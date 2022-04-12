DEAR HARRIETTE: While at work the other day, my co-workers had a casual discussion about whether or not transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women's sports. The general consensus among my co-workers was that they think it's unfair for someone who was born male to compete against women. The discussion definitely rubbed me the wrong way. I'm sure that they meant no harm, but I don't think that these kinds of conversations are appropriate for the workplace. We don't know who among us is trans or not; what if someone felt targeted? Should I tell a higher-up? -- Office Complaint

DEAR OFFICE COMPLAINT: In general, I think it can be tricky to discuss controversial, politically charged topics at work. Yet, human nature sets the stage for people to discuss what's top of mind in our culture.

As to the question of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women's sports, it is a legitimate topic being debated right now in sports leagues, the Olympics and more. The topic does not need to be off limits. If there is biased judgment being bandied about, that's a different story. What might have been good would have been to find someone in support of this idea so the conversation could be inclusive of all viewpoints.

I worry that the effort to be nonconfrontational is silencing people from exploring ideas. What if more than one side of this argument had been explored? What if a transgender person had spoken up and shared opinions on the topic, or an ally had taken the stage? I look forward to the possibility of open discussion about a range of topics being welcome as long as people are not inappropriately judgmental in the process.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother recently came to visit my new apartment. She stayed with me for four days. While I was at work one day, she thought it would be nice to surprise me by redecorating my bedroom. She didn't put any of my old decorations away in storage or anything, she just tossed everything out. I am furious with her. I really liked how my room was decorated before. My mom has been somewhat of a control freak my entire life, so when I moved out, it meant something to me that I was finally able to do things my own way.

Decorating my apartment on my own signified my independence, my adulthood and my freedom. I feel that she tried to snatch that all away from me by throwing out my stuff without my permission. We got into a big fight, and she left early because of it. What should I do? -- Control Freak

DEAR CONTROL FREAK: You have every right to be angry. Your mother crossed a line. She did not respect you, your home or your independence. She may need time to cool down. You both may. But I think you should reach out to her when you are calm and reiterate that you believe she violated your privacy and your home, and you do not appreciate it. Tell her that if she is to visit your home in the future, she must be respectful of it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There are communal bathrooms in the dorm I just moved into at school. I'm a complete germaphobe. I just recently accepted the idea that I would be sharing a bathroom with a roommate -- I didn't consider the possibility that I'd be sharing a bathroom with more than one person. I don't think I can handle sharing a bathroom with a whole floor of girls I don't know. What should I do? -- Germaphobe

DEAR GERMAPHOBE: Like it or not, this is a reality of going to college and living on campus. Unless you can afford to get an apartment of your own, you will have to deal with the accommodations at your school.

To ease your concerns, keep a small cleaning kit with your toiletries. It can include tissue toilet covers and disinfectant wipes, so you can clean any surfaces you will need to come in contact with. You will not win by trying to pressure your bathroommates into becoming as clean as you. Rather than chastising them when they don't meet your personal standards, thank them when they do clean up after themselves. I can't say that you will get used to these living arrangements. Over time, though, it is likely that you will find a way to manage this difficult situation.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that is predominantly Spanish-speaking, and where I go to school, most of the students are Latinx. I am the only non-Spanish-speaker in my friend group. My friends will speak Spanish in front of me, knowing that I cannot engage with them. I know that they are not talking about me or anything, but I do feel excluded when I can't understand what they're saying. Is it wrong to ask them to speak English around me? -- Left Out

DEAR LEFT OUT: You are not wrong to want them to speak English when you are around. You can ask them to do so. You can also step away when they get so engrossed that they forget that you are there.

Better still, you can take a Spanish class. If your friend group consists of all Spanish speakers, I'm sure they would appreciate it if you made the effort to learn their language. If you do try, chances are, they will be happy and may be inspired to be more inclusive. You can even ask them to help you to learn Spanish. What are their most frequent slang terms? When you hear a phrase that they say a lot, ask what it means and how to say it. Communication is a two-way street. If you become more interested in their language, they, in turn, will likely become more interested in you.

One thing that I know about Americans (and I am American) is that most of us only speak English. Yet our world is vast, and many other languages exist. To be a true citizen of the world requires that you learn about other cultures and languages. Go for it. Expand your ability to speak Spanish. And don't stop there. Learn another language. It's fun!

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been brought to my attention that I may not be the best listener. I zone out a lot when people talk to me about topics I don't find immediately interesting. It's really a subconscious thing. Then if they ask me a question about it, I am dumbfounded because I don't know what they were talking about. How can I become a better listener? -- Listening Issues

DEAR LISTENING ISSUES: There is something called active listening that can save you here. Literally lean in when people are talking and look them in the eye. Pay close attention to whatever they are saying and ask clarifying questions. By engaging with them as they talk, you become an active part of the conversation. This can help you to avoid zoning out and to retain what is being shared. It also lets the speaker know that you care about what is being said. Even when the topic is not of particular interest to you, you can listen intently -- actively -- to show that you care about the speaker.

Another thing you can do is jot down notes, key words about the topic being discussed so that you can recall the conversation later. I have become better at retaining random bits of information by writing them down. You can, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is very performative when it comes to social causes, and it bothers me. I cannot tell how genuine her support is because it seems that everything she does is for show. There are no actions behind her words. I think she only supports certain movements (i.e. Black Lives Matter and preventing the enforcement of the Texas abortion law) as a trend. How do I approach her about this? -- Performative Friend

DEAR PERFORMATIVE FRIEND: Before you approach your friend, check in with yourself. What specific actions do you wish your friend would take? What are you willing to challenge her on to encourage her to do more than talk? What do you think is realistic to ask of her?

With those answers, go for it. Rather than trying to break her down about whether she does more than talk, encourage her to do specific things. Perhaps you know about a charitable project that focuses on work she says she appreciates that's in need of donations. Tell her about it and suggest that she make a contribution. Encourage her to sign petitions to change laws she doesn't like. Encourage her to take the next step. Talking about it is the way you begin, but action is how you effect change. Ask her what actions she thinks would be worthy of consideration.

You should also accept that many people do simply talk a good game and don't back it up with action. If your friend does not change, stop judging her and focus on what you care about. Align yourself with others who share your values.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time my ex starts dating someone new, the new girlfriend will follow me on social media. My ex-boyfriend and I have been broken up for several years. The two of us do not speak anymore, but we still have each other as friends on Facebook. He's dated probably two or three girls since he and I have been broken up; all of them have followed me on social media. What could this mean? -- Friendly New Girlfriends

DEAR FRIENDLY NEW GIRLFRIENDS: This means that your ex is talking about you. Clearly he is including you in his life even though you are no longer together. Otherwise, there would be no way for them to know about you -- unless your relationship was widely known in your community.

If this makes you uncomfortable, talk to him about it. Ask him why he thinks his girlfriends gravitate to you. Without making a big deal out of it, check in with him to see where his head is. It is likely that he reminisces about you to them, making you a part of their world even as they are not a part of yours.

As long as they are engaging from a distance, benignly through social media, there's probably nothing to worry about. The question is: What does your ex want? Find out.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0