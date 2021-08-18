DEAR BUILDING CONFLICT: Tell your super, your building management and this neighbor that you will not stand for this vandal being allowed to live in your building and continue to terrorize you and your neighbors. You should file a formal complaint with the police against the offender and your neighbor, if she is the one who holds the lease. This is not about being friends or friendly. It's about personal safety.

You should also speak directly to your neighbor, letting her know that you are sorry that this situation is happening, but that it is her responsibility as this man has access to the building because of her. Ask her to do everything she can to remove him permanently.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I keep waking up in the night with the realization that I do not want to stay married. My husband and I have barely gotten along in years. He seems to have a short fuse all the time. We tiptoe around each other, and our only child is about to go away to college. It feels like things could naturally end after our kid goes to school, but I am scared to death about what to do next. I don't have enough money to be on my own, and he does not have enough money to take care of both of us if we were to split, not that he would want to or have the duty to do that, anyway. I feel stuck because I can't afford to go, which is horrible. I work, but I don't make a lot of money, and I have virtually no savings. Should I just figure out how to stay or pray that there is a way for me to manage if I leave? -- At the End