DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since the pandemic started, I have spent the whole summer at my family's cottage in a small beach community. We have gone there for summer vacations since we were kids. I'm so grateful for this little oasis. While in the past I went there only for fun, it has turned into a safe and comfortable place for me to work since I still work remotely. The problem is that my friends who are there do not understand that I am often working. They pop over the way the always have, ready to play. I have told them now for three summers that I mostly have to wait until after 5 p.m. to be free to be with them. I can tell they are mad at me. I have broken our cycle, and they don't like it. How can I get it clear to them that this isn't personal? I have to work, and I want to spend time with them, too. I just have to schedule it. -- Work/Fun Balance

DEAR WORK/FUN BALANCE: You may want to make a sign to put on your front door to alert your friends of your status. One side could say, WORK TIME: DO NOT DISTURB. The other side can say, FUN TIME: COME ON IN. Or you can think of something else that's clever that will let your friends know when they are welcome. I'm sure it hurts their feelings for you to shoo them away when they come over. It is also equally disruptive to you and your work if they burst in and you are on a call or otherwise occupied.

Tell them that you have an idea that may help with the rhythm of your engagement. Get their buy-in, and post it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is a teenager now, and I realize that I haven't taught her housework very well. My husband and I have handled most of the household chores over the years. She was left to do her homework or whatever else she was doing. Now I see that this lack of engagement around the home is bad for her -- and for us. When I ask her to wash the dishes, she does a terrible job. She may wash them, but she leaves the sink dirty. Or if I ask her to clean her room, one half is tidied; the other half is a wreck. How can I teach her these things now without it feeling like a punishment? -- Learn To Clean

DEAR LEARN TO CLEAN: She may consider your requirements to clean and generally do housework as a punishment at first, but so be it. What may help is if you offer to tackle tasks together. As you teach her to clean the kitchen and to cook a few basic items, invite her to do it with you. You can teach her and talk about life, school, friends, etc. Same goes for cleaning her room. If she is leaving it half complete, it means she doesn't understand or accept what fully cleaned looks like. So do it with her and show her what you want and expect. This may include discarding items that are no longer of use. Tackle the task together until she understands it. Then have her do it on her own. Make a schedule for cleaning that she must follow before she hangs out with friends or dives into her phone.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going through a rough patch, and I don't want to pretend like everything is great just because it's Valentine's Day. I used to go all out and get him a nice gift or prepare him a delicious dinner, but I got tired of doing that because he rarely reciprocated. This year, I decided to treat the day like any other day. I plan to make dinner, like always, but no fanfare. What do I do if he decides to rally and do something special? -- Wilted Flower

DEAR WILTED FLOWER: Your reaction to your husband's gestures -- whatever they may be -- on Valentine's Day has everything to do with how ready you are to address the challenges in your relationship. If you are ready to talk about how you feel and what you want for your life, invite him to sit down and talk. You can use whatever he has done (or not) as a starting point for the conversation. Or you can talk about how you have shown up for this holiday and what it means to you.

The only reason why Valentine's Day itself matters is as a symbol of your union. You can have this conversation on any day. If you are not ready to talk, however, just be pleasant and plan to have the conversation at another time. Bottom line here is that eventually you need to have an honest talk with your husband about your future. Otherwise, you will likely be in this same position a year from now with nothing resolved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's daughter was recently hospitalized due to what I would describe as a psychotic break. Her daughter is only 20 years old and seemed completely normal leading up to the days before her hospitalization.

I can't imagine what my friend is going through. Her daughter has been in a psych ward for almost a week now and is showing no signs of improvement. My friend fears that her daughter may never be the same again. I am trying my hardest to support her during this time, but I honestly have no clue what to tell her or how to help. What can I do to be supportive given these circumstances? -- Here To Help

DEAR HERE TO HELP: Being present counts for a lot. Say little, just be there. You can prepare food for your friend. If she allows it, you can go with her to the hospital sometimes, even if you are in the waiting area. You can be there in the evening when she comes home, ready to listen, to provide her with a home-cooked meal, to just be together in silence.

Do not feel that you need to have something to say. You are not an expert. You have no idea what her daughter's fate will be. Just be actively present. Tell your friend how much you love her and want to do anything you can to help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been opening up to a family member that I shouldn't have opened up to. I've always thought of my aunt as a safe space. I thought that the things I'd told her were staying between the two of us, but I couldn't have been more wrong. My aunt has been telling several other family members the things I've told her in confidence. I feel so betrayed and humiliated. Her defense was that she didn't want to be solely responsible for knowing about the dangerous things that I've done in the past in case something were to happen to me. Would I be wrong to cut her out of my life for this? -- Hurt and Betrayed

DEAR HURT AND BETRAYED: You don't need to cut your aunt out of your life. It would be wise to share fewer details with her about things you want to remain private. That said, it sounds like you are grappling with some issues that need to be explored and tackled. Sometimes the risk of sharing things and potentially no longer keeping them private is worth it for you to heal.

Consider going to see a professional. Someone who is trained in helping you process your stories and engage behaviors that make it easier for you to make smarter decisions can be helpful for you. As far as your aunt goes, tell her how hurt you are that she betrayed your confidence, but don't shut her out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with my high school sweetheart after 25 years. There's still a spark there, and he keeps me laughing, which is refreshing. He wants to try dating again, but I find myself annoyed by how much he hangs out, gambles and complains about money. When I brought this to his attention, he said he's just enjoying life; then told me he was short $100 for something. Am I overreacting to be extremely annoyed? -- Annoyed

DEAR ANNOYED: It's time to pump the breaks. Pause for a moment and reflect on why you broke up with your high school sweetheart in the first place. Though you were kids, what happened? Do your best to remember. You can also recall what you enjoyed about him back then.

Fast-forward to today. What do you like about spending time with him? And what annoys you? Make a list so that you can assess this relationship clearly. Most glaring is your boyfriend's recklessness. That should be a red flag for you. He has shown his cards. Is this the type of person you want to entangle yourself with at this point in your life? Weigh the pros and cons. If you can keep it light and fun and uncommitted, it may be worth it. But beware: Most people can't do that. Over time, bonds deepen. Are you ready to be involved with someone who is so irresponsible?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I decided to join a weight-loss program. It's a monthly subscription and costs a lot of money. Though I'm considered to be overweight, my friend is obese. We vowed that we would do this together, but she won't quit complaining. She hates the food that the program provides, and she's constantly talking about quitting -- even though it's only been a week!

I can't keep trying to support her because I have to support myself. This is causing a rift in our friendship. I don't want to be around her negativity. I'm thinking of asking for distance until I've reached my goal weight. Is this the right thing to do? -- Need Space

DEAR NEED SPACE: Losing weight can be difficult. In order to be successful, the process requires you to examine your lifestyle, your patterns and your choices. Being hungry can stir up a lot of emotions, too. It sounds like you and your friend are going through your individual challenges and having a hard time.

Rather than simply walking away, sit down and talk to your friend. Don't point the finger at her. Tell her what's going on with you. You are feeling the need to tackle your weight loss solo. You thought you would be successful buddying up with her, but you realize that your approaches to this difficult effort are very different. Tell her that you need to do this on your own. If she presses you to learn what is not working between you, you can tell her that her complaining makes it hard for you to stay on your game. Wish her well, then step away.

