DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend spends pretty much every holiday with my family because she really doesn't have a family of her own. She's estranged from her parents and siblings and lives across the country from all of them. I love having her with me for the holidays; she's the sister I never had.

Over the years, my friend has brought over different men and has made quite the ordeal about inviting them each time. She has brought four different men to my family home over the past three years and introduced all of them as her boyfriend. As we are approaching my family's Fourth of July celebration, do you think it would be rude if I asked her not to bring another man over this year? It feels wrong to keep subjecting my family to a different stranger every year when it ultimately never works out anyway. -- Too Many Dates

DEAR TOO MANY DATES: There are two ways to look at this. You could tell her that you and your family are a bit uncomfortable with her over-the-top displays with these different men at each celebration. It's hard to keep track of who's who with the way that she brings these men into your home. You can recommend that she not make such a fuss over a guy if she chooses to invite someone. Let him simply be introduced as a friend, and you all see over time what he becomes. Another option is to come solo.

Or you can just accept your friend for who she is. She's the sister who falls hard for men, but the relationships don't always last -- at least not yet. Check in with your parents to see how they feel about it. It is their home. If they would like a reprieve from her dates, tell her as much. If not, just be in the moment and don't judge her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to visit my sister recently after two years of not seeing each other due to the pandemic. We have a weird relationship. She's the oldest child, and she continues to try to control everything. She's super neat, and I'm messy. During my visit, every time I stood up, she looked to see what I was going to do next. It is awkward being around her because I always feel like I'm going to mess up.

Sure enough, I used her guest bathroom a few times, and one time, late at night, I mistakenly used the towel rack to balance as I stood up and broke it off the wall. Now I have damaged my sister's house. I am so embarrassed. How can I make it up to her? She doesn't want money, but she is annoyed. -- On the Outs

DEAR ON THE OUTS: Apologize again for what was obviously an accident. Offer to pay for the repairs, even if it's only a ceremonial gesture. Make sure your sister knows that you didn't mean to do damage to her home. Hopefully, she sees the bigger picture: You made the effort to travel to spend time with her after so long apart.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have had a contentious relationship with one of my clients, and now it is ending. He is moving to another job. I am happy for him -- and for me. No matter how hard I tried, we never got along when it came to getting the work done. Our team is hosting a goodbye party for this guy, and I am expected to be there. I feel like a bit of a hypocrite showing up given that I don't care for the guy. Should I pass on the festivities? -- Not Feeling It

DEAR NOT FEELING IT: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. Sure, you and this guy haven't had the smoothest of relationships. He still deserves to be acknowledged for the time you spent together. You should attend with a genuine smile on your face. Be happy for him that he has found an opportunity that makes him happy, and be strategic for yourself. The rest of the team needs to see that you are a team player and that you have a positive attitude. You will need to be welcoming to whoever comes next, and you should resist the temptation to badmouth the departing client. Stay neutral and upbeat.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are divorced. My mother's birthday this year was on the same day as Father's Day. We run into this issue most years because when they do not fall on the exact same day, they fall very close to each other. The days are so close together that I usually can't spend time (or money) on both of them. I know that while they never make a big fuss about it to me, one of their feelings will ultimately be hurt by me choosing one over the other. A joint celebration is not an option.

This year was no different. I talked to my dad over the phone to wish him a happy Father's Day, but I went to dinner with my mom. I could tell that he was sad. What would you recommend that I do to make them both feel as loved and special as possible on their special days? -- Two Special Days

TWO SPECIAL DAYS: First, accept the fact that you can't make this about the money. It has to be about the sentiment and time. You need to figure out something that will feel special for each of them, even if you cannot personally be with each of them. Plan in advance. Decide that you will do something for one of them the week before the holiday, and set the schedule early. It may be that you cook a special meal, or you go on a fun outing to visit a museum, explore some other point of interest or see a long-lost friend. Make a big deal of what you are doing so your parent knows your intention is to make it special.

Be sure to call, FaceTime or otherwise honor the other parent on the actual day as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to live with my boyfriend yet. We've been together for a year, and he's been asking me over and over again when we can start looking at places together. I've never had the chance to live on my own, and I'm very excited about being able to do it in the near future. I don't want to live with anyone. He feels that if we don't live together, we aren't progressing in our relationship. What should I do? -- Ready To Live Alone

DEAR READY TO LIVE ALONE: Here's where my old-school self steps in. You should not feel pressured by your boyfriend to live together. It is smart for you to live by yourself, establish your own life and get to know who you are as an independent person -- independent of your parents and your boyfriend. That doesn't mean that you choose to look outside your relationship -- not at all. It means that you fully embody yourself as a young, independent person.

This can be hard for a partner to accept, especially if he is eager to take your relationship to a deeper level. But living together is not the same as getting married. Have you had that conversation? Even then, I recommend waiting and establishing yourself independently first. What you two can do now is talk about the long term. What do you want for your future? What do you imagine your future to be with each other? What goals can you set that will get you there? This is important for both of you, but especially for him right now so that he doesn't feel you are abandoning him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started a new job, and I am having a bit of difficulty acclimating to working remotely in this new position. For starters, my company is midsized, but it seems huge when I am meeting people via Zoom. It is hard to remember who is who and to build a rapport with people when everything is formal and distant. I was thinking it could be a good idea to organize a virtual cocktail hour after work one day to get to know each other. I don't want to be presumptuous though, as the "new kid." How should I handle this? -- Social Organizer

DEAR SOCIAL ORGANIZER: I like your idea. Take it to your boss and inquire as to whether they like it, too -- as a team event. It could play out in different ways. Inviting the whole team that you work with directly could work, or perhaps a subset. If you choose a small group and build from there, you may not even need to involve your boss. The other thing you can do is pick a person once a week to invite for virtual coffee during the day or a virtual drink in the evening. This way you can get to know people one on one.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

