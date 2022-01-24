DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely upset that I've opted out of going to Miami for her birthday. We were set to go at the end of the month, but because of the new COVID variant, I decided to cancel my flight. We've had these plans for months, but I don't want to get sick. My friend thinks that I'm using COVID as an excuse to flake on her. What should I do? -- Canceling Plans

DEAR CANCELING PLANS: COVID-19 has disrupted everyone's life in one way or another. Like your friend, I believe we all thought we would have this disease and its side effects in the rearview mirror by now. Sadly, that is far from the truth. I spoke to a doctor who said that we are all going to have to figure out how to live with the disease, meaning we must take COVID-19 into account in every decision we make. This is an individual choice that should be rooted in the facts.

As of this printing, the state of Florida was facing an increase of more than 900% in COVID-19 outbreaks. Thousands of flights have been canceled, and there is no clear sense of when the numbers will drop significantly. This surely is a good reason to give you pause before jumping on a plane to go to Miami. I am not saying, "Don't go." I am saying, "Make smart choices for yourself and stick by them."

While you cannot predict what the numbers will be in a couple of weeks, you do know that the outbreak will still be pervasive. Talk to your best friend. Let her know how much you want to spend time with her around her birthday, but you have to make a decision based on your health and your research.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I bought a good friend of mine a very expensive bracelet a few years ago. Giving her the bracelet meant a lot to me because I knew how badly she wanted it. The other day I saw a picture of her sister wearing the exact same bracelet. My feelings are really hurt. How could she give away a gift that I bought specifically for her? I don't even really know her sister. Should I confront my friend about this? -- Regifting

DEAR REGIFTING: I know how tough that must have been for you to see your gift on someone else's wrist, even if it was your friend's sister. However, you need to leave that alone. Gifts are not supposed to come with strings. You gave your friend the bracelet because she longed for it. Clearly, she valued it. Giving it to her sister or just letting her sister wear it (you don't know the circumstances surrounding that photo) means that it is special to her. You know she loves her sister. Whatever the reason is that she passed it along -- temporarily or permanently -- once the gift left your fingers and transferred to your friend's, you no longer had any right to it or possession of it. Do your best to accept that it is currently being enjoyed!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've watched several of my friends gain a lot of weight from being on birth control. I've always struggled with my weight, and now that I've finally gotten to a place where I'm completely comfortable with myself, I don't want anything throwing me off. At the same time, I have no desire to get pregnant. What should I do? -- Scared of Weight Gain

DEAR SCARED OF WEIGHT GAIN: This is a time to talk to your OB-GYN. Birth control pills are not the only way that women protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies. While once considered an unsafe option, IUDs are becoming popular again, for example. Find out what your doctor recommends. That may include a particular type of birth control pill as well. Not all have the same side effects.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into a huge fight that very well could have ended our relationship. We talked everything out, and now we're back on good terms, but I noticed that he deleted all of our pictures together from his Instagram. Does this mean that he wanted to break up? Should I ask him to put the pictures back up? -- Deleted

DEAR DELETED: You need to sit down and talk to your boyfriend. Point out that you believe you two are on solid ground now and that you have agreed to move forward. Check in to make sure he agrees. Tell him you noticed that he deleted all of his photos of you as a couple from his Instagram. Ask why -- if he says he did it when you were arguing, ask why he hasn't put them back up. Find out whether this deletion is simply an act of the past or if it means something now.

This should not be an argument starter. Instead, it may lead to a deeper conversation. Honestly, images of you two being posted all over the internet is not the issue. The status of your relationship is. You weathered a big emotional storm. Are things really calm now, or are there more issues to unpack? Use this moment to examine your relationship and honestly examine whatever difficulties may be beneath the surface. Relationships work when people work at them and commit to going deep. If you two choose to explore your hearts, your dreams and your desires for the future, you may end up in a much more connected place.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I've been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it's cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn't seem to understand. I don't want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn't seem to understand my perspective. What should I do? -- Thrifting Argument

DEAR THRIFTING ARGUMENT: Now is your opportunity to educate your mother. Look up articles and videos that talk about reducing the carbon footprint. Show her why you have made this decision as you expand her understanding of the critical need to slow down consumer consumption of goods. Indeed, if you give her the overview, you can open her eyes to the many things we can do to reduce carbon emissions in our lives. This includes driving less, flying less, using less water (especially hot water) to shower and to wash clothes, using less plastic, using less electricity -- and buying less stuff. Recycling clothing and other items is an easy way to cut down on the need for manufacturing. Read here for more ideas: austintexas.gov/blog/top-10-ways-reduce-your-carbon-footprint-and-save-money.

Assure your mother that you properly clean the used items that you purchase and that you are always hygienic. Keep talking to her about sustainability. You may pique her interest eventually.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends of more than 10 years is really close with a girl I don't like. The girl often makes insensitive and rude comments and makes me feel like I have to walk on eggshells around her. My best friend keeps inviting me to hang out with the two of them, and I keep saying no because she doesn't make me happy when I'm around her. However, I think by saying no I am driving a wedge between my best friend and me, which I don't want. I just cannot stand the other girl. What should I do? -- Dwindling Friendship

DEAR DWINDLING FRIENDSHIP: Be honest with your friend. Tell her that you want to spend time with her, but you do not like spending time with her friend. Give her clear examples of what about her friend makes you feel uncomfortable. You don't have to say that you don't like her. Instead, talk about how she makes you feel. Don't try to make your friend choose between the two of you. Instead, suggest that she spend time with you separately. When she gets together with this other girl, it can be their time, just like you can have your time with just the two of you. Let her know you hope she understands. In this way, you are not asking her to choose. You are offering a solution where she can enjoy you both. Make sure she understands that, so she doesn't feel pressured.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was recently introduced to my boyfriend's mom. My boyfriend and his mother have a great relationship, and I love that, but I'm realizing a few things about them that worry me. The main thing is her extreme defensiveness about him. I was joking about the way he drives -- he's a pretty fast driver, and it's scary -- and his mother told me that she taught him how to drive so she "knows that I'm exaggerating." I was caught off guard by this response. I know it may seem minor, but I've noticed this pattern of defensiveness and lack of accountability between them. Should I be worried? -- Stop Babying Him

DEAR STOP BABYING HIM: The relationship between a mother and her son is important to observe and understand for the man's partner. It shows a lot about how he engages with others, especially women. Continue to notice how they interact. Also, notice how they include you in their banter. You will have to figure out a way to become part of the conversation and flow of communication. This will take time. Since the two of them are close, his mother is clinging right now and using the "he can do no wrong" strategy in talking to you. This may settle down over time.

What's more important is for you to communicate with your boyfriend. Let him know about the things that are important to you about your relationship -- like his dangerous driving. Don't use his mother to try to get that point across. Talk to him. The stronger your bond, the less his mother can drive a wedge between you.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

