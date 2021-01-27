Finally, if you truly cannot stay, make a plan and start looking for a new job. It would be best to walk toward another job than to be unemployed again, if you can manage to stay short-term.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A young lady I do not know reached out to me, based on a referral from a friend of mine, asking if I would donate to her college fund campaign. I empathize with her, but I can't afford to contribute to her right now. Honestly, I do not appreciate that my friend made this referral without asking me first. I have been struggling to put food on the table and keep my kids in school. I am a generous person, but I simply cannot afford to fund this girl. I don't like being put in this awkward position either. I want to tell my friend. Should I? -- Awkward Position

DEAR AWKWARD POSITION: So many people are suffering now and unable to fulfill their dreams, at least at this moment. It doesn't help when friends to not keep this in mind when they ask for favors. You should speak to your friend and tell them how uncomfortable this makes you. Explain that you wish you could help, but you truly cannot right now. Suggest to your friend that they check in with potential donors before connecting people. This will save everyone unnecessary discomfort and potential rejection.