ugly head. But this time, people from coast to coast and the world over stood up and said, "Enough is enough." The outcry for human decency is the shot that rang around the world this time. The call for the end to racial injustice and the senseless profiling and killing specifically of black people has punctured the hearts and minds of most, if not all of us.
As Dr. King said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." This time, "everywhere" is literally a global experience. So, what are marchers seeking? What are corporations, educational institutions, community centers and families hoping to accomplish as they look with greater scrutiny at the way we treat each other? If you listen closely, you will hear that they are rethinking their policies, evaluating the ways in which they engage their employees and customers, reconsidering curricula to be more inclusive, and refreshing their human resources policies. I believe that at the core of these discussions is common decency and respect for humanity. Simple yet profound. I believe that this notion of independence that our country was built upon is the promise of respect for all at the very depth of our being.
Yes, it pulses in the streets and boardrooms right now as "Black Lives Matter." That makes some people uncomfortable. But the reason it is a rallying cry is because black lives have been considered expendable since the founding of our country. That needs to end. The new vision that can guide us into the future is one where everyone is valued. Everyone is considered worthy of enjoying life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To get there is going to require an unmasking of inaccurate beliefs and deeply ingrained false narratives, as well as an openness to truly seeing each other for who we are.
Justice is rolling down like waters, as Dr. King said. It's time to learn how to ride the waves into a space of freedom for all.
DEAR READERS: Clearly, I hit a nerve with the discussion about videoconferencing from home and whether you should turn your camera on. Because so many of you continue to write in about this, I have chosen two more letters to share with you. Working from home and navigating professional engagements without the supports and rhythms that we had only a few months ago has changed the dynamic of our lives dramatically. We are all working to figure it out. Here are some of your ideas on this hot-button topic.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I agree with so much of what Reality Check said but also with Professional Coach regarding women showing their faces on video conferencing. I am a woman who is currently not in the workforce. I care for our 4-year-old full-time. However, my husband, now working from home, is a full partner in this. I'm sick some days, and I can't just take my child to drop-in care (in the current coronavirus climate) while I get rest. So my husband needs to do the care. And he does.
He has reminded his work team that everyone has a life that intersects with work, especially now, and he lives by that. My kid has interrupted, been half-naked, and thrown fits on client and co-worker calls my husband has taken. He never flinches. It's not ideal, but it's life. And I hope that being a woman, I would behave in the same unflinching way. Caring for children while in view of paying clients or everyday co-workers doesn't demean anyone. It humanizes us. Maybe recognition of this fact can be a positive that comes from our forced working-from-home situation. One can only hope. -- Just a Normal Family
DEAR JUST A NORMAL FAMILY: Perhaps the fact that people who are part of our working lives periodically get glimpses of the juggle of our home lives may help us sensitize each other to the whole of our lives.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm disappointed you've come down so definitively on the side of people who think participants in virtual meetings should willingly show their faces. In my experience working from home, most of these "virtual meetings" are really just conference calls with cameras. No visual aids are being shared. We talked on the phone for over a hundred years without being able to see one another and it worked fine, so why do we now suddenly need to show our faces?
I don't need to see my co-worker's basement office, their laundry room or their dog licking itself in the background. Being off-camera lets me discreetly tend to other work while I listen to the conversation, whereas having the camera on obligates me to sit and stare attentively at a little dot so I appear engaged. Seen only from the shoulders up, this is a type of "performance" that negates nuances of body language and expression anyway. It doesn't replicate the feel of a face-to-face meeting, and we shouldn't pretend that it does. -- Camera Skeptic
DEAR CAMERA SKEPTIC: I agree with you, to a point. I do not believe the camera has to be on at every moment through your calls, especially if it is not common practice for your company. I do believe, however, that seeing your face when you are speaking to people adds a bit of dynamism and gravitas that can prove helpful, especially when person-to-person engagement may not return any time in the near future. By the way, videoconferencing is not new; it's just expanded. Many businesses conference in remote participants all the time and have done so for years -- via phone and projected image.
My recommendations are not meant to create more pressure on anyone. I do believe, however, that seeing each other's faces occasionally on videoconferencing calls can give you a leg up in terms of people remembering you in relation to the ideas you present and as an active team member.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was talking to one of my best friends, and she said something about my husband that was completely unacceptable. She was judgmental and rude, in my view. While we tend to talk about the things going on in our lives -- including what our spouses do right and wrong -- I always thought that it was off-limits for us to make comments about the other person's spouse. I try to be a sounding board for her more than anything. I listen, but I do not make comments. Because she said some pretty bad things about my husband, I feel uncomfortable talking to her freely now. I want to tell her how I felt about her comments, but I'm not sure what to say. -- Saying Too Much
DEAR SAYING TOO MUCH: While we all need confidantes, it is important to understand that sometimes those people in whom we confide cannot keep their thoughts to themselves. In some cases, it's actually best that they speak up, even if it does hurt our feelings at first.
