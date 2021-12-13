DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom won't stop throwing my stuff away. For years, my mother has not shown respect toward my personal belongings. She often uses my things without asking, loses them, and even takes it upon herself to give away the things that she feels that I do not need. I've asked her several times to simply ask me before throwing my stuff away, but she never does. This has been going on since I was a child. As a young adult, I still live with her as I am saving money to get my own place. I cannot afford to move just yet, but I desperately need her to respect me and my things. How should I handle this situation? -- Stop Touching My Stuff

DEAR STOP TOUCHING MY STUFF: Assess the belongings that you have in your mother's house -- and yes, that's what it is, even if you feel like it is your home. What can you put away for safekeeping? What would disturb you if it suddenly disappeared? Figure that out, and then invest in a trunk that you can lock. Put your valuables in that trunk and make sure that you put the key in a safe place. If your list of valuables will not readily fit into a trunk, consider renting a small storage unit in which you can store these items until you are able to move.

Of course, you should also speak to your mother again, this time as an adult. Thank her for allowing you to live with her while you get on your feet. Add that it continues to bother you tremendously that she rummages through your belongings and gives away your things without your blessing. Tell her that you consider that a violation of your personal space and ask her to stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have extreme anxiety when it comes to flying. Years ago, I read about a commercial plane crash, and I haven't been the same since. My friend recently offered to fly me to her hometown via an airline that has received hundreds of bad reviews for flight safety. I would love to see my friend, but I do not feel safe flying with the airline that she is offering to use. Should I tell my friend that I would prefer that she buy me a ticket on a different airline? I don't have the money to buy my own ticket, but I would pay the difference in the flight fare. -- Fear of Flying

DEAR FEAR OF FLYING: Talk to your friend. Remind her that you have a severe fear of flying and that as much as you want to visit her, you are having a hard time as you think about getting there. Thank her for offering to pay for your flight. Then tell her that you are uncomfortable with the airline that she has chosen. You have done your research and learned that this airline has hundreds of bad reviews. Ask her if she would be willing to apply the money that she was going to pay for your flight on that airline to another one, and you will pay the difference. Do note that she may have reward points with this airline that allow free or deeply discounted tickets. Find out what she is willing and able to offer toward the cost of another ticket. This will let you know if you will be able to take this trip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I -- all three of us are Black men -- were attempting to get into a club in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, when we were told that we were breaking the dress code. My friend was told the logo on his shirt was too large, and I was told that I am not allowed to wear red because of potential gang affiliation. Moments later, we watched three white men wearing red walk into the club without any trouble whatsoever. The bouncer became irate with us when we asked questions about that. Obviously, we were denied entry because we are Black. We reported the club to the Better Business Bureau, but they did almost nothing. What should we do now? -- Profiled

DEAR PROFILED: You can go to the local news media to tell them what happened and ask them to investigate. Sometimes local news programs take on discrimination issues and help shine a light on poor practices. You can report the club to the local police precinct, though it doesn't sound like what they did is an obvious crime.

Beyond that, you can use social media to post about what happened to you and encourage people to boycott the club. A groundswell on social media can work to draw attention to bad behavior. Finally, you and your friends can personally invite others not to spend their time or money in places that have discriminatory practices. This works best when you can develop a diverse coalition of supporters -- not just Black men. You need allies who are willing to speak up. Good luck.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My family members arranged for me to go on a five-day camping trip with them in September without consulting me first. They said the reason that they didn't ask me was because they knew I would say no. I still do not want to go because I don't like camping and I have a big project due at work around the same time, but this is clearly a huge deal to them. Should I prioritize work or family in this situation? -- Family Trip

DEAR FAMILY TRIP: If you can figure out how to get your work done and go on the trip, that would be a generous, peacemaking role to play. Your family obviously wants to spend time with you. Going camping takes you away from the busyness of work and personal distractions. Although you don't love to camp, do your best to carve out this time for them. Be positive and fully present when you are together. Be sure to get your work done so that it doesn't become a cloud over your head that you either lord over them or worry internally about completing. Planning is everything.

Hopefully this trip goes well, and you become a little more amenable to the idea of the family trip. That's when you can remind your family to include you in the planning next time so that you don't have to compromise on work or family responsibilities.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love the music industry and have wanted to be involved in it since I was in high school. I finished college a couple of years ago and landed a dream job. I am working hard and climbing the ladder, and all is pretty good. I work for a small independent record label as a publicist.

The vice president of the record label is seriously considering signing my ex-boyfriend and making me his publicist. This is uncomfortable for me for several reasons, but I do not want to turn down any artist or any new work opportunity. My ex and I had a messy falling-out, and I didn't plan on ever speaking to him again. What should I do? I need to be in good standing with the label. -- Awkward Situation

DEAR AWKWARD SITUATION: Put your professional hat on. If you are given your ex-boyfriend as a project to work on, approach him as you would any other client. Talk to him one on one and tell him that this is an opportunity for him to leverage his talent -- with your help -- but you both have to act professionally in order for it to work. Be strong. Establish ground rules with him for what a respectful working relationship looks like.

Also, tell your boss that you two used to date. You will not be able to pretend it away or hide it, so be proactive. Let your boss know the status of your relationship, your strategic plan for this project and the fact that you and your ex have discussed it. Tell your boss you may need him to reinforce your authority on occasion. Be sure to ask for his support when you need it.

DEAR HARRITETTE: My daughter tore her ACL and will need surgery soon. She is a top student and always wants to do her best. She is not really an athlete -- at least not with professional aspirations -- but she has been serious enough about sports to try to make herself more appealing to colleges. Now, that part of her dream is wrecked. She is upset about what this injury means to her college prospects.

I am more scared of the painkillers that they will prescribe my daughter than the actual surgery. I have heard awful things about teens getting addicted to painkillers, and I would do almost anything to keep that from happening to her. Am I overreacting? I realize that there is really no way around her being prescribed those drugs. -- Scared Mother

DEAR SCARED MOTHER: Talk to your daughter's doctor about treatment and pain management. Express your concerns about the possibility of opioid addiction. Ask about alternative pain management meds and about timelines for their safe usage. Talk to your daughter about your concerns and get her in alignment about how you can support her healing and her overall health. Monitor her meds and be certain to wean her from them per the doctor's orders.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine suggested that the reason I am having issues in my dating life is because of my physical appearance. He immediately backtracked with "I think you're beautiful," but it was too late. My ego and feelings were already completely shot. I don't know how I can continue to be friends with someone who pretty much told me that my physical appearance (something that is largely out of my control) is the reason I am being treated poorly in relationships. Am I overreacting? Should I have appreciated the honesty? -- Harsh Words

DEAR HARSH WORDS: Before you write him off, tell him that his words hurt your feelings. Ask him what he meant. Though hard to hear, his insights could be valuable. What does he see? What about your physical presentation does he find off-putting? If it's only about how your physical body and face look, that's subjective and could mean that your physical appearance isn't appealing to him personally. That's perfectly fair and means you look for someone who wants more than certain physical attributes. If it's your grooming, that's something that can be addressed. Listen to learn what he really means, and decide if you care to refine your presentation in response to his comments.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0