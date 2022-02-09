DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister just moved into a new home with her boyfriend of 10 years. They have three kids, and he is a really active father. He does everything with the kids, so she doesn't have to do much. Even after he has provided a home and helped her buy a car, she continually complains that it's not good enough. She says it's not a luxury car or the house isn't big enough, but it's all better than anything she's ever had. She wants him to marry her, but he confided in me that he is unhappy with her and feels really unloved. How do I tell her this? -- Marry Me Not

DEAR MARRY ME NOT: You keep your mouth shut. This is their life, and they have to work through it. Couples have spats, and they work through them -- or not. But those disagreements often do not lead to breakup. You do not want to be in the middle of their relationship. Your sister's boyfriend is going to have to speak up and address what's happening in his family. He needs to tell your sister about his needs to make their family healthy and strong.

What you can do is engage your sister and give her honest feedback when she shares her thoughts and feelings with you. When she complains about what she doesn't like about her life, share your perspective. Be honest and let her know that you think she is ungrateful, petty, superficial -- or whatever else you observe. You can also tell her that you don't like the way she takes advantage of her boyfriend and be sure to give examples. Do not tell her what he has said to you. That's his job.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have so many dreams to be successful in life. Many things have happened and detoured me over the years, but I am determined to keep going and be successful. I try to remain positive whenever something negative happens, but it's hard sometimes. I hear people say you can manifest your dreams, but what does that really mean? -- Dreamer

DEAR DREAMER: You absolutely can make your dreams come true -- one at a time. It is not too late. It does take courage, conviction, focus and discipline.

You say you have many dreams. It is time to choose one. Pick a dream that you want to manifest. Write it down. Now think about what it will take to turn the dream into reality. What steps do you need to take to set yourself up for success? Think specifically about what it takes, and then work on those steps each day. For example, if you want to write a book but aren't already a writer, take a writing class. If you want to be a teacher but don't have the credentials, enroll in a class to get you started. If you want to lose weight but aren't motivated, make a movement plan, ask someone to be your accountability partner and get started.

Don't let your past weigh you down. Sure, things have happened to distract you. So what? Seize this moment, and work on your dream every day. It's best when you work on one dream at a time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor

DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. Just because she asks you a question does not mean that you are required to respond. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very unstable co-worker who makes me nervous. He has a bad temper and talks about his gun collection often. I think he fits the profile of someone who might become disgruntled and unleash their rage on the whole store. Should I say something to my boss? -- Better Safe Than Sorry

DEAR BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Trust your instincts. If this man makes you feel uncomfortable, you should alert your boss to your concerns. Do not be an alarmist, though. Be specific. Before going to your boss, document your observations. Write down what he did or said, and when. Recall the circumstances surrounding any incidents that you want to share so that your boss is fully informed. Ask your boss not to reveal your identity, as you do not want to risk having your co-worker retaliate against you. Do not discuss your concerns with others, either. Be clear and specific with your boss, and avoid gossiping.

If you find that your boss brushes it off, then it is time to take the next action, which is to report this man to the police. It may feel awkward to take this step, but it could be a lifesaving measure. If you do go to the police, share the details that you have logged so that you are as thorough as possible. After that, just do your job and watch your back. Behave as normally as you can.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is crowdfunding her trip to France when I know for a fact that she can afford it herself. She started a GoFundMe for her trip, claiming that she will be studying abroad. She has raised over $4,000 for her trip, although she told me she made $9,000 last month from brand sponsorships alone. I'm honestly losing some respect for her. Even if she can't afford it, that's such a tacky way to get to France. Should I keep my mouth shut or report her GoFundMe account? -- Friend Is a Scammer

DEAR FRIEND IS A SCAMMER: Stay out of it. Know your friend for who she is, and don't fall prey to her scheme. If others ask you whether they should donate, you can say that you think she has what she needs. But leave it at that. Your friend may end up being a con artist. If that's her destiny, you cannot stop it, but you also do not have to participate. You surely do not need to contact GoFundMe. Accepting money you don't need is not illegal.

If your friend notices your standoffishness and asks you about it, tell her what you think of her fundraising activities. Otherwise, keep it to yourself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange that I'm unhappy in my happy relationship? I keep feeling as if something is missing, and I'm not sure what. My partner is my best friend and I don't think there's anyone I'd rather be with, but I do feel that I'm not 100% excited or happy in our relationship anymore. I have no real interest in leaving them, but I feel conflicted about our future. What do you think this means for my relationship? -- Unhappy

DEAR UNHAPPY: Could you be looking to your relationship for more than it has to offer? While a relationship and even a marriage should be central in your life, it does not have to be everything. Life is more dynamic and interesting when you have individual interests and pursuits, along with shared experiences. When you rely on your partner to fulfill all of your needs and desires, over time that can become burdensome to your partner and potentially boring for both of you.

