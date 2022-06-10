DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it bad that I want my friends to pick a side after my breakup? I started dating my best friend years ago. We worked so well because we had all of the same friends. Dating came naturally to us. Now that we have broken up, it definitely makes hanging out in the same friend group awkward. I think that to avoid the discomfort, our friends should pick a side. They wouldn't have to completely lose one of us as a friend, but they would have to choose who they have more loyalty to. Would it be wrong to ask them to do this? -- Pick a Side

DEAR PICK A SIDE: I do not recommend this strategy. It will feel like an ultimatum to your friends, and they will not like it. Instead, address the elephant in the room directly when you talk to your friends one on one or when you are all together. Tell them that you know how uncomfortable it is right now that you and your ex have broken up. Since all of you are so close, it has caused a rift in your friendship.

Admit that you aren't sure what the way forward looks like. You may want to offer that you do not want to talk about the breakup or speak badly of your ex to them. You want your friend group to remain neutral territory. Ask for their patience and support as you all figure out how to be together in the coming days and weeks. Naturally you will see who rises to be closer to you. Don't try to force it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine got married in a small, intimate ceremony over the weekend. She told me that it was just family. I saw a few pictures from the ceremony online, and I noticed people that she is not related to. The "just family" thing wasn't the truth. Perhaps this means that we are not as close as I thought? Should I continue a friendship with this person? -- No Invite

DEAR NO INVITE: Weddings top the list of stressors for many people. Because they are so expensive, one of the most difficult parts is managing the guest list. People almost always end up being eliminated from the list, usually because of the budget. Even so, it can feel personal. Does the fact that you weren't invited mean that you are not this person's friend? I don't think so. More likely, it means whoever was paying the bill had a limit, and they couldn't fit you in. That hurts, yes, but do your best not to take it personally.

Due to COVID-19, many weddings were delayed. Now there is a wave of weddings occurring, and the costs are skyrocketing. Forgive your friend for not inviting you. Allow her to settle into her new life with her spouse. If you want to stay in touch with her, reach out and see what happens from there. Don't hold a grudge just because you didn't make the guest list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I canceled a flight to see my family for Thanksgiving because I simply didn't want to go. My aunt had purchased the ticket for me, so she was understandably upset, but I paid her back almost immediately. I had no problem paying it back, but she didn't even say thank you. The ticket was not cheap, so now I'm even more annoyed that I spent that money for essentially no reason. Am I in the wrong? I didn't ask her to buy the ticket for me in the first place. -- Full Refund

DEAR FULL REFUND: Emotions are running high in this scenario, which makes it hard to see clearly. Take a deep breath. Do your best to calm down and look at everything from a sober vantage point. Here are a few guiding questions to help you: Did you ever agree to go to your aunt's for Thanksgiving? When did you decline the invitation? Was the flight nonrefundable? You say you simply did not want to go, but why? What happened to change your mind?

You have to process the whole situation so that you can be better prepared in the future. If you never wanted to go but felt coerced, evaluate how you interact with your aunt and how you can have more agency in the future. If you flaked and changed your mind at the last minute, acknowledge that immaturity in yourself.

You were right to reimburse your aunt for the ticket since you broke the agreement to get on that plane. In the future, think through invitations more fully before you commit, even when it does come from family.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother teaches at a local elementary school. She told me the other day that an old friend of mine started working at the school as well. That same old friend and I had a pretty bad falling-out years ago, and we haven't spoken since. My mom told me that she really enjoys working alongside my old friend and that the two of them sometimes go on their lunch breaks together. I'm not 100% comfortable with this. I cut that person out of my life with the intention of them never being able to have access to me again, so I am unhappy that she could possibly try to contact me through my mother. Am I wrong for being upset by this? -- Old Friend Coming Back

DEAR OLD FRIEND COMING BACK: Does your mother know the details of what happened between you and this person? If so, remind her. If not, sit her down and give her the blow-by-blow. While it is possible for people to mature and change over time, you are right to be concerned that your life could get intertwined with this friend again if she and your mother build a friendship. People naturally talk about their families as they grow closer.

Be clear with your mother that you do not want to be a part of this woman's life in any way, and you especially do not want stories about you to be included in your mother's rapport with her. Yes, this is awkward because your mother works with this woman, but you need to be upfront with your mother about why you do not want to be part of their engagement in any way.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My young niece and nephew play way too rough with my dogs. I am constantly having to ask them to be gentle with the dogs because I am scared that my dogs will bite them out of fear. I also do not think it's fair for my dogs to have to be in pain whenever my niece and nephew are around. I've asked my brother (their father) to speak to the kids about it, but nothing has changed. Should I tell my brother to stop bringing them over? -- Rough With My Dogs

DEAR ROUGH WITH MY DOGS: Out of an abundance of safety, you should limit your niece and nephew's interaction with your dogs. Instead of banning them from your house, tell your brother that until further notice, when they come, you will put the dogs away -- outdoors if you have space, or in a room with a closed door or in dog cages if you have them. You do need to protect both the children and the dogs. While it all seems like fun and games to them, you are right: If your dogs snap and injure the children, all eyes will be pointed at you, and you could lose your pets.

On a larger note, you need to talk to your brother again for his and his children's own good. He has to help his children understand that they need to follow the rules of your household when they are there. They also need to gain a greater respect for animals. Pets should not be roughhoused to the extreme, for their protection and the children's. The consequences of not teaching his children how to treat animals could be dangerous and costly in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I go to visit my family every Christmas. This year, there are two new babies, lots of young adults and us older folks. My family and I fly to be with the rest of the family. The whole trip is fairly expensive, but we love being together. Sadly, we couldn't do it last year because of COVID-19.

All of us will be there this year, but I don't have a lot of money left for gifts for everyone. What I want to do is concentrate on the children, the babies. Do you think that's OK? Should I say something in advance, given that we usually bring a lot of presents? I want to manage expectations. The other guests all live locally, so they probably have more money to spend on gifts. -- Fewer Gifts

DEAR FEWER GIFTS: Let's start by saying that the gift of being in each other's company is the best gift of all, in my book. I will add that you shouldn't count other people's money. Those local folks may also have tighter wallets this year.

It's a good idea to speak to your family members, at least the host, to express your intentions for holiday gifts. Let them know that you will concentrate on the little ones. Perhaps you can give cards to the others. You might also suggest a philanthropic idea that your family can participate in where you give to those in need. My sister has organized a charity service at her church for years. We and others adopt needy families and provide food, gift items and sometimes money so that others can enjoy the holidays the way we do. You might consider pooling resources and doing something similar as a group rather than spending so much on items that the young and older adults don't need.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend presented the idea of having an open relationship to me. She thought that I would be interested because we are currently separated by physical distance. I quickly objected to the idea, and she didn't mention it again. I've been thinking about that conversation ever since. Could this mean that she is cheating? -- Open Relationship

DEAR OPEN RELATIONSHIP: Rather than drumming up an imaginary affair that your girlfriend might be having, talk to her about it. Check in, saying that you have been thinking about her suggestion about a potential open relationship ever since she made it. You realize you didn't ask her if she wanted to do that. Ask her directly if she wants this and if she is already involved with someone else, casually or otherwise. Do not be accusatory in your exploration. Instead, just talk.

Acknowledge that maintaining a romantic relationship over a long distance is not ideal, but you are committed to making it work if that's what you both want. Ask her what prompted her to gauge your interest in an open relationship. Be ready to hear whatever she has to say. If your bond is going to stay strong and grow, you are going to have to be willing to talk about everything, including what happens down the line if another love interest may surface for either of you. Determine together how you want to handle that. It will make things easier if and when that day comes.

