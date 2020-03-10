DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who has worked in Hollywood for about 15 years. He had a good run getting gigs and making a little money, but it seems like his day in the sun, so to speak, has ended. I have tried to contact him just to be a friend. I still live in our hometown, but we have kept in touch over the years. I figured he could use an old friend from back in the day to be there for him, but he isn't responding. I can't solve his career or financial problems, but I would like to be there for him for moral support. How can I get that message to him? -- Take My Hand

DEAR TAKE MY HAND: Send your friend a note with an invitation to hang out for a long weekend. Offer to come to him or add the options of meeting someplace else or even back at home. Tell him you think it's time for the two of you to have some good old fun. Don't bring up his career status. Keep it light.

Follow up with a call. If he doesn't answer, leave the same upbeat message on his voicemail letting him know you miss him and want to get together. In the end, your friend has to grasp what's happening in his life and make the appropriate changes in order to survive. It may take him a minute to come out of his funk in order to recognize the value of your outreach. Don't give up on him. Periodically check in to see if he is ready to re-emerge.