Start with a self-evaluation. Pay attention to how you spend your time. What do you do during the day and evening? Who do you engage? How often are other people part of your daily experience? With what frequency do you vary your activities? What can you switch up that could make your life more fun?

Think about your own personal interests. Is there a hobby you have considered but never took the time to pursue? Are there friends you enjoy and could spend more time with? Be expansive in your thinking so that you truly consider what to add to your life that will enhance your joy and the potential for your relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 17-year-old guy about to enter my last year of high school. I really want it to be a good one, so I've set a bunch of goals for myself. I want to get fit, eat more nutritious foods, get a summer job, do well academically, get in to a great school, etc. One of my biggest goals is upgrading my style and looking more put-together. I'm not sure how to go about doing that. Do you have any fashion suggestions for a teenage boy? -- Need Style Help

DEAR NEED STYLE HELP: You have an ambitious list of goals. The way to be successful in accomplishing them is to address them one by one. Since summer is almost over, get that job right now. The good news is that most industries are in need of help. There are more "help wanted" signs these days than ever. Pay attention to how people dress on that job, and follow suit. As far as an overall makeover, think about your goals and objectives. What does that look like? What do you want to do with your life? What field will you pursue in college? Imagine yourself fulfilling your dreams. How does that person present himself? Add key pieces to your wardrobe that are young and ambitious at the same time. Add a pair of trousers to your wardrobe, especially if you mostly wear jeans. Invest in a sport coat, shirt and tie. On the casual side, notice the styles and brands that your friends wear. Ask a friend whose style you like to recommend a T-shirt, hoodie, sneakers or other wardrobe item for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've wanted to become vegan for a few years now, but I still live in my parents' home. My mom has made it clear that she won't cook vegan, but she also gets offended when I say I would make my own meals. She thinks dinnertime is a bonding experience and somehow me choosing to not eat animal products would hinder it. I don't get her perspective, but it's gotten to the point where I'm ready to proceed to veganism even if she disapproves. What should I do? -- Parents Disapprove of Veganism

DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE OF VEGANISM: Changing your eating habits while living at home can be extremely difficult. Somehow your choices probably make your mother feel that you are rejecting the food she makes for you. While that is true, in a way, your choice to become vegan is not about her -- it is about you. That's what you need to get across to her. Thank her for preparing food for you for all of these years. Tell her how much you appreciate her, and assure her that your choice today is not an indictment of her cooking. Point out the foods she cooks that you can eat so she can see that you are not rejecting everything.

Then implore her to let you help prepare the family meal. Offer to work in the kitchen side by side so that you can enjoy each other's company. Show her that your new eating plan is not a threat to her. Continue to eat together. This will show your mother that dinner remains a special time for all, even though some of the menu items have changed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm bisexual, and my hometown friends are all openly homophobic. I keep defending LGBTQ+ rights in the group chat, and they make fun of me for it. The environment makes me feel really unsafe, so I haven't told them about my sexuality. Each day, I'm feeling more and more tempted to just drop them and move on. Even though they are my friends and we have been through a lot together, I don't think I can mentally handle knowing they don't accept me. Is it the right decision to drop them, or is it too rash? -- Experiencing Homophobia

DEAR EXPERIENCING HOMOPHOBIA: Create a checklist of what you want and need in your life. Include what types of relationships you want to cultivate -- and what you don't. What qualities do you want your friends to have? What values? If your current friend group would flunk this test, maybe they aren't really friends now. It is possible to go through challenging times with people and appreciate them for that experience without being bound to them for life. If your friends make you feel unsafe, they don't sound like true friends.

You say you live in a small town. Sadly, many people in the LGBTQ+ community leave their small or small-minded towns to go to larger cities where they feel more accepted. You may find you need to do that. Before leaving, look around to see if you can form another friend group that is more like-minded. If you can create a welcoming group where you live, you may comfortably be able to leave your current group, stay home and not be alone. As far as declaring your sexual identity to your current friend group -- not necessary. If you fear they will hurt you, don't tell them -- at least not right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: During quarantine, I was so isolated that I fell out of touch with most of my friends. My parents did not let me go out with other people at all. It was tough. My friend group was small to begin with, and now I feel very alone. It is sad being an only child, being isolated and worrying about what will happen next when I have nobody to talk to. I will be back in school soon, and I'm kind of freaked out that I will have no friends to hang out with. What should I do? -- Friendless

DEAR FRIENDLESS: Before school starts, think about the people you used to hang out with. Can you think of one you might want to contact now? Starting with one person, you could start up a communication via social media or text. Maybe you can invite one person to hang out. If that feels comfortable, you can spend time again doing something fun outdoors.

You may also want to consider what clubs or extracurricular activities interest you in school. See if you can start to engage in any of those things now, in the summer. Also try to sign up for those activities once school starts again. Through shared interests, you may be able to make new friends. This is a hard period for many of us, but if you rely on your interests and passions, it should help you feel more comfortable drumming up new friendships.