That said, it isn't a given that it's OK for friends to talk about each other's spouses or significant others. You are right that there should be a safe space among your closest friends to air your grievances without fear of any repercussion -- including a friend's condemnation.
Speak to your friend and tell her how her comments affected you. Let her know how you would prefer that she communicate with you about your marriage -- mainly by listening only. Come to an agreement on what you can both live with. It is likely wise, though, for you to complain less to your friends if you are unwilling to get feedback from time to time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got married recently, and I now know that my wife is a horrible cook. We had never talked about cooking. I don't cook, but I assumed that she could and would. I realize that this is old-fashioned thinking, but I believed it nonetheless. She is trying, but she really can't cook, and it's hard to eat what she prepares. I feel like a hypocrite in a way. I expect my wife to cook well, and I am mad that she can't. What should I do? -- Bad Cook
DEAR BAD COOK: You have a couple of things to deal with. For starters, trying to run your life based upon an archaic conception of gender roles is not serving you, nor does it need to. Let that go. Instead, talk to your wife openly. Tell her you didn't realize that she hadn't learned to cook, as you have not either. Suggest that you learn together, and take turns preparing the family meal -- or even cook together, which creates another level of bonding for you.
Consider taking a cooking class or purchasing interesting cookbooks and perusing the recipes. Make it fun to learn to cook so that you do not insult her or judge your old ways too harshly. Instead, carve a new path together that is equally supportive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going to a therapist -- separately. I couldn't get him to go with me, but he agreed to start by talking to her on his own. I feel like I am making a bit of progress when I talk to her, but he still refuses to talk together.
I don't know what to do. I want to save my marriage, but it is clear that we need a mediator. We are a little closer by having this woman, but how can I get him to see that it would be really helpful for us to have her talk to the two of us together? -- Need Help
DEAR NEED HELP: Ask your therapist to help you develop language that your husband may be able to relate to about coming together for a therapy meeting. Ideally, your request should be optimistic and without judgment. You need to convey to your husband that you care deeply for him and your life together, and you want to figure out how to make your bond stronger so that both of you can be happier. Your invitation to him for a combined session comes from your desire to determine how you can communicate better and see your way to a rekindled closeness that will benefit both of you.
Do your best not to threaten your husband. No matter how frustrated you get, it rarely works. At the same time, understand your limits. Can you stay in your marriage as it is? What needs to change for you to feel confident that you can experience joy with your husband? What can you do now to ignite joy? Do what you can in search of a positive outcome. This includes optimistic gestures that you believe your husband will appreciate. You might also remind him of things you would welcome.
Also ask your therapist to make a request for a session with both of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I graduated from school several months ago and have been desperately looking for a job. I did well in school and had a couple of good internships, but I can't seem to land anything yet. It is so frustrating. I feel like I did all the right things -- or at least what I was told I should do -- but it's hard out there.
It's demoralizing to hear that unemployment is at an all-time low. I see a whole lot of young people just like me who are out of work. How can I get my confidence up in this situation? I really need a job. I'm beginning to doubt myself. -- Need Work
DEAR NEED WORK: The best thing you can do is have patience and keep looking. I know that sounds awful when your financial needs are looming over your head, but your attitude is everything right now. If you get into a panic, it will be difficult for you to search with focus and even more challenging to sell yourself in a job interview.
Hunker down and know that you are not alone. It often takes time to find work. Look through every outlet that you know for jobs in your area of interest. Expand your search a bit beyond your comfort zone, too. Call on people you know who may have contacts in your area of interest. Relationships are just as important as education and preparedness -- sometimes more.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always done whatever my parents told me to do. I took the career path they recommended. I chose to live in the neighborhood my father thought was right for me. It's not that their ideas were bad, but now I'm 30 years old, and I feel like I'm living the life they wanted for me instead of the life I want for myself.
