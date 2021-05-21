DEAR NO JOB: Many companies have reopened at limited capacity. You can contact corporate to find out if there will be a place for you at this location or somewhere else. Plead your case, making it clear that you are ready to work. Be prepared to talk about your reputation prior to COVID-19, especially if it is good, to encourage them to take you back.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for my family's business. My father is the head of our company. Staff whisper the typical stigma about me: If I weren't his son, I would not have my job or would not keep my job, and the only reason that I have succeeded in moving up in the company is because of, as a co-worker said, "my birthright." It is tough having to prove my worth to my co-workers every day just to be accepted by them because they feel we are different and they will never move up in the company like I have. I don't find that to be true. I know that if I were bad at my job, my father would remove me and give the job to someone else. At the same time, yes, this company is my family's legacy, and I deserve the chance to succeed. I do not want to feel guilty for this fact; I just want everyone else off my back. -- Singled Out