DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin helped me move into my new apartment recently. He offered to put up a few shelves and mount my TV to the wall. He told me he could handle it on his own and that I should unpack. While I was home alone the next day, I heard a big crash. The TV had fallen off the wall, and the wall and TV were completely ruined. I called my cousin to tell him what happened and haven't heard back. Weeks have passed, and I had to pay a lot of money to repair the wall, purchase a new TV and pay for correct mounting.
I know my cousin didn't mean for that to happen, but he cost me extra money by volunteering to do something I now know he did not know how to do. He has not taken responsibility. I want him to at least help me cover the expenses. Should I reach out to small claims? -- Dodging My Calls
DEAR DODGING MY CALLS: Before going to court, is there another family member who might be able to intervene? What about your cousin's parents? If there is a family elder who could be asked to speak to your cousin about his negligence, start there. Appeal to this person to get your cousin to talk to you about what happened, apologize and offer to share in the cost of the damage.
If this cannot happen or nothing comes of this intervention, you can go to small claims court with your receipts and photos of the damage. You may be able to recoup some of your expenses, but this will likely hurt your relationship.
DEAR HARRIETTE: In your response to the letter about the tenant who got a dog even though the landlord said no, you used the phrase, "get rid of the dog or move." "Re-home" is a more appropriate word. The dog is not a piece of garbage to be thrown away, to be gotten rid of or to be abandoned, which that phrase also implies.
I was involved in rescue for 12 years here in Los Angeles. I took in the pets who were "gotten rid of" at the shelter, and we kept two veterinarians busy cleaning up the messes of the former owners of these neglected and unwanted animals. The person who wrote to you is an idiot. They have no sense and certainly should not have a pet. But the dog should be re-homed, not gotten rid of. -- Words Count
DEAR WORDS COUNT: Thank you for the language clarification, which has everything to do with intent, doesn't it? A pet is a living being who deserves to be treated with respect. Too often people do not think fully about whether they have the ability or permission to care for a pet.
Re-homing is a concept I learned about years ago but forgot. My apologies. My daughter actually had a turtle for many years, and it outgrew its terrarium in our home. My daughter had a wonderful relationship with the pet store owner in our neighborhood. We worked together with him to re-home Bing-Bing. She had a little ceremony for the turtle and everything. It was highly emotional. I understand what you mean and appreciate your thoughtful follow-up. Thank you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my friends told me about this guy that she has been dating for a while. She really likes his company and how much of a gentleman he is. The only downside is that he smells. I asked if he had any religious restrictions to washing, and she said he doesn't. She says his odor is so bad, it fills up a room and people avoid them. It sounded a bit extreme, but now she's saying that it's hard to be near him, and she is starting to be self-conscious. She worries that she smells bad when she's around him. This is a bit rough, but now that I think about it, how do you tell a person they smell bad in a nice way? Is there any way my friend can nicely tell her date about his body odor? -- What to Say
DEAR WHAT TO SAY: One of the steps of intimacy is figuring out how to address tough subjects with each other. Hygiene is one of those extremely touchy subjects. What I have seen over time -- and I hope this doesn't sound sexist -- is that women can be positive influences on men in relationships in this way. Sometimes when men have been single for a long time, they have not paid close attention to things like body odor. Being in a relationship makes that a glaring concern. Your friend should tell her boyfriend that she has noticed that he sometimes has a strong scent. She can ask him what products he uses to bathe and potentially recommend or even give him products that may be helpful.
Your friend should know, too, that beyond religious concerns, sometimes people smell like the food that they eat. Depending on his diet, the smell may be exuding from his pores. That requires a completely different level of engagement to address. But basic hygiene is a good start. Chances are, he will be more mindful of bathing if she brings it up to him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A former employee of mine is getting married. I have known about this for about a year. Naturally, I expected to be invited. Well, I just learned that most of the members of my staff who worked with her were indeed invited, but I was not. I have checked my mail every day for a couple of weeks, and I've received nothing. Should I check in with her to make sure it wasn't an oversight? I don't want to make waves, but I really can't believe that she wouldn't have invited me. -- Passed Over
DEAR PASSED OVER: Resist the urge to ask your former employee if you were invited to her wedding. As much as it stings right now, trust that you do not want to make her life any more challenging than it is. The chopping block for invitation lists is serious and mostly has to do with budget. Couples make tough decisions as they whittle down their lists. Perhaps this woman invited only former colleagues who were very close to her. Perhaps it was an oversight. Whatever the case may be, let her deal with it later rather than you bringing it up.
To the best of your ability, forgive her for her omission, too. If you truly care about her, send her a gift anyway, and do not hold a grudge. It's likely that lots of folks she cares about weren't invited.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My school is in chaos.