Honestly, I don't really even know what I want for me. I have some ideas, but my father never said they were valid. He always told me I should do something responsible. I'm doing that, but I'm not happy. How can I step out on my own now? It feels like it's too late. I've been following their rules my whole life. -- Stepping Out
DEAR STEPPING OUT: Good news: You are at the perfect stage in your life to separate from your parents. You do not have to be angry with them or resentful or anything else. Instead, recognize that you are coming into your own, and it is time for you to think about next steps purely from your perspective. As an adult, what do you want to do with your life? Where do you want to live? What feels like your path, independent of your parents' desires?
This doesn't mean, by the way, that you have to extricate yourself from the values that you were taught that have helped to guide you to this moment. It does mean that it is time for you to fully accept responsibility for yourself, for your choices, for your life. It may also mean that you have to stand up for yourself and tell your parents your intentions and ask for their blessing -- even though you should proceed whether or not you get it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are coming up on a big anniversary, and our kids suggested that we have a party. They are super gung-ho about it, but my husband and I are lukewarm. Our life is pretty boring these days, and while we are together, I don't think either of us feels like celebrating. I'm not saying that we want to get divorced. We just don't want to make a big deal out of something that feels like everyday life. Our kids are so into it, though, that we don't want to disappoint them. How should we handle this? -- Not in the Mood
DEAR NOT IN THE MOOD: Day-to-day life is not super exciting for most people. That's normal, and it includes couples who have been married for a long time. While you do not have to agree to a party, consider that it could be a lot of fun. Having loved ones gather who will celebrate your life and their various intersections with you can be uplifting. Your children are eager to do this and may be inspired to share highlights of your life together that will spark joyful memories that all of you will enjoy.
An anniversary party does not need to seem like a renewal of vows. It can simply be a party where people who love you gather to sing your praises and enjoy one another's company. I say go for it, but remind your children that you would like for it to be low-key.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter wants to go to a rap concert with her friends. She is so excited about the possibility. She and her friends listen to the artist all the time. I allowed her to go to another big concert this summer with friends, and she did well. I told her she can go this time if she has a buddy who agrees to stay with her during the whole concert. If they buddy up and follow the basic directions that we have given them their whole lives, I anticipate they will be fine. These concerts have lots of security.
Once I got comfortable with the idea, I discovered that her friend's mom is nervous and doesn't want to let her daughter go. I believe that we can't protect our children from everything, and I do think we can let them go as long as they make smart choices. What should I say to this mom? -- Let Them Go
DEAR LET THEM GO: You have entered the phase of parenting teenagers where you will constantly be evaluating freedom versus safety. Every parent wants to protect their child from potential harm. Going to a large concert has its challenges. The very nature of a large crowd is at the top of the list. Go through your checklist of precautions with the other parent and explain that you believe that if your daughters follow them, they will be as safe as possible. Share your perspective, making it clear that you do not have a crystal ball, but you trust your daughter and want to give her this opportunity.
You might also ask your daughter to think of another friend who may want to go with her. You should not pressure this mother too much. State your case and move on, if necessary. For your peace of mind, you want your teen to go with another person who shares your values and whose parent is on board.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having a hard time keeping track of all of my responsibilities. I used to have an assistant, but I had to let him go; I don't have the budget to support an employee anymore.
For most of my career I have had administrative help. I'm creative, and I have needed support to keep all of the details in place. Now that I am alone, I have been missing appointments and failing to stay on top of some of the most important details of my business. I know this sounds pathetic, but it's true. What do you recommend that I do to get it together? -- Falling Apart
DEAR FALLING APART: It can be challenging to change your work style and keep an even flow, especially if you are accustomed to having administrative support. If you have any budget at all, you may consider hiring a virtual assistant for an hour or so a day. Many people work remotely and offer focused engagement for clients so that you get support without having to pay a full-time salary.
You can also look into administrative software that can support your efforts to stay on top of your work. Smartphones have many features that can help you keep track of your responsibilities. There are ways that you can get the help you need at a price you can afford!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I know that reading is important for building the mind. I have always been a reader, and I want my children to enjoy reading as well. The problem is that my husband loves to watch TV, and we live in a culture where binge-watching stupid programs is the norm. How can I train my children to love reading and not to become entranced by the TV? -- Time To Read
DEAR TIME TO READ: You need to strike a happy medium in your home. You may not be able to get your husband to become a reader, but you can limit screen time for your children and establish specific reading hours where you read together. If you start this practice early enough, you can help your children establish a rhythm that includes reading. Children tend to emulate what their parents do, so set a good example.
