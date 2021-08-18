DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor
DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. Just because she asks you a question does not mean that you are required to respond. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a friend group consisting of seven girls. We love to go shopping and thrifting together, which is so fun. I'm more overweight than the rest of my friends, so it becomes uncomfortable when I have to pull a bigger size than them in stores, or when I can't share clothes with them. I have also been stressed out recently, so my acne has gotten pretty bad. I'm trying to learn to love my body, but it's just so hard. Do you have any tips? -- Hating My Body
DEAR HATING MY BODY: It can be hard to feel comfortable in your own skin when you are physically different from your friends. What's key here is knowing that your friends love you for who you are. They already know that you can't swap clothes the way that they can. It's OK. That doesn't mean that you can't shop together. Embrace your curves, and look for clothing that showcases your assets. When you adopt the attitude that there is a perfect garment there for you, it will be easier to find it. Think of full-figured women and girls who are confident. Remember them when you are feeling a bit low.
Start tending to your body more. Stand in front of the mirror and begin to adore yourself. Tell yourself that you love yourself just the way you are. Practice looking in the mirror and offering yourself love and acceptance. Point out your assets to yourself. Compliment yourself on something every day -- your hairstyle, your sweater, your curves -- something. As you begin to see yourself for who you are and look for the beauty in you, it will be easier for you to take care of yourself.
Develop a skin care routine that will help with your acne. Also pay attention to what you eat and drink. Make adjustments over time that will promote better health. And don't stop hanging with your girls!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My company is opening a new headquarters in a different state, and I have been promoted to run this new office. As a young professional, I will have to pick up and move my life to a new city where I know no one and am not familiar with the area. I have been researching places to live and the surrounding locations, but even after finding an area that is great for me, what can I do to get familiar and integrated into the community that I will be living in once I have moved? I want to know about things that go on in my area and possibly meet people and have friends near me. What do you suggest? -- New Job, New Me
DEAR NEW JOB, NEW ME: Congratulations on your promotion! This is an exciting time. It's smart that you want to figure out how to acclimate best in your new home. Because people are not going out very much these days, getting to know your neighbors and community will be an even bigger challenge than normal. But the ways in which you connect to people are still pretty much the same. Look up organizations in your industry, and become a member. Attend virtual events that they plan so that you can meet people. Look up the local chamber of commerce to discover events in your area. Some socially distanced activities may be planned, as well as virtual ones. Be sure to join in. What are your extracurricular interests? Look them up. Find out what is happening in your area that is of particular interest to you. Over time, you will find your people and your interests.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was horrified to learn that a co-worker and her entire family caught COVID-19 even though they wore masks the entire time that movers -- who were also wearing masks -- were moving them into their new home. She says they worked together for eight hours but never took off their masks. She suspects that because there was a lot of heavy breathing due to moving furniture, maybe more droplets got out. Whatever! I really thought that you were safe if you wore a mask. I'm afraid to do anything now, given this new situation. Can you completely protect yourself from this virus? -- Afraid To Breathe
DEAR AFRAID TO BREATHE: I have looked through the research presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations that are making recommendations, and what is clear is that they say that wearing a mask will REDUCE the spread of COVID-19. Nowhere does it say that it will fully prevent the spread. Further, there is now a more contagious variant of the virus, which means that it is easier to catch.
Sadly, we are still in dark days health-wise. And we must remain ever vigilant. I'm sure your friends thought they were doing their best to be safe. Unfortunately, they probably did not stay 6 feet apart given what they were doing. You also didn't mention hand-washing, which is at least as important as masks in preventing the spread.
A reminder: The safety recommendations are to wear a mask; stay 6 feet apart; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas; and wash your hands regularly. These will help slow down the spread, but there is no 100% way to prevent catching the disease, and, as yet, there is no cure.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My longtime elderly neighbor's nephew is a terror to our building. In the past year, he has vandalized multiple apartments, chased neighbors with knives, cursed people out and put fear in all. He has littered my corridor and tried to break down the door multiple times.
I have spoken to my neighbor to ask her to put him out. She is afraid of him and says there's nothing she can do. We have called the police multiple times, but he always comes back. Recently, my super told me that this woman has asked me not to be mad at her. We have been neighbors for years, and she doesn't want her nephew to hurt our relationship. Really? I need her to put him out, and I cannot act like everything is OK. Am I wrong? -- Building Conflict
DEAR BUILDING CONFLICT: Tell your super, your building management and this neighbor that you will not stand for this vandal being allowed to live in your building and continue to terrorize you and your neighbors. You should file a formal complaint with the police against the offender and your neighbor, if she is the one who holds the lease. This is not about being friends or friendly. It's about personal safety.
You should also speak directly to your neighbor, letting her know that you are sorry that this situation is happening, but that it is her responsibility as this man has access to the building because of her. Ask her to do everything she can to remove him permanently.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I keep waking up in the night with the realization that I do not want to stay married. My husband and I have barely gotten along in years. He seems to have a short fuse all the time. We tiptoe around each other, and our only child is about to go away to college. It feels like things could naturally end after our kid goes to school, but I am scared to death about what to do next. I don't have enough money to be on my own, and he does not have enough money to take care of both of us if we were to split, not that he would want to or have the duty to do that, anyway. I feel stuck because I can't afford to go, which is horrible. I work, but I don't make a lot of money, and I have virtually no savings. Should I just figure out how to stay or pray that there is a way for me to manage if I leave? -- At the End
DEAR AT THE END: Do you think your marriage is worth saving? If there may be a way to rekindle your affection for each other, consider inviting your husband to go to therapy with you. At these pivotal transition points in a marriage, couples often need to figure out ways to recommit.
No matter what, be honest with your husband. Find the courage to talk to him about your concerns. Ask him what he wants for the future. Express whatever is in your heart. If you believe that you should go your separate ways, say as much, and begin the conversation about how that might happen. Facing the unknown can be terrifying, but being honest about your life and the future is essential for your well-being. This is how you will figure out your next steps. No matter what, it will require more than resignation or prayer to gain peace of mind.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106