Many students are avoiding classes due to the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. People are discriminating against Asian American students in my school. When I go out in public, people seem to avoid me more frequently. At school, the Asian kids are avoided. Being a mixed-race, I do not appear fully Asian; however, I have experienced some shunning and more than a few side-eye glances. One of my friends is scared to walk around by herself due to the amount of violence against Asians. This discrimination is starting to happen in my school as well. What should I do to fight against the paranoia? -- Paranoid
DEAR PARANOID: Sadly, when people are afraid, they lash out at others -- often without facts and figures to back them up. It is believed that this strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, originated in China, but you are obviously far away from China. As the disease spreads, some people see anyone who appears to be Asian as the cause of the disease.
What can you do? In the short term, work to keep yourself healthy. As uncomfortable as being avoided and judged may feel, turn it around and welcome the avoidance as a way of keeping separated from unhealthy people. Travel with friends who are worried so that you feel safer together. Resist the urge to debate your health status or the obvious racism that you are experiencing. This will not help you right now. You want to avoid any reason to swap bodily fluids, including yelling at others and potentially sharing spit. This virus is serious, so let the side eyes go, for now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend of many years is possibly avoiding me. I recently texted him to see if he wanted to meet so we can catch up. He said he was too busy and wouldn't be able to make it, which is fine. Later on, I asked if we could hang out the next week, to which he responded no. I understand he has a personal life, so I asked what would work for him. He never responded in the coming weeks. Due to this delay, I texted him and asked when he was free. Finally, he gave me a date, and our hangout was set up.
On the day we were supposed to meet, he canceled. He said it was due to the amount of work he had to do. At this point, my friend is pushing me aside. Whenever he cancels, he never calls or texts me back. Why would he do this? Does he not want to be friends? -- Pushed Away
DEAR PUSHED AWAY: As badly as this hurts, your former best friend is proving that you no longer fill that role in his life, at least not right now. Step back. You do not deserve to be treated this way, so do not allow it. Stop calling him. Stop trying to schedule a meeting. Pivot away from him and to yourself. Lick your wounds. Reorder your steps and accept that he no longer deserves the hallowed role of your best friend. It is time to move on.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been planning a conference for my business for almost a year now. In the midst of this coronavirus scare, many conferences are being canceled, and I am getting worried. My company counts on this conference as its primary source of revenue each year. If we have to postpone it, I don't know if I will still have a job. So much hinges on whether or not this event occurs. What can I do to help with my own job security at a time when we really are not in control? -- Facing Reality
DEAR FACING REALITY: The effects of this public health crisis on each one of us are so far-reaching that we do not yet know how our businesses and very livelihoods will be affected in the near and long term.
In times of uncertainty, survivors get creative. This is what you need to do now. Think about how this conference can be salvaged. Is there a way to turn it into a virtual event, where participants can subscribe and still have the benefit of the information and engagement, but from a distance? Perhaps you can even incorporate speakers in your virtual conference by having them speak via a video streaming service. Keep thinking. If you make yourself invaluable by using your creativity to effect positive change for your company, you create job security.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's father died, and the funeral is coming up. He was an elder in the community, and many of his friends want to honor him at his service -- but the recommendation for the elderly is that they not go out in the midst of this health scare. We live in an area that has been identified as having many cases of the coronavirus.
My father wants to go to the service, but I think I should discourage him. I have been talking to some of my friends whose parents are in the same predicament. I want to recommend that we, their children, go to the service but leave our parents at home. What do you think? -- Quarantine and Grief
DEAR QUARANTINE AND GRIEF: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the group at highest risk from this disease is our elderly community. Because many elders also have compromised health, it is recommended that they do all in their power to avoid contact with others who may have been exposed to the virus, as their chances of survival are diminished based on their preexisting health challenges.
With that in mind, your idea is a good one. It will be important for the family to have representation of loved ones at the funeral services. By encouraging your generation to attend the funeral -- people who grew up with this man and can appropriately honor him -- you will support the grieving family without exposing the surviving older generation to the potential for infection.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since I have been making my own money, I have become so greedy. Every time my family asks for money, I give them a generous amount. I never give more than they ask, though, since I want to save some for me. I have no problem lending people money if they desperately need it, but lately, money seems to be decreasing in my bank account. I have gotten to the point where, if someone asks me for money, I start to whine.
Money has made me act foolishly and childishly. I don't want money to make me into a different person. Lately, it has been hard due to transportation fares and groceries, but I also want to help out my family. How do I tackle this? -- Greed
DEAR GREED: The fact that you have a job does not give anyone license to share your money -- including your family. You may want to make your parents the exception, as they have sacrificed so much to raise you. But truly, you need to step back and realize that the reason you have money is because you work hard for it. You should create a plan for your life that includes an outline of how much money you need to have.
It is perfectly normal for you to use your money for your basic needs, a bit of extracurricular fun and savings. Giving to charity can also be on your list -- at a small percentage for now. If you choose to make your family members your charity cases, so be it, but know that enabling them only encourages them to demand more from you. Instead, you should suggest that they go to work, too, so that they can pay for their own lives.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