Do know that limiting television is not nearly enough. Young people are more engaged with their smartphones and other devices than television these days. You may want to create a policy where smart devices go into a bowl upon entering the home or, at least, during a period of time allocated for reading, studying and being with family.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son wants to be a rapper. He has been making music and posting it on SoundCloud for a year now. He has performed at his school and a couple of other places. I am happy that he is exploring his creativity, but I do not want him to drop out of school to do this. He is a good student, in the 11th grade. I don't want to come off as the overbearing parent, but I want him to go to college and get skills that will help him later in life, even if he does get a chance at this music thing somewhere down the line.
My son is talking about trying to go professional as soon as he graduates from high school. One parent suggested to me that I let him take a gap year to explore his options. He said I should give him the compromise to apply to schools and then ask for a gap year to be able to attend. What do you think about that? -- Rap Gap Year
DEAR RAP GAP YEAR: I know many families who allowed their children to take a gap year. They did this in part because the investment in college is significant, and if the student isn't serious about it, it can turn out to be a huge waste of money.
On the other hand, I totally see the value in pushing your child toward completing his education. It's tricky.
I like the compromise you put forth -- apply to college for the areas of interest he has, then request a deferment for one year. This lets him know that he has a concrete responsibility in 12 months and may motivate him to make the most of every day leading up to that. During the gap year, encourage him to be productive and creative as he pursues his dream. Toward the end of the year, assess where he is and what his next steps should be.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two young children and a husband who works all the time. He wants to be supportive, but it's a hollow idea. When he gets home from work, he is so tired he may spend a few minutes with the kids, but that's about it. I work part-time while the kids are in day care, then I'm at home with them for the rest of the day. We can't afford full-time day care. I don't know what to do. I feel totally stressed out and unsupported. -- Mama Needs Help
DEAR MAMA NEEDS HELP: Pick a day and time when your husband has energy to focus. Tell him you need to talk. Lay out your life for him so that he can see what you are dealing with, and be specific about the support that you need from him. For example, if you want him to be with the children for an hour after he gets home from work so that you can decompress, request that. If you want him to handle bedtime, meaning baths, reading a story and tucking them in -- every night, several nights a week whatever it is -- make the request.
Make it clear to your husband that you are feeling overwhelmed and need his support in order to manage. Acknowledge that his day is long and can be stressful, but don't back off. The best way to get his help is to give him specific tasks.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a small apartment building that has thin walls. One of my neighbors cooks fish all the time, and whenever she does, the smell stinks up the hallways and even seeps into my apartment. I want to gag when this happens. I know she has the right to cook whatever she wants, but the reeking, stinking smell of fried fish is turning my stomach. I want to recommend that she invest in a vent to suck out the air. Is that rude? Should I speak to management? I can't just act like it isn't happening. Sometimes my clothes end up smelling like her fried porgies. I can't take it anymore. -- Fried Fish
DEAR FRIED FISH: Start with your landlord. File a complaint about the smell, and ask the management company to install ventilation to suck out the air. Explain how the smell is seeping into your apartment and you need help to come up with a solution to contain the aroma.
If the landlord does nothing, go to your neighbor and make the recommendation about the vent. This obviously is tricky. The way that people cook is particular to their cultures and tastes. You need to be careful not to insult your neighbor as you point out how the smell is filling the halls and getting into your apartment. Again, a ventilation system, possibly a vent over the stove, should be able to reduce the smell considerably.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I get invited to events all the time with my work. Occasionally my husband wants to go, but not most of the time. His work is demanding, and he likes his day to end at 6, not start up again at 7 or 8.
I often invite other friends or colleagues to go with me when it's best to have a plus-one. My husband is fine with that, but occasionally if my companion is a man, people will assume he is my husband. I always correct them to say who the person is, colleague or friend. I don't know what else to do. I am certainly not out and about with a "boyfriend." How can I ensure that roles are clear when my husband rarely goes out with me? -- Who Is That?
DEAR WHO IS THAT?: You are not alone in terms of going to events with friends or colleagues when your spouse doesn't want to attend. As long as you are clear about who is with you and what that person's role is -- and your husband is in agreement -- you should be fine. When you introduce your plus-one, state who he is and call him your friend or colleague. Be sure to be clear in all of your introductions so that you leave no room for curiosity or rumor. Be confident that you are handling yourself with integrity, and keep it moving. If people ask about your husband, be sure to give a brief update on how he is.
