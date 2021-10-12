DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been living in my building for decades now. One of my neighbors has been here a long time, too. We have been friendly over the years, even though sometimes she has been a bit much. She can be loud and obnoxious, but mostly she's cool.
In the early COVID days, I learned that she has cancer. She used to be a boisterous woman, but now when I see her, she seems so quiet and withdrawn. She rarely stops to talk when we see each other in the courtyard of our building like we used to do. She was always the first one to party all night long. Now -- nothing. I want to support her, but she never looks like she wants to talk. I don't want to be pushy. How can I let her know that I am there for her if she needs or wants anything? -- Sick Neighbor
DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: Your neighbor has the right to her privacy, of course. Living through cancer treatment can be grueling. It's likely that she doesn't have the energy or drive that she used to have during this period. She just can't muster it. Sadly, cancer often diminishes people's personalities, especially if the people were once energetic.
Without being invasive, you can slip a card under your neighbor's door telling her that you are thinking about her. You can write her a note offering to make her a meal or run an errand if she has a need. And when you see her next in the courtyard, be warm and engaging, even if it's only for a moment. She will appreciate that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is considering colleges right now, and we are all on pins and needles. He is a strong student, so I feel confident that he will be accepted into good schools. But I worry that we won't be able to afford it. We aren't rich by a long shot, but we also aren't in the neediest category. When I look at the cost of schools, I nearly pass out. I don't know how we will be able to afford it. What do people do these days to pay for college? -- Too Expensive
DEAR TOO EXPENSIVE: You are part of a huge group of families who are struggling to figure out how to pay tuition. The good news is that there are thousands of colleges that charge different prices. In-state public universities are often in the realm of affordable. Community college is often a good, affordable start for the first two years.
You must fill out the FAFSA form that details your financial situation so that schools can determine what they will offer your family in financial aid. This is a grueling process, but many families end up getting some financial aid. There are many businesses that support families in navigating the process, including College Funding Services (ineedfinancialaid.com).
DEAR HARRIETTE: I did a favor for a woman I know professionally, something for which I went way above and beyond. When I then asked her to do a favor for me -- something I considered to be much smaller -- she didn't even respond to my request. I didn't help her with the expectation that she would have my back later, but I did assume that she would be responsive to me. Crickets. How should I address this? -- Tit for Tat
DEAR TIT FOR TAT: Since this woman is not responding, I suggest that you do nothing for now. You should simply log in your memory that this woman was selfish. She sounds like a taker. Know that about her. If she asks you for something else, do not be so quick to agree.
When you next see her, you may want to ask her why she did not respond to your request. At the very least, she could have said she couldn't do whatever you asked. Just know that she may not have even registered your request if her need for you had already passed. Sometimes people put blinders on, sadly seeing only what matters to them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 14-year-old daughter has come to me with a troubling question. She asked me if it is OK not to like her body. I did not have a response because I was scared that anything I said to her could irreparably change how she views herself. What do you think I can say to my daughter to help her love herself again? -- Body Positivity
DEAR BODY POSITIVITY: This is the time to ask your daughter questions. Be gentle as you talk to her. Do not interrogate. Ask questions and listen carefully. Do not pass judgment. Just hear her and let her know that you are hearing her. Among the questions you may want to ask: How do you feel? What don't you like about your body? Is there anything that you do like? Have you always felt this way? Did anything happen to make you feel this way?
Since your daughter is 14, chances are, her body is changing dramatically. She is an adolescent. Her hormones could easily be causing her to have mood swings that may be impacting her body image.
Think about how you felt about yourself when you were her age. Did you ever feel uncomfortable in your skin? If you can recall awkward moments, ask her if you can tell her things about your life. She may be able to relate to your stories as she considers her own.
If it seems that she needs more support than you have to offer, schedule a meeting with an adolescent psychologist who can help her work through her thoughts and feelings.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my neighbor is stalking me. Every time I go jogging in the morning, he happens to be going the same route as me no matter what time I go, and when I get home from work -- around 9 p.m. -- he always seems to be waiting for me at the front gate to smoke. Do you think this is just a coincidence, or should I take this more seriously? -- Neighbor Problems
DEAR NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: Greet your neighbor pleasantly, but do not engage in extra or prolonged conversations. Alter your jogging route in the morning. If he detours when you do, take note. But you can also tell him when you begin your run that you prefer to run alone. Put on headphones to demonstrate that you do not want to engage. When you come home at night, say hello and good evening and keep moving.
For extra insurance, install motion-sensor cameras outside your door so that you can observe if your neighbor is snooping around. It could be that he is otherwise bored and finds you interesting. Keep alert. If his patterns change and he becomes more assertive, ask him to give you some space. You may also consider inviting another neighbor to buddy up with you when you run.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad is a professional singer with 25 years of experience and connections I could not even dream of having. I admire all he does and want to pursue a passion similar to his. The only problem is, I don't even know where to start, and I'm nervous to ask him for help because we don't talk regularly. What do you think I should do? -- Aspiring Artist
DEAR ASPIRING ARTIST: This may be your entry point into building a closer bond with your father. Schedule a time to talk to him, preferably in person. Tell him how much you admire the career he has built and that he has inspired you to want to walk in his footsteps. Admit that you aren't exactly sure what you want to do, but you would appreciate talking to him and learning more about the industry from him. Ask him if he would be willing to coach you.
One way to get your father to talk is to ask him to tell you stories about his life and career. People generally love to talk about themselves. Once he gets started telling stories, you will likely learn a lot about your father that you never knew before. Record video of your conversations if he will allow it. Since he has had such a long and full career, he may appreciate your documenting his story in this way.
As you are learning about him, listen to see what sparks your interest. In order for your father to be able to help you, even when it comes to introducing you to his connections, you need to have a sense of what you want to do. You have to get specific so that his introductions will count in terms of helping to open doors for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 12-year-old brother came out to me as gay. I'm nervous about how other family members will treat him. Sometimes I want to tell him not to let anyone else know, but I never want him to feel that his sexuality is a problem. I'm just scared of him getting bullied and ostracized. Our father is very religious, and I feel that he may have a problem with my brother. He has made openly homophobic comments in front of him in the past. What should I tell my little brother? – Protective
DEAR PROTECTIVE: Your brother came out to you because he trusts you. You are right to want to protect him from anyone who may belittle or hurt him, especially your father. Help your brother find support outside the home. Look for a gay youth center in your community. Look online for support groups for gay teens. Offer to be a sounding board for your brother as he explores his thoughts and feelings.
Be honest with him. You both know that your father will likely be harsh. Because your brother is a minor living in your father's house, your father's potential reaction to your brother's sexuality actually is a problem. That doesn't mean it always has to be. Figure out who else in the family may be an ally. Determine whether there might be anywhere else your brother could live when he does reveal his truth. Help to set up your brother for success and safety before he tells your parents anything.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106