Don't give up on your husband. When an event seems perfect for him, encourage him to attend with you. It can be fun for the two of you to go out together and can help reinforce to any haters out there that you do indeed have a loving husband who makes an appearance from time to time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I drink coffee every day and red wine a lot. The last time I went to the dentist, the hygienist told me that these beverages are staining my teeth. She said she can mostly scrape off the stains, but the only way to prevent them is to curb drinking these beverages. I don't want to do that. I suppose I could drink less of them. I can get my teeth cleaned only twice a year with my insurance, but the stains build up faster. What should I do? -- Stained Teeth
DEAR STAINED TEETH: Perhaps there is a middle ground here. If you are drinking so much of these dark fluids that they are significantly staining your teeth, you may want to curb them some -- for your health. Replace them, at least some of the time, with water.
That said, ask your hygienist if using whitening toothpaste might help and what the pros and cons are of using such a product. Today there are many products on the market that can whiten your teeth. You may be able to supplement your twice-annual professional cleanings with using one of these products.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I used to be well-known back in the day when I was at the top of my career. Now I can barely make ends meet. I feel like such a failure.
I am embarrassed to ask for help. I was a celebrity in my hometown, but now I am nothing -- just a woman with a reputation of what I used to be but with nothing going for me now. How can I turn the page and change how I'm thinking so that I can have the courage to go out and get a job? I would do just about anything right now. I do not want to lose my apartment. -- What To Do?
DEAR WHAT TO DO?: Let go of the past and how you were once regarded. Evaluate your skill set. What are you good at doing? Think of specific skills and talents that you have. Now consider what it was about you that made you the local "celebrity."
Are you good with people? Could you be a successful hostess at a restaurant? A group leader at a retirement home? What about a sales role in the elder space? In this case, you may be able to use your local celebrity to inspire people to trust you and, in turn, buy in to a condo community for seniors or another such environment. I mention the senior space because it is a growing demographic, and there's a good chance that this group of people may remember you fondly and feel comforted by your presence as they figure out this stage in their lives.
Most important is for you to believe that you are still a valuable member of society. Through that lens, look for a job that will pay you a fair wage and help you to be secure in your home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my annual performance review, and it was not good. I knew that this past year was rough for me. We had a couple of new projects that I was assigned to manage, and they didn't go well.
My boss said that we need to set some markers for getting on track so that we can see if I am able to stay in my job. He didn't say it exactly like that, but it felt like a warning. The evaluation was clear and direct. I did not get fired, but I feel like I was punched in the gut. I took in all of the criticism and stated my case when it seemed appropriate. I can't even say the criticism was wrong. Now I'm not sure what to do. The bar is set really high for me to recover. What if I can't do it? -- Doubting Myself
DEAR DOUBTING MYSELF: Now is your opportunity to turn things around for yourself at your job. First, spend some time reviewing your notes from your evaluation. Pay attention to each detail and request so that you are clear about what you need to do to reach the goals that have been set for you. Consider how you will go about tackling each concern.
Request a follow-up meeting with your boss. In this meeting, ask for the opportunity to work closely with him to reach the agreed-upon goals. If you become proactive, including asking for support, your self-doubt may diminish. You have a chance to fix your mistakes. Stay focused on that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter and her friends got into a bit of trouble at a party this weekend. My husband and I discovered that they were vaping. I know that this activity is targeted to teens. I also remember that I tried smoking cigarettes when I was a teenager. That said, I feel like the stakes are much higher for teens today than they were back in my time. Cigarettes do kill, but usually over many years of repetitive use. News reports today show that teenagers have been dying suddenly after vaping. Death should be a good enough scare tactic, but I'm not sure. I know these kids want to experiment. How can I get them to be safe when I know they want to try things? -- Anti-Vaping
DEAR ANTI-VAPING: As you likely remember, teenagers typically think of themselves as invincible and rarely consider fatal consequences to their actions. And yet, as parents and adults, we want to protect them more than anything. Restricting them from certain behaviors only works to a certain extent when they spend so much time on their own. Scaring them with real examples of their peers coming into harm's way may help.
Turning on the news or looking at a newspaper will show that people are getting sick and sometimes dying from vaping. This goes for vaping nicotine products and marijuana products. Tell your daughter directly that you know she and her friends have tried vaping and that you are 100% against it. Lay out your reasons, emphasizing that young people have died recently as a result of vaping.
Be direct by stating that you believe there are some things that are better left untried, or at least not tried again. Recommend that they move past vaping, because it isn't worth it. Here's an article that breaks down what is happening with vaping these days: bit.ly/31lDpS0.
Encourage your daughter to make smart choices for herself -- she is worth it